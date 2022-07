FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Nevada

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Nevada using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $3,477,243 which is 650% higher than the state average of $463,340.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Nevada

#1. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise: 8

#2. Gardnerville Ranchos: 7

#3. Reno: 5

#4. Fernley: 4

#5. Elko: 3

#6. Carson City: 1

#6. Fallon: 1

#6. Pahrump: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Where people in Nevada are moving to most

Stacker

#30. Overton

- Typical home value: $340,606

- 1-year price change: +29.1%

- 5-year price change: +93.5%

- Metro area: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise

Stacker

#29. Fallon

- Typical home value: $345,542

- 1-year price change: +20.2%

- 5-year price change: +74.5%

- Metro area: Fallon

Stacker

#28. Elko

- Typical home value: $364,134

- 1-year price change: +13.3%

- 5-year price change: +30.8%

- Metro area: Elko

Stacker

#27. Silver Springs

- Typical home value: $365,208

- 1-year price change: +24.9%

- 5-year price change: +116.2%

- Metro area: Fernley

Stacker

#26. Spring Creek

- Typical home value: $381,094

- 1-year price change: +15.2%

- 5-year price change: +41.2%

- Metro area: Elko

Stacker

#25. Pahrump

- Typical home value: $391,352

- 1-year price change: +38.8%

- 5-year price change: +99.9%

- Metro area: Pahrump

Stacker

#24. Fernley

- Typical home value: $406,003

- 1-year price change: +24.7%

- 5-year price change: +88.0%

- Metro area: Fernley

Stacker

#23. Mesquite

- Typical home value: $407,030

- 1-year price change: +30.0%

- 5-year price change: +92.1%

- Metro area: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise

Stacker

#22. North Las Vegas

- Typical home value: $420,527

- 1-year price change: +33.4%

- 5-year price change: +105.1%

- Metro area: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise

Stacker

#21. Las Vegas

- Typical home value: $440,329

- 1-year price change: +32.8%

- 5-year price change: +95.3%

- Metro area: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise

Stacker

#20. Sun Valley

- Typical home value: $450,335

- 1-year price change: +23.1%

- 5-year price change: +85.6%

- Metro area: Reno

Stacker

#19. Dayton

- Typical home value: $464,328

- 1-year price change: +22.8%

- 5-year price change: +87.0%

- Metro area: Fernley

Stacker

#18. Boulder City

- Typical home value: $485,803

- 1-year price change: +27.9%

- 5-year price change: +77.6%

- Metro area: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise

Stacker

#17. Logandale

- Typical home value: $506,230

- 1-year price change: +29.8%

- 5-year price change: +90.4%

- Metro area: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise

Stacker

#16. Carson City

- Typical home value: $506,906

- 1-year price change: +25.5%

- 5-year price change: +92.3%

- Metro area: Carson City

Stacker

#15. Henderson

- Typical home value: $514,116

- 1-year price change: +30.9%

- 5-year price change: +85.0%

- Metro area: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise

Stacker

#14. Sparks

- Typical home value: $536,489

- 1-year price change: +21.2%

- 5-year price change: +79.1%

- Metro area: Reno

Stacker

#13. Wellington

- Typical home value: $559,719

- 1-year price change: +28.4%

- 5-year price change: +92.8%

- Metro area: Gardnerville Ranchos

Stacker

#12. Lamoille

- Typical home value: $562,161

- 1-year price change: +12.7%

- 5-year price change: +39.1%

- Metro area: Elko

Stacker

#11. Mount Charleston

- Typical home value: $583,557

- 1-year price change: +9.7%

- 5-year price change: +71.5%

- Metro area: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise

Stacker

#10. Reno

- Typical home value: $587,629

- 1-year price change: +21.7%

- 5-year price change: +79.2%

- Metro area: Reno

Stacker

#9. Smith

- Typical home value: $609,111

- 1-year price change: +33.7%

- 5-year price change: +98.5%

- Metro area: Fernley

Stacker

#8. Gardnerville

- Typical home value: $627,057

- 1-year price change: +27.5%

- 5-year price change: +85.3%

- Metro area: Gardnerville Ranchos

Stacker

#7. Minden

- Typical home value: $751,674

- 1-year price change: +29.2%

- 5-year price change: +88.5%

- Metro area: Gardnerville Ranchos

Stacker

#6. Stateline

- Typical home value: $813,864

- 1-year price change: +38.3%

- 5-year price change: +91.2%

- Metro area: Gardnerville Ranchos

Stacker

#5. Verdi

- Typical home value: $813,927

- 1-year price change: +22.8%

- 5-year price change: +79.3%

- Metro area: Reno

Stacker

#4. Zephyr Cove

- Typical home value: $1,337,848

- 1-year price change: +38.8%

- 5-year price change: +108.0%

- Metro area: Gardnerville Ranchos

Stacker

#3. Genoa

- Typical home value: $1,434,119

- 1-year price change: +43.6%

- 5-year price change: +105.6%

- Metro area: Gardnerville Ranchos

Stacker

#2. Incline Village

- Typical home value: $1,689,462

- 1-year price change: +30.6%

- 5-year price change: +100.5%

- Metro area: Reno

Stacker

#1. Glenbrook

- Typical home value: $3,477,243

- 1-year price change: +42.1%

- 5-year price change: +87.9%

- Metro area: Gardnerville Ranchos