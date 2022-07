FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Massachusetts

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Massachusetts using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,059,266 which is 251% higher than the state average of $587,166.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Massachusetts

#1. Boston-Cambridge-Newton: 21

#2. Vineyard Haven: 5

#3. Barnstable Town: 2

#4. Pittsfield: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Arlington

- Typical home value: $1,015,430

- 1-year price change: +14.7%

- 5-year price change: +45.2%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#29. Wayland

- Typical home value: $1,035,020

- 1-year price change: +19.3%

- 5-year price change: +41.0%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#28. Cambridge

- Typical home value: $1,037,251

- 1-year price change: +9.3%

- 5-year price change: +32.0%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#27. Westwood

- Typical home value: $1,049,702

- 1-year price change: +15.7%

- 5-year price change: +43.0%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#26. Alford

- Typical home value: $1,056,718

- 1-year price change: +27.0%

- 5-year price change: +56.0%

- Metro area: Pittsfield

#25. Sudbury

- Typical home value: $1,059,398

- 1-year price change: +20.6%

- 5-year price change: +41.3%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#24. Gosnold

- Typical home value: $1,111,382

- 1-year price change: +14.4%

- 5-year price change: +38.2%

- Metro area: Vineyard Haven

#23. Sherborn

- Typical home value: $1,121,663

- 1-year price change: +17.4%

- 5-year price change: +37.7%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#22. West Tisbury

- Typical home value: $1,123,180

- 1-year price change: +11.5%

- 5-year price change: +37.3%

- Metro area: Vineyard Haven

#21. Chatham

- Typical home value: $1,144,808

- 1-year price change: +26.5%

- 5-year price change: +65.7%

- Metro area: Barnstable Town

#20. Manchester

- Typical home value: $1,159,764

- 1-year price change: +16.1%

- 5-year price change: +40.6%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#19. Cohasset

- Typical home value: $1,218,969

- 1-year price change: +16.3%

- 5-year price change: +40.5%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#18. Hingham

- Typical home value: $1,229,967

- 1-year price change: +20.8%

- 5-year price change: +50.8%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#17. Carlisle

- Typical home value: $1,249,543

- 1-year price change: +24.3%

- 5-year price change: +48.1%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#16. Woods Hole

- Typical home value: $1,264,479

- 1-year price change: +25.8%

- 5-year price change: +67.4%

- Metro area: Barnstable Town

#15. Brookline

- Typical home value: $1,278,742

- 1-year price change: +8.7%

- 5-year price change: +27.9%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#14. Concord

- Typical home value: $1,301,836

- 1-year price change: +21.2%

- 5-year price change: +42.1%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#13. Edgartown

- Typical home value: $1,318,183

- 1-year price change: +13.5%

- 5-year price change: +49.6%

- Metro area: Vineyard Haven

#12. Needham

- Typical home value: $1,414,227

- 1-year price change: +15.5%

- 5-year price change: +43.6%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#11. Lincoln

- Typical home value: $1,436,057

- 1-year price change: +19.6%

- 5-year price change: +38.9%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#10. Belmont

- Typical home value: $1,445,748

- 1-year price change: +16.2%

- 5-year price change: +48.0%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#9. Winchester

- Typical home value: $1,453,810

- 1-year price change: +17.1%

- 5-year price change: +40.8%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#8. Newton

- Typical home value: $1,467,478

- 1-year price change: +13.5%

- 5-year price change: +37.6%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#7. Lexington

- Typical home value: $1,559,626

- 1-year price change: +19.3%

- 5-year price change: +42.9%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#6. Dover

- Typical home value: $1,591,260

- 1-year price change: +19.4%

- 5-year price change: +37.5%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#5. Aquinnah

- Typical home value: $1,760,000

- 1-year price change: +11.3%

- 5-year price change: +33.2%

- Metro area: Vineyard Haven

#4. Wellesley

- Typical home value: $1,824,816

- 1-year price change: +19.8%

- 5-year price change: +38.5%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#3. Chilmark

- Typical home value: $1,927,515

- 1-year price change: +10.9%

- 5-year price change: +29.3%

- Metro area: Vineyard Haven

#2. Nantucket

- Typical home value: $1,964,618

- 1-year price change: +11.8%

- 5-year price change: +42.8%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#1. Weston

- Typical home value: $2,059,266

- 1-year price change: +20.3%

- 5-year price change: +31.9%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton