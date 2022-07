4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in New York

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New York using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $6,338,656 which is 1,484% higher than the state average of $400,158.

All 30 cities on the list are in the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Roslyn

- Typical home value: $1,261,666

- 1-year price change: +12.0%

- 5-year price change: +19.5%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#29. Atlantic Beach

- Typical home value: $1,268,095

- 1-year price change: +16.8%

- 5-year price change: +39.3%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#28. Nissequogue

- Typical home value: $1,272,301

- 1-year price change: +18.6%

- 5-year price change: +32.6%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#27. Westhampton

- Typical home value: $1,364,813

- 1-year price change: +19.6%

- 5-year price change: +59.7%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#26. Great Neck

- Typical home value: $1,437,491

- 1-year price change: +9.9%

- 5-year price change: +19.3%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#25. East Hills

- Typical home value: $1,443,690

- 1-year price change: +13.5%

- 5-year price change: +21.9%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#24. Cold Spring Harbor

- Typical home value: $1,457,648

- 1-year price change: +14.5%

- 5-year price change: +27.0%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#23. Larchmont

- Typical home value: $1,504,079

- 1-year price change: +15.0%

- 5-year price change: +22.6%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#22. Orient

- Typical home value: $1,578,807

- 1-year price change: +19.1%

- 5-year price change: +51.1%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#21. Westhampton Beach

- Typical home value: $1,707,901

- 1-year price change: +17.8%

- 5-year price change: +48.4%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#20. Noyack

- Typical home value: $1,723,088

- 1-year price change: +16.5%

- 5-year price change: +57.2%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#19. Purchase

- Typical home value: $1,731,631

- 1-year price change: +15.1%

- 5-year price change: +19.3%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#18. Lawrence

- Typical home value: $1,858,197

- 1-year price change: +23.0%

- 5-year price change: +63.3%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#17. Remsenburg

- Typical home value: $1,893,261

- 1-year price change: +24.9%

- 5-year price change: +55.5%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#16. Manhasset

- Typical home value: $1,917,596

- 1-year price change: +11.5%

- 5-year price change: +19.5%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#15. Mill Neck

- Typical home value: $1,955,792

- 1-year price change: +19.6%

- 5-year price change: +27.3%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#14. Muttontown

- Typical home value: $2,014,408

- 1-year price change: +15.3%

- 5-year price change: +18.7%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#13. Laurel Hollow

- Typical home value: $2,021,905

- 1-year price change: +15.7%

- 5-year price change: +24.8%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#12. Oyster Bay Cove

- Typical home value: $2,090,491

- 1-year price change: +18.1%

- 5-year price change: +25.6%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#11. Montauk

- Typical home value: $2,199,916

- 1-year price change: +18.4%

- 5-year price change: +56.6%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#10. Sag Harbor

- Typical home value: $2,261,163

- 1-year price change: +14.2%

- 5-year price change: +50.6%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#9. Upper Brookville

- Typical home value: $2,316,978

- 1-year price change: +17.0%

- 5-year price change: +21.1%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#8. Old Westbury

- Typical home value: $2,565,457

- 1-year price change: +14.5%

- 5-year price change: +20.9%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#7. Sands Point

- Typical home value: $2,737,084

- 1-year price change: +8.4%

- 5-year price change: +20.8%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#6. Quogue

- Typical home value: $2,771,205

- 1-year price change: +17.5%

- 5-year price change: +48.2%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#5. Wainscott

- Typical home value: $3,247,519

- 1-year price change: +14.4%

- 5-year price change: +33.2%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#4. Bridgehampton

- Typical home value: $3,857,290

- 1-year price change: +14.4%

- 5-year price change: +43.9%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#3. Amagansett

- Typical home value: $4,008,600

- 1-year price change: +17.8%

- 5-year price change: +57.0%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#2. Water Mill

- Typical home value: $4,020,467

- 1-year price change: +14.9%

- 5-year price change: +39.7%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#1. Sagaponack

- Typical home value: $6,338,656

- 1-year price change: +12.0%

- 5-year price change: +44.5%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City