Cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,094,105 which is 108% higher than the state average of $525,182.
Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Oregon
#1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro: 21
#2. Astoria: 2
#2. Bend-Redmond: 2
#2. Salem: 2
#5. Eugene: 1
#5. Prineville: 1
Read on to see which cities made the list.
#30. Wilsonville
- Typical home value: $663,673
- 1-year price change: +20.5%
- 5-year price change: +50.9%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#29. Warren
- Typical home value: $663,949
- 1-year price change: +16.4%
- 5-year price change: +58.8%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#28. Sherwood
- Typical home value: $678,032
- 1-year price change: +23.0%
- 5-year price change: +54.3%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#27. Gaston
- Typical home value: $678,155
- 1-year price change: +23.6%
- 5-year price change: +73.9%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#26. Garden Home-Whitford
- Typical home value: $685,780
- 1-year price change: +20.1%
- 5-year price change: +51.2%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#25. Rockcreek
- Typical home value: $692,352
- 1-year price change: +23.0%
- 5-year price change: +55.9%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#24. Tualatin
- Typical home value: $694,307
- 1-year price change: +22.7%
- 5-year price change: +54.7%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#23. Oak Hills
- Typical home value: $699,913
- 1-year price change: +22.2%
- 5-year price change: +52.1%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#22. Pleasant Hill
- Typical home value: $700,216
- 1-year price change: +19.3%
- 5-year price change: +75.9%
- Metro area: Eugene
#21. Manzanita
- Typical home value: $700,423
- 1-year price change: +13.2%
- 5-year price change: +32.8%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
#20. Damascus
- Typical home value: $719,237
- 1-year price change: +19.2%
- 5-year price change: +55.2%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#19. Rickreall
- Typical home value: $723,527
- 1-year price change: +21.4%
- 5-year price change: +71.6%
- Metro area: Salem
#18. Aurora
- Typical home value: $724,869
- 1-year price change: +19.0%
- 5-year price change: +54.5%
- Metro area: Salem
#17. Eagle Creek
- Typical home value: $725,529
- 1-year price change: +22.1%
- 5-year price change: +69.6%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#16. Colton
- Typical home value: $736,101
- 1-year price change: +19.9%
- 5-year price change: +65.1%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#15. Happy Valley
- Typical home value: $736,417
- 1-year price change: +19.4%
- 5-year price change: +49.0%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#14. Boring
- Typical home value: $763,190
- 1-year price change: +19.8%
- 5-year price change: +62.6%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#13. Bend
- Typical home value: $777,268
- 1-year price change: +27.6%
- 5-year price change: +89.8%
- Metro area: Bend-Redmond
#12. Durham
- Typical home value: $789,012
- 1-year price change: +17.1%
- 5-year price change: +46.0%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#11. West Linn
- Typical home value: $793,843
- 1-year price change: +20.6%
- 5-year price change: +52.0%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#10. Mulino
- Typical home value: $804,238
- 1-year price change: +23.0%
- 5-year price change: +67.9%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#9. Powell Butte
- Typical home value: $808,384
- 1-year price change: +16.1%
- 5-year price change: +58.2%
- Metro area: Prineville
#8. Sisters
- Typical home value: $813,345
- 1-year price change: +26.9%
- 5-year price change: +87.8%
- Metro area: Bend-Redmond
#7. Beavercreek
- Typical home value: $818,458
- 1-year price change: +21.4%
- 5-year price change: +64.9%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#6. Cannon Beach
- Typical home value: $866,054
- 1-year price change: +19.3%
- 5-year price change: +45.5%
- Metro area: Astoria
#5. West Slope
- Typical home value: $881,168
- 1-year price change: +25.9%
- 5-year price change: +58.1%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#4. Cedar Mill
- Typical home value: $918,543
- 1-year price change: +24.0%
- 5-year price change: +47.6%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#3. Lake Oswego
- Typical home value: $930,255
- 1-year price change: +19.4%
- 5-year price change: +49.5%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
#2. Arch Cape
- Typical home value: $945,711
- 1-year price change: +21.9%
- 5-year price change: +49.5%
- Metro area: Astoria
#1. Raleigh Hills
- Typical home value: $1,094,105
- 1-year price change: +23.5%
- 5-year price change: +47.8%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
