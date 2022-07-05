ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,094,105 which is 108% higher than the state average of $525,182.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Oregon

#1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro: 21

#2. Astoria: 2

#2. Bend-Redmond: 2

#2. Salem: 2

#5. Eugene: 1

#5. Prineville: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Where people in Oregon are moving to most

Stacker

#30. Wilsonville

- Typical home value: $663,673

- 1-year price change: +20.5%

- 5-year price change: +50.9%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#29. Warren

- Typical home value: $663,949

- 1-year price change: +16.4%

- 5-year price change: +58.8%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#28. Sherwood

- Typical home value: $678,032

- 1-year price change: +23.0%

- 5-year price change: +54.3%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#27. Gaston

- Typical home value: $678,155

- 1-year price change: +23.6%

- 5-year price change: +73.9%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#26. Garden Home-Whitford

- Typical home value: $685,780

- 1-year price change: +20.1%

- 5-year price change: +51.2%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#25. Rockcreek

- Typical home value: $692,352

- 1-year price change: +23.0%

- 5-year price change: +55.9%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#24. Tualatin

- Typical home value: $694,307

- 1-year price change: +22.7%

- 5-year price change: +54.7%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#23. Oak Hills

- Typical home value: $699,913

- 1-year price change: +22.2%

- 5-year price change: +52.1%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#22. Pleasant Hill

- Typical home value: $700,216

- 1-year price change: +19.3%

- 5-year price change: +75.9%

- Metro area: Eugene

Stacker

#21. Manzanita

- Typical home value: $700,423

- 1-year price change: +13.2%

- 5-year price change: +32.8%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#20. Damascus

- Typical home value: $719,237

- 1-year price change: +19.2%

- 5-year price change: +55.2%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#19. Rickreall

- Typical home value: $723,527

- 1-year price change: +21.4%

- 5-year price change: +71.6%

- Metro area: Salem

Stacker

#18. Aurora

- Typical home value: $724,869

- 1-year price change: +19.0%

- 5-year price change: +54.5%

- Metro area: Salem

Stacker

#17. Eagle Creek

- Typical home value: $725,529

- 1-year price change: +22.1%

- 5-year price change: +69.6%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#16. Colton

- Typical home value: $736,101

- 1-year price change: +19.9%

- 5-year price change: +65.1%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#15. Happy Valley

- Typical home value: $736,417

- 1-year price change: +19.4%

- 5-year price change: +49.0%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#14. Boring

- Typical home value: $763,190

- 1-year price change: +19.8%

- 5-year price change: +62.6%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#13. Bend

- Typical home value: $777,268

- 1-year price change: +27.6%

- 5-year price change: +89.8%

- Metro area: Bend-Redmond

Stacker

#12. Durham

- Typical home value: $789,012

- 1-year price change: +17.1%

- 5-year price change: +46.0%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#11. West Linn

- Typical home value: $793,843

- 1-year price change: +20.6%

- 5-year price change: +52.0%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#10. Mulino

- Typical home value: $804,238

- 1-year price change: +23.0%

- 5-year price change: +67.9%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#9. Powell Butte

- Typical home value: $808,384

- 1-year price change: +16.1%

- 5-year price change: +58.2%

- Metro area: Prineville

Stacker

#8. Sisters

- Typical home value: $813,345

- 1-year price change: +26.9%

- 5-year price change: +87.8%

- Metro area: Bend-Redmond

Stacker

#7. Beavercreek

- Typical home value: $818,458

- 1-year price change: +21.4%

- 5-year price change: +64.9%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#6. Cannon Beach

- Typical home value: $866,054

- 1-year price change: +19.3%

- 5-year price change: +45.5%

- Metro area: Astoria

Stacker

#5. West Slope

- Typical home value: $881,168

- 1-year price change: +25.9%

- 5-year price change: +58.1%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#4. Cedar Mill

- Typical home value: $918,543

- 1-year price change: +24.0%

- 5-year price change: +47.6%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#3. Lake Oswego

- Typical home value: $930,255

- 1-year price change: +19.4%

- 5-year price change: +49.5%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Stacker

#2. Arch Cape

- Typical home value: $945,711

- 1-year price change: +21.9%

- 5-year price change: +49.5%

- Metro area: Astoria

Stacker

#1. Raleigh Hills

- Typical home value: $1,094,105

- 1-year price change: +23.5%

- 5-year price change: +47.8%

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro