ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPcxP_0g2ysUsi00
ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,094,105 which is 108% higher than the state average of $525,182.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Oregon
#1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro: 21
#2. Astoria: 2
#2. Bend-Redmond: 2
#2. Salem: 2
#5. Eugene: 1
#5. Prineville: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Where people in Oregon are moving to most

Stacker

#30. Wilsonville

- Typical home value: $663,673
- 1-year price change: +20.5%
- 5-year price change: +50.9%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhLpd_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#29. Warren

- Typical home value: $663,949
- 1-year price change: +16.4%
- 5-year price change: +58.8%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#28. Sherwood

- Typical home value: $678,032
- 1-year price change: +23.0%
- 5-year price change: +54.3%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tt386_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#27. Gaston

- Typical home value: $678,155
- 1-year price change: +23.6%
- 5-year price change: +73.9%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofWOE_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#26. Garden Home-Whitford

- Typical home value: $685,780
- 1-year price change: +20.1%
- 5-year price change: +51.2%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSY22_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#25. Rockcreek

- Typical home value: $692,352
- 1-year price change: +23.0%
- 5-year price change: +55.9%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236KeB_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#24. Tualatin

- Typical home value: $694,307
- 1-year price change: +22.7%
- 5-year price change: +54.7%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mm7sC_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#23. Oak Hills

- Typical home value: $699,913
- 1-year price change: +22.2%
- 5-year price change: +52.1%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1Kt2_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#22. Pleasant Hill

- Typical home value: $700,216
- 1-year price change: +19.3%
- 5-year price change: +75.9%
- Metro area: Eugene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBlK4_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#21. Manzanita

- Typical home value: $700,423
- 1-year price change: +13.2%
- 5-year price change: +32.8%
- Metro area: not in a metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNZdo_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#20. Damascus

- Typical home value: $719,237
- 1-year price change: +19.2%
- 5-year price change: +55.2%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082ZJr_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#19. Rickreall

- Typical home value: $723,527
- 1-year price change: +21.4%
- 5-year price change: +71.6%
- Metro area: Salem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FeEw_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#18. Aurora

- Typical home value: $724,869
- 1-year price change: +19.0%
- 5-year price change: +54.5%
- Metro area: Salem

Stacker

#17. Eagle Creek

- Typical home value: $725,529
- 1-year price change: +22.1%
- 5-year price change: +69.6%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gK6QU_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#16. Colton

- Typical home value: $736,101
- 1-year price change: +19.9%
- 5-year price change: +65.1%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#15. Happy Valley

- Typical home value: $736,417
- 1-year price change: +19.4%
- 5-year price change: +49.0%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSmKz_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#14. Boring

- Typical home value: $763,190
- 1-year price change: +19.8%
- 5-year price change: +62.6%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uy0eW_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#13. Bend

- Typical home value: $777,268
- 1-year price change: +27.6%
- 5-year price change: +89.8%
- Metro area: Bend-Redmond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALOkj_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#12. Durham

- Typical home value: $789,012
- 1-year price change: +17.1%
- 5-year price change: +46.0%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#11. West Linn

- Typical home value: $793,843
- 1-year price change: +20.6%
- 5-year price change: +52.0%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Axq2Z_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#10. Mulino

- Typical home value: $804,238
- 1-year price change: +23.0%
- 5-year price change: +67.9%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CIqS_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#9. Powell Butte

- Typical home value: $808,384
- 1-year price change: +16.1%
- 5-year price change: +58.2%
- Metro area: Prineville

Stacker

#8. Sisters

- Typical home value: $813,345
- 1-year price change: +26.9%
- 5-year price change: +87.8%
- Metro area: Bend-Redmond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1rUx_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#7. Beavercreek

- Typical home value: $818,458
- 1-year price change: +21.4%
- 5-year price change: +64.9%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6f5d_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#6. Cannon Beach

- Typical home value: $866,054
- 1-year price change: +19.3%
- 5-year price change: +45.5%
- Metro area: Astoria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zrd6B_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#5. West Slope

- Typical home value: $881,168
- 1-year price change: +25.9%
- 5-year price change: +58.1%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#4. Cedar Mill

- Typical home value: $918,543
- 1-year price change: +24.0%
- 5-year price change: +47.6%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#3. Lake Oswego

- Typical home value: $930,255
- 1-year price change: +19.4%
- 5-year price change: +49.5%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGREe_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#2. Arch Cape

- Typical home value: $945,711
- 1-year price change: +21.9%
- 5-year price change: +49.5%
- Metro area: Astoria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8P1I_0g2ysUsi00
Stacker

#1. Raleigh Hills

- Typical home value: $1,094,105
- 1-year price change: +23.5%
- 5-year price change: +47.8%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Oak Hills, OR
City
Tualatin, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Business
City
Colton, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Raleigh Hills, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Beavercreek, OR
State
Oregon State
City
West Linn, OR
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Wilsonville Typical#Warren Typical#Sherwood Typical#Gaston Typical
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy