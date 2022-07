Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,720,645 which is 782% higher than the state average of $308,628.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Texas

#1. Austin-Round Rock: 14

#2. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington: 10

#3. San Antonio-New Braunfels: 4

#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Spicewood

- Typical home value: $840,346

- 1-year price change: +32.6%

- 5-year price change: +91.7%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#29. Shady Hollow

- Typical home value: $843,222

- 1-year price change: +32.2%

- 5-year price change: +103.8%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#28. Round Top

- Typical home value: $845,558

- 1-year price change: +24.7%

- 5-year price change: +77.6%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#27. Copper Canyon

- Typical home value: $849,214

- 1-year price change: +28.2%

- 5-year price change: +66.9%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#26. Colleyville

- Typical home value: $866,604

- 1-year price change: +28.2%

- 5-year price change: +56.4%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#25. Hudson Bend

- Typical home value: $912,140

- 1-year price change: +33.7%

- 5-year price change: +96.5%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#24. Terrell Hills

- Typical home value: $914,821

- 1-year price change: +19.3%

- 5-year price change: +42.5%

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels

#23. Lakeway

- Typical home value: $961,941

- 1-year price change: +33.6%

- 5-year price change: +98.5%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#22. Dripping Springs

- Typical home value: $964,408

- 1-year price change: +41.7%

- 5-year price change: +110.0%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#21. Olmos Park

- Typical home value: $986,924

- 1-year price change: +22.9%

- 5-year price change: +39.3%

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels

#20. Bellaire

- Typical home value: $1,032,214

- 1-year price change: +12.4%

- 5-year price change: +11.9%

- Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land

#19. Bear Creek

- Typical home value: $1,035,454

- 1-year price change: +56.5%

- 5-year price change: +177.7%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#18. Shavano Park

- Typical home value: $1,038,728

- 1-year price change: +25.1%

- 5-year price change: +45.8%

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels

#17. The Hills

- Typical home value: $1,043,384

- 1-year price change: +35.5%

- 5-year price change: +98.7%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#16. Parker

- Typical home value: $1,047,492

- 1-year price change: +35.3%

- 5-year price change: +65.8%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#15. Lucas

- Typical home value: $1,068,795

- 1-year price change: +37.9%

- 5-year price change: +72.6%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#14. Bee Cave

- Typical home value: $1,115,433

- 1-year price change: +36.8%

- 5-year price change: +101.7%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#13. Driftwood

- Typical home value: $1,133,820

- 1-year price change: +44.2%

- 5-year price change: +113.3%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#12. Southlake

- Typical home value: $1,170,022

- 1-year price change: +29.9%

- 5-year price change: +59.7%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#11. Bartonville

- Typical home value: $1,181,573

- 1-year price change: +31.2%

- 5-year price change: +62.4%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#10. Sunset Valley

- Typical home value: $1,255,117

- 1-year price change: +34.4%

- 5-year price change: +107.6%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#9. Volente

- Typical home value: $1,318,294

- 1-year price change: +34.4%

- 5-year price change: +117.7%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#8. Hill Country Village

- Typical home value: $1,342,974

- 1-year price change: +29.0%

- 5-year price change: +49.4%

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels

#7. Lost Creek

- Typical home value: $1,594,689

- 1-year price change: +39.5%

- 5-year price change: +111.0%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#6. Westlake

- Typical home value: $1,781,287

- 1-year price change: +32.2%

- 5-year price change: +62.9%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#5. University Park

- Typical home value: $1,988,014

- 1-year price change: +25.0%

- 5-year price change: +40.0%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#4. Westover Hills

- Typical home value: $2,295,491

- 1-year price change: +24.0%

- 5-year price change: +40.6%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#3. Highland Park

- Typical home value: $2,300,954

- 1-year price change: +24.4%

- 5-year price change: +37.5%

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#2. West Lake Hills

- Typical home value: $2,604,123

- 1-year price change: +38.2%

- 5-year price change: +107.0%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#1. Rollingwood

- Typical home value: $2,720,645

- 1-year price change: +34.8%

- 5-year price change: +103.8%

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock