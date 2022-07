4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,601,438 which is 273% higher than the state average of $429,686.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Burrillville

- Typical home value: $396,364

- 1-year price change: +16.0%

- 5-year price change: +53.0%

#29. Hopkinton

- Typical home value: $411,405

- 1-year price change: +17.4%

- 5-year price change: +59.1%

#28. Smithfield

- Typical home value: $429,569

- 1-year price change: +14.6%

- 5-year price change: +46.5%

#27. Glocester

- Typical home value: $433,560

- 1-year price change: +16.0%

- 5-year price change: +59.4%

#26. Greenville

- Typical home value: $435,352

- 1-year price change: +14.5%

- 5-year price change: +50.2%

#25. North Smithfield

- Typical home value: $438,007

- 1-year price change: +14.0%

- 5-year price change: +48.8%

#24. Cumberland

- Typical home value: $438,616

- 1-year price change: +14.3%

- 5-year price change: +54.8%

#23. Warren

- Typical home value: $445,949

- 1-year price change: +23.9%

- 5-year price change: +61.9%

#22. Richmond

- Typical home value: $449,802

- 1-year price change: +18.1%

- 5-year price change: +57.1%

#21. Tiverton

- Typical home value: $463,023

- 1-year price change: +21.1%

- 5-year price change: +59.6%

#20. Foster

- Typical home value: $464,203

- 1-year price change: +21.3%

- 5-year price change: +52.5%

#19. Scituate

- Typical home value: $471,436

- 1-year price change: +15.6%

- 5-year price change: +49.8%

#18. Lincoln

- Typical home value: $471,671

- 1-year price change: +14.7%

- 5-year price change: +47.4%

#17. West Greenwich

- Typical home value: $497,697

- 1-year price change: +15.4%

- 5-year price change: +53.3%

#16. Bristol

- Typical home value: $506,552

- 1-year price change: +23.6%

- 5-year price change: +58.2%

#15. Westerly

- Typical home value: $529,875

- 1-year price change: +19.4%

- 5-year price change: +58.9%

#14. Exeter

- Typical home value: $530,977

- 1-year price change: +26.2%

- 5-year price change: +62.0%

#13. North Kingstown

- Typical home value: $537,724

- 1-year price change: +16.8%

- 5-year price change: +56.9%

#12. Kingston

- Typical home value: $547,495

- 1-year price change: +16.8%

- 5-year price change: +57.3%

#11. South Kingstown

- Typical home value: $587,252

- 1-year price change: +17.5%

- 5-year price change: +60.0%

#10. Portsmouth

- Typical home value: $596,851

- 1-year price change: +18.9%

- 5-year price change: +56.9%

#9. Charlestown

- Typical home value: $608,091

- 1-year price change: +20.0%

- 5-year price change: +66.7%

#8. Barrington

- Typical home value: $671,147

- 1-year price change: +24.3%

- 5-year price change: +58.3%

#7. Middletown

- Typical home value: $677,400

- 1-year price change: +28.8%

- 5-year price change: +63.7%

#6. East Greenwich

- Typical home value: $693,235

- 1-year price change: +22.1%

- 5-year price change: +53.9%

#5. Narragansett

- Typical home value: $758,847

- 1-year price change: +21.4%

- 5-year price change: +69.1%

#4. Newport

- Typical home value: $796,489

- 1-year price change: +23.4%

- 5-year price change: +65.2%

#3. Little Compton

- Typical home value: $843,024

- 1-year price change: +19.6%

- 5-year price change: +46.0%

#2. Jamestown

- Typical home value: $939,645

- 1-year price change: +21.5%

- 5-year price change: +56.8%

#1. New Shoreham

- Typical home value: $1,601,438

- 1-year price change: +23.1%

- 5-year price change: +47.4%