Cities with the most expensive homes in North Dakota

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in North Dakota using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,594 which is 103% higher than the state average of $273,818.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in North Dakota

#1. Bismarck: 7

#2. Fargo: 6

#3. Dickinson: 5

#3. Minot: 5

#5. Grand Forks: 2

#6. Wahpeton: 1

#6. Williston: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Beulah

- Typical home value: $203,594

- 1-year price change: +10.0%

- 5-year price change: +13.5%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#29. Richardton

- Typical home value: $206,043

- 1-year price change: +8.3%

- 5-year price change: +18.7%

- Metro area: Dickinson

#28. Sterling

- Typical home value: $211,168

- 1-year price change: -11.2%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Bismarck

#27. Washburn

- Typical home value: $220,935

- 1-year price change: +6.3%

- 5-year price change: +12.1%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#26. Wilton

- Typical home value: $223,020

- 1-year price change: +7.9%

- 5-year price change: +18.4%

- Metro area: Bismarck

#25. Surrey

- Typical home value: $232,461

- 1-year price change: +11.5%

- 5-year price change: +13.9%

- Metro area: Minot

#24. Velva

- Typical home value: $236,777

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +28.3%

- Metro area: Minot

#23. Walcott

- Typical home value: $243,437

- 1-year price change: +5.5%

- 5-year price change: +26.5%

- Metro area: Wahpeton

#22. Taylor

- Typical home value: $251,892

- 1-year price change: +10.2%

- 5-year price change: +15.9%

- Metro area: Dickinson

#21. Grand Forks

- Typical home value: $255,844

- 1-year price change: +11.7%

- 5-year price change: +15.4%

- Metro area: Grand Forks

#20. Minot

- Typical home value: $262,824

- 1-year price change: -5.0%

- 5-year price change: -5.5%

- Metro area: Minot

#19. Lincoln

- Typical home value: $267,807

- 1-year price change: +10.3%

- 5-year price change: +17.0%

- Metro area: Bismarck

#18. Gladstone

- Typical home value: $271,879

- 1-year price change: +7.3%

- 5-year price change: +12.7%

- Metro area: Dickinson

#17. Mapleton

- Typical home value: $271,892

- 1-year price change: +8.7%

- 5-year price change: +19.9%

- Metro area: Fargo

#16. Casselton

- Typical home value: $272,137

- 1-year price change: +13.6%

- 5-year price change: +29.2%

- Metro area: Fargo

#15. Mandan

- Typical home value: $276,150

- 1-year price change: +8.9%

- 5-year price change: +15.4%

- Metro area: Bismarck

#14. Fargo

- Typical home value: $277,879

- 1-year price change: +11.2%

- 5-year price change: +23.6%

- Metro area: Fargo

#13. South Heart

- Typical home value: $279,798

- 1-year price change: +5.5%

- 5-year price change: +9.5%

- Metro area: Dickinson

#12. Minot AFB

- Typical home value: $284,191

- 1-year price change: -16.4%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Minot

#11. Coleharbor

- Typical home value: $286,230

- 1-year price change: +7.8%

- 5-year price change: +28.9%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#10. Burlington

- Typical home value: $294,633

- 1-year price change: +8.3%

- 5-year price change: +23.9%

- Metro area: Minot

#9. Dickinson

- Typical home value: $296,568

- 1-year price change: +6.4%

- 5-year price change: +9.8%

- Metro area: Dickinson

#8. West Fargo

- Typical home value: $309,112

- 1-year price change: +11.2%

- 5-year price change: +23.1%

- Metro area: Fargo

#7. Thompson

- Typical home value: $309,274

- 1-year price change: +10.5%

- 5-year price change: +21.4%

- Metro area: Grand Forks

#6. Kindred

- Typical home value: $318,155

- 1-year price change: +7.2%

- 5-year price change: +21.6%

- Metro area: Fargo

#5. Williston

- Typical home value: $320,599

- 1-year price change: +9.1%

- 5-year price change: +16.6%

- Metro area: Williston

#4. Bismarck

- Typical home value: $340,220

- 1-year price change: +10.7%

- 5-year price change: +21.2%

- Metro area: Bismarck

#3. Menoken

- Typical home value: $385,176

- 1-year price change: +8.3%

- 5-year price change: +29.1%

- Metro area: Bismarck

#2. Horace

- Typical home value: $389,444

- 1-year price change: +13.2%

- 5-year price change: +25.5%

- Metro area: Fargo

#1. Baldwin

- Typical home value: $555,594

- 1-year price change: +11.7%

- 5-year price change: +42.8%

- Metro area: Bismarck