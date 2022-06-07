ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Four in 10 police forces ‘failing to screen suspects for gambling addiction’

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmSz0_0g2ysgWY00

Four out of 10 police forces in England and Wales are failing to screen suspects of crime for gambling addiction , new data has shown.

Forces screen arrested suspects for drug or alcohol addicition as standard practice but many are failing to include gambling , a Freedom of Information request shared with the BBC has found.

Forty-one per cent of police forces don’t include gambling, something that critics say is leading to a lack of treatment for addicts and further offending.

Ben Jones told the BBC that he was not asked about his gambling habit when he was arrested, despite stealing £374,000 to feed the addiction .

He said that there was no help for him in prison either. “They have drug-recovery and alcohol-recovery programmes but nothing for gambling so the only support I could get was by going to AA [Alcoholics Anonymous meetings] because that was the only support I could get,” he said.

The Howard League for Penal Reform obtained the data. Lord Goldsmith, who chairs their Commission on Crime and Gambling Related Harms, said: “The police have got a lot to do - we have to recognise that - but this is not a terribly difficult thing to do.”

He added: “This is something that can be added to the screening processes. We want people to be aware of this problem.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12AF9R_0g2ysgWY00

The Ministry of Justice said: “We understand the costs of gambling addiction to society, which is why prisoners are assessed and can be referred to treatment services when needed.

“New guidance had also been put in place for staff, so they are better equipped to deal with gambling addicts.

“We continue to work with groups across the criminal-justice system, to explore what further treatment for gambling addiction should be put in place for those in prison or on probation.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman missing for four years found dead in manhole at her home

The body of a woman who had been missing from her Colorado home for four years was found stuffed into a manhole at the property.Sylvia Frens, 82, disappeared from the home in Grand Rapids in 2018 and her son Richard Vandervelde has now been arrested for her murder.When she first disappeared, police reported a foul odor coming from the bedroom as well as a brown stain on the floor. But when it was tested it came back negative for blood.After her disappearance, the suspect was found in possession of his mother’s car and also removed $10,000 from her bank account.He...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Independent

Cupcake bakery owner charged with stealing identity of dead baby nearly two decades ago

An Ohio cupcake bakery owner has been charged with stealing the identity of a dead infant to obtain a pilot’s license and $1.5m in pandemic relief loans. Ava Virginia Misseldine, 49, used a fake identity in the name of Brie Bourgeois for nearly two decades and obtained a Social Security number, passport, secured jobs and admission to Ohio State University, according to the US Attorney’s Office.She was arrested in Utah on Thursday and charged with passport fraud, Social Security number fraud, aggravated identity theft and fraud in connection with an emergency.Authorities say Ms Misseldine was released from prison for fraud...
The Independent

Police probe deaths of two people ‘strapped into wheelchairs’ as boat capsized

Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of two people who were reportedly strapped into wheelchairs when the boat they were on capsized.Devon and Cornwall Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MIAB) have opened parallel probes into the accident on Roadford Lake, near Okehampton.The alarm was raised when the boat, carrying six people, capsized at about 1.30pm on Wednesday.Four people were rescued but two remained missing and their bodies were recovered from the water 24 hours later. Two of those rescued were taken to hospital, where one remains in a critical condition.The people who died have not...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman claims she couldn’t smell dead dogs littered through home because of Covid

An Indiana woman arrested for alleged child neglect and animal cruelty claimed that she could not smell the dead dogs that littered her home because of Covid.Jennifer Lair, 32, is accused of keeping her home in such bad condition that her eight-year-old son “smelled of death” when he was picked up by his father.And officials say that Ms Lair, whom they allege has a long history of animal cruelty, even drove her car around with a dead dog in the back of it.Now she has been has been charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent, along with two...
BROWNSBURG, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambling Addiction#Police Forces#The Addiction#Alcohol#Addicts#The Ministry Of Justice
The Independent

Jurors shown chilling moment ex-soldier enters garden before killing neighbours

This is the chilling moment an ex-soldier entered his neighbours’ back garden before stabbing them to death with a ceremonial dagger while their children slept upstairs.Footage was played to jurors in the trial of ex-commando Collin Reeves of the seconds before he killed Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year.Reeves denies murdering the married couple, who were in their 30s, but has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.He claims he was suffering an abnormality of mental functioning when he attacked the Chapples in their home with the dagger he was given when he left the Army.Jurors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pair jailed after 10-year-old boy mauled to death by dog

A man and a woman have been jailed after a 10-year-old boy was killed by a dog in an “utterly tragic and needless event”.Jack Lis was mauled to death by an American Bully or XL Bully dog called Beast while playing at a friend’s house in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, South Wales, after school on November 8 last year.Amy Salter, 29, and Brandon Hayden, 19, were arrested and charged following the youngster’s death and appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced.Salter previously admitted being a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Crowd chanting ‘let him go’ stops officers taking away man accused of immigration offences by blocking van

A man accused of immigration offences was released by police after hundreds of campaigners chanting “let him go” blocked a van he was in.Protesters took to the streets in Peckham, southeast London, on Saturday afternoon to prevent immigration officers from driving the man away. Footage posted on social media showed a crowd of people sitting on the ground in front of the vehicle amid chants of “let him go”.In another video, police officers and campaigners appeared to get into a confrontation as other protesters chanted “no need for violence”. Reginald Popoola, a Labour councillor for Nun Head and Queen’s Road,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Dom Phillips: Blood found in search for missing Amazon pair

Police have found blood on a fisherman’s boat in their search for a British journalist and a Brazilian indigenous expert who have gone missing in a remote region of the Amazon.Brazilian detectives have said they are investigating whether it is animal or human blood.The development comes days after Dom Phillips, a freelance reporter who has written for The Guardian, and Bruno Pereira, who has worked for the federal indigenous agency Funai, disappeared.The pair had been on a reporting trip in Javari Valley, an area of jungle close to Brazil’s border with Colombia and Peru.Investigators believe their disappearance could be linked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

‘Hero’ father drowns after rescuing children caught in riptide

A heroic father has died after rescuing a group of children caught in a riptide off the coast of Wales.Hywel Morgan, 47, raced into action after the youngsters got into difficulty in the sea at Poppit Sands, St Dogmaels, Ceredigion, on Friday.Mr Morgan, who was known as Hyw by family and friends, was recovered from the waters but could not be saved by emergency services.The two children were taken to hospital to be checked over following the incident, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed.Officers were called to the beach at around 8.40pm by paramedics who reported that a number of people had been...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Catholic priest who plied 15-year-old boy with drink before raping him jailed

A Catholic priest who plied a teenage boy with drink before raping him 30 years ago has been jailed.Father Anthony White, now of Cross-In-Hand, East Sussex, got to know the 15-year-old victim when he and his family attended St John’s Church in Horsham while he was working as an assistant priest.The offences took place at the priest’s home in 1992 and 1993 after he gained the family’s trust, Sussex Police.White was sentenced at Hove Crown Court to 10 and a half years in prison for buggery and two offences of indecent assault against the boy.Police said the 64-year-old was charged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Maryland mass shooting - live: Suspect charged with murder in Smithsburg manufacturing facility shooting

A 23-year-old suspect was named by officials and charged on several counts, including murder, after a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Maryland led to three deaths and one person getting injured.The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death toll after violence broke out at Columbia Machine on Thursday afternoon.The suspect was shot and injured during a confrontation with a Maryland State Police trooper, the sheriff’s office said. The trooper was shot in the shoulder but returned fire, hitting the shooter who was later hospitalised.Authorities said on Friday that the suspect — a 23-year-old Hispanic male who...
SMITHSBURG, MD
The Independent

Two disabled people dead and third person critical after lake tragedy

Two disabled people died and a third person remains seriously ill in hospital after their motor boat capsized in Devon.Police recovered the bodies of the two missing people from Roadford Lake near Okehampton in Devon on Thursday, about 24 hours after the search began when the boat capsized.The families of the two people reported missing have been informed of the development and are being supported by specially-trained officers, Devon and Cornwall Police said.Formal identification is yet to take place, they added.The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) declined to comment on reports the victims were in wheelchairs at the time, or...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Boy, 14, stabbed to death as mother knifed in ‘ferocious’ attack

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death and his mother hospitalised with knife injuries after a “ferocious” attack in Manchester, police have said. Greater Manchester Police has launched a murder probe after reports of an attack at an address on Bednal Avenue, in the Miles Platting area, at about 9:30pm on Thursday.The teenager was treated at the scene by the emergency services before being taken by ambulance to hospital, where he died around an hour later, police said.The boy’s mother - a woman in her 40s - was also treated at the scene for stab before being taken to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three charged with murdering father found dead in woodland

Three people have been charged with the murder of a father-of-one whose remains were found in woodland in 2019.Mohammed Shah Subhani, known as Shah, was reported missing on May 7, 2019 when he failed to return to his home in Hounslow, west London.The 27-year-old’s remains were found in woodland in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, on December 19, 2019.Amraj Poonia, 26, of Farmfield Drive, Horley; Raneel Poonia, 25, of Whitehouse Way, Slough; and Gurditta Singh, 25, of Moreland Avenue, Slough, were charged on Friday with murder and perverting the course of justice, Scotland Yard said.They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.Speaking when Mr Subhani’s remains were found, his sister Quirat said: “It broke our hearts and shattered our world when we were told Shah’s body was discovered in an abandoned woodland 15 miles from home. This will haunt us for a lifetime.”Police had previously offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction in the case. Read More Two British fighters sentenced to death by Russian separatists - live
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tributes pour in for three factory workers killed by colleague in Maryland mass shooting

Tributes have poured in for the three factory workers who were shot and killed by a coworker at a Maryland manufacturing facility in the latest mass shooting to rock an American community.Mark Alan Frey, 50, Charles Edward Minnick Jr, 31, and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, died in the attack at the Columbia Machine in Smithsburg on Thursday afternoon. A fourth victim – another employee at the plant identified as 42-year-old Brandon Chase Michael – was also critically injured and a trooper was shot in the shoulder, but has since been treated and released from hospital.Wallace had only been working...
SMITHSBURG, MD
The Independent

Thousands of patients still catching Covid on hospital wards amid warning of new wave

Thousands of patients are still catching Covid on hospital wards, analysis shows, as scientists have warned that Britain could be facing a new wave of coronavirus.Just days after the NHS dropped a requirement to wear masks within hospitals and GP practices, data shows that 19 per cent of positive patients on wards are likely to have caught the virus in hospital.Doctors told The Independent they had struggled to contain outbreaks on wards, with one warning that “hospitals enrich infection”.The figures, compiled by the Covid-19 Actuaries Response Group, show that the proportion of people who are likely to have caught...
WORLD
The Independent

Backpack, laptop found where pair went missing in Amazon

Divers from Brazil's firefighters corps found a backpack and laptop Sunday in the remote Amazon area where Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips went missing a week ago, firefighters said. The backpack was tied to a tree that was half-submerged, a firefighter told reporters in Atalaia do Norte, the closest city to the search area, which is near the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory. It is the flood season in the region and part of the forest is flooded. Officers with the Federal Police brought the items by boat to Atalaia do Norte later in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rwanda migrant removal policy faces court challenges

The Government’s immigration policy of sending some asylum seekers to Rwanda is set to face two challenges in the courts on Monday.A High Court judge ruled on Friday that the first flight to the east African country could go ahead on Tuesday but this is set to be challenged in the Court of Appeal.The appeal has been brought by the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS), which represents more than 80% of Border Force staff, along with the Care4Calais and Detention Action charities.A second case is due to be heard in the High Court on Monday after Asylum Aid, a...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Grenfell ‘a tragedy in three acts’ as told by survivor who predicted the blaze

A Grenfell Tower survivor who predicted the blaze in a blog has said the Government should be ashamed that families are still feeling “abandoned” five years later.On the anniversary of the fire, Ed Daffarn, who escaped through choking smoke from his 16th floor flat, described Grenfell as a “tragedy in three acts” – with the final act being half a decade of “betrayal” by the housing department.Mr Daffarn described the first “act” as mistreatment by the landlords, who failed to address health and safety concerns raised by residents, and the second as the “sheer violence and trauma” they suffered on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Grenfell community describe ‘wonderful’ bond they formed in years since fire

The Grenfell Tower community said they formed a “wonderful” bond with each other as they “came together” to recover from the disaster and fight for justice.Nahid Ashby, who lives in Frinsted House tower block near Grenfell, said a “positive aspect” of the situation is how residents grew close in the five years since the June 2017 fire, which caused the death of 72 people.Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of the fifth anniversary on Tuesday, Ms Ashby said the authorities gave them no support, so “the community came together” and “pulled ourselves out”.“It was like we were all drowning...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

693K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy