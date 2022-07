Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,217,287 which is 314% higher than the state average of $294,296.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Tennessee

#1. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin: 18

#2. Chattanooga: 4

#3. Memphis: 3

#3. Sevierville: 3

#5. Knoxville: 2

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Santa Fe

- Typical home value: $444,802

- 1-year price change: +31.9%

- 5-year price change: +124.2%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

#29. Nashville

- Typical home value: $446,258

- 1-year price change: +31.0%

- 5-year price change: +76.1%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

#28. Rockvale

- Typical home value: $446,293

- 1-year price change: +35.3%

- 5-year price change: +84.5%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

#27. Townsend

- Typical home value: $449,506

- 1-year price change: +45.0%

- 5-year price change: +101.0%

- Metro area: Knoxville

#26. Fairview

- Typical home value: $452,016

- 1-year price change: +32.5%

- 5-year price change: +86.8%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

#25. Coopertown

- Typical home value: $455,034

- 1-year price change: +34.3%

- 5-year price change: +75.2%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

#24. Germantown

- Typical home value: $479,743

- 1-year price change: +15.0%

- 5-year price change: +51.6%

- Metro area: Memphis

#23. Eagleville

- Typical home value: $483,936

- 1-year price change: +38.6%

- 5-year price change: +102.5%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

#22. Hendersonville

- Typical home value: $486,666

- 1-year price change: +30.8%

- 5-year price change: +71.3%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

#21. Rossville

- Typical home value: $488,159

- 1-year price change: +15.9%

- 5-year price change: +44.2%

- Metro area: Memphis

#20. Ridgeside

- Typical home value: $488,478

- 1-year price change: +28.2%

- 5-year price change: +75.8%

- Metro area: Chattanooga

#19. Collierville

- Typical home value: $490,315

- 1-year price change: +17.1%

- 5-year price change: +53.5%

- Metro area: Memphis

#18. Lascassas

- Typical home value: $497,051

- 1-year price change: +38.7%

- 5-year price change: +88.8%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

#17. Pigeon Forge

- Typical home value: $510,853

- 1-year price change: +49.8%

- 5-year price change: +143.7%

- Metro area: Sevierville

#16. Primm Springs

- Typical home value: $512,090

- 1-year price change: +31.9%

- 5-year price change: +94.6%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

#15. Signal Mountain

- Typical home value: $519,589

- 1-year price change: +25.9%

- 5-year price change: +62.9%

- Metro area: Chattanooga

#14. Spring Hill

- Typical home value: $526,963

- 1-year price change: nan%

- 5-year price change: +86.2%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

#13. Mount Juliet

- Typical home value: $542,713

- 1-year price change: +36.1%

- 5-year price change: +68.9%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

#12. Milton

- Typical home value: $555,666

- 1-year price change: +45.0%

- 5-year price change: +116.1%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

#11. Pittman Center

- Typical home value: $577,281

- 1-year price change: +53.2%

- 5-year price change: +159.4%

- Metro area: Sevierville

#10. Gatlinburg

- Typical home value: $583,049

- 1-year price change: +47.2%

- 5-year price change: +171.8%

- Metro area: Sevierville

#9. Walden

- Typical home value: $595,927

- 1-year price change: +23.2%

- 5-year price change: +56.8%

- Metro area: Chattanooga

#8. Farragut

- Typical home value: $617,521

- 1-year price change: +30.6%

- 5-year price change: +71.2%

- Metro area: Knoxville

#7. Thompsons Station

- Typical home value: $709,991

- 1-year price change: +45.0%

- 5-year price change: +93.0%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

#6. Nolensville

- Typical home value: $771,127

- 1-year price change: +43.2%

- 5-year price change: +83.3%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

#5. Franklin

- Typical home value: $858,240

- 1-year price change: +43.8%

- 5-year price change: +88.9%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

#4. Lookout Mountain

- Typical home value: $868,156

- 1-year price change: +24.9%

- 5-year price change: +52.7%

- Metro area: Chattanooga

#3. Arrington

- Typical home value: $972,861

- 1-year price change: +44.0%

- 5-year price change: +88.1%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

#2. College Grove

- Typical home value: $1,017,423

- 1-year price change: +43.4%

- 5-year price change: +89.2%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

#1. Brentwood

- Typical home value: $1,217,287

- 1-year price change: nan%

- 5-year price change: +89.5%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin