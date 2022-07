4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Colorado

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Colorado using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,867,271 which is 386% higher than the state average of $589,634.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Colorado

#1. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood: 12

#2. Breckenridge: 4

#2. Edwards: 4

#4. Boulder: 3

#4. Glenwood Springs: 3

#6. Steamboat Springs: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Where people in Colorado are moving to most

Stacker

#30. Louisville

- Typical home value: $936,119

- 1-year price change: +25.3%

- 5-year price change: +58.3%

- Metro area: Boulder

Stacker

#29. Evergreen

- Typical home value: $950,540

- 1-year price change: +20.4%

- 5-year price change: +68.6%

- Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Stacker

#28. Keystone

- Typical home value: $954,273

- 1-year price change: +42.8%

- 5-year price change: +112.6%

- Metro area: Breckenridge

Stacker

#27. Frisco

- Typical home value: $984,922

- 1-year price change: +37.8%

- 5-year price change: +99.3%

- Metro area: Breckenridge

Stacker

#26. Sedalia

- Typical home value: $985,374

- 1-year price change: +24.5%

- 5-year price change: +75.1%

- Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Stacker

#25. Silverthorne

- Typical home value: $1,005,908

- 1-year price change: +38.1%

- 5-year price change: +109.0%

- Metro area: Breckenridge

Stacker

#24. Todd Creek

- Typical home value: $1,008,662

- 1-year price change: +21.9%

- 5-year price change: +63.0%

- Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Stacker

#23. Larkspur

- Typical home value: $1,035,500

- 1-year price change: +26.4%

- 5-year price change: +73.7%

- Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Stacker

#22. Lone Tree

- Typical home value: $1,046,930

- 1-year price change: +25.1%

- 5-year price change: +59.3%

- Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Stacker

#21. Crested Butte

- Typical home value: $1,048,233

- 1-year price change: +15.9%

- 5-year price change: +59.1%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#20. Steamboat Springs

- Typical home value: $1,053,412

- 1-year price change: +34.2%

- 5-year price change: +78.3%

- Metro area: Steamboat Springs

Stacker

#19. Avon

- Typical home value: $1,092,301

- 1-year price change: +43.4%

- 5-year price change: +69.2%

- Metro area: Edwards

Stacker

#18. Boulder

- Typical home value: $1,126,946

- 1-year price change: +23.0%

- 5-year price change: +50.8%

- Metro area: Boulder

Stacker

#17. Carbondale

- Typical home value: $1,147,589

- 1-year price change: +32.7%

- 5-year price change: +81.4%

- Metro area: Glenwood Springs

Stacker

#16. Basalt

- Typical home value: $1,153,897

- 1-year price change: nan%

- 5-year price change: +77.3%

- Metro area: Edwards

Stacker

#15. Franktown

- Typical home value: $1,155,844

- 1-year price change: +26.2%

- 5-year price change: +70.4%

- Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Stacker

#14. Niwot

- Typical home value: $1,161,040

- 1-year price change: +24.5%

- 5-year price change: +57.1%

- Metro area: Boulder

Stacker

#13. Genesee

- Typical home value: $1,264,090

- 1-year price change: +25.4%

- 5-year price change: +67.8%

- Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Stacker

#12. Breckenridge

- Typical home value: $1,292,802

- 1-year price change: +39.9%

- 5-year price change: +105.0%

- Metro area: Breckenridge

Stacker

#11. Foxfield

- Typical home value: $1,338,066

- 1-year price change: +29.8%

- 5-year price change: +73.8%

- Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Stacker

#10. Telluride

- Typical home value: $1,385,797

- 1-year price change: +15.7%

- 5-year price change: +52.2%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#9. Snowmass Village

- Typical home value: $1,409,031

- 1-year price change: +14.5%

- 5-year price change: +30.4%

- Metro area: Glenwood Springs

Stacker

#8. Mountain Village

- Typical home value: $1,440,171

- 1-year price change: +14.5%

- 5-year price change: +44.5%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#7. Greenwood Village

- Typical home value: $1,556,635

- 1-year price change: +23.7%

- 5-year price change: +52.0%

- Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Stacker

#6. Vail

- Typical home value: $1,593,988

- 1-year price change: +28.8%

- 5-year price change: +63.4%

- Metro area: Edwards

Stacker

#5. Columbine Valley

- Typical home value: $1,633,346

- 1-year price change: +29.5%

- 5-year price change: +62.1%

- Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Stacker

#4. Edwards

- Typical home value: $1,828,978

- 1-year price change: +41.2%

- 5-year price change: +59.3%

- Metro area: Edwards

Stacker

#3. Bow Mar

- Typical home value: $2,172,316

- 1-year price change: +26.8%

- 5-year price change: +62.9%

- Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Stacker

#2. Aspen

- Typical home value: $2,700,438

- 1-year price change: +14.7%

- 5-year price change: +46.2%

- Metro area: Glenwood Springs

Stacker

#1. Cherry Hills Village

- Typical home value: $2,867,271

- 1-year price change: +26.1%

- 5-year price change: +47.1%

- Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood