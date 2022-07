FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Utah

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Utah using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,720,995 which is 200% higher than the state average of $574,570.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Utah

#1. Salt Lake City: 9

#2. Provo-Orem: 7

#3. Summit Park: 5

#4. Heber: 4

#4. Ogden-Clearfield: 4

#6. St. George: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#30. Pleasant View

- Typical home value: $747,095

- 1-year price change: +32.1%

- 5-year price change: +102.1%

- Metro area: Ogden-Clearfield

Stacker

#29. New Harmony

- Typical home value: $761,721

- 1-year price change: +36.2%

- 5-year price change: +106.8%

- Metro area: St. George

Stacker

#28. South Jordan

- Typical home value: $763,316

- 1-year price change: +28.3%

- 5-year price change: +83.2%

- Metro area: Salt Lake City

Stacker

#27. Fruit Heights

- Typical home value: $773,016

- 1-year price change: +27.1%

- 5-year price change: +90.6%

- Metro area: Ogden-Clearfield

Stacker

#26. Coalville

- Typical home value: $776,553

- 1-year price change: +35.8%

- 5-year price change: +98.9%

- Metro area: Summit Park

Stacker

#25. Bluffdale

- Typical home value: $783,839

- 1-year price change: +26.9%

- 5-year price change: +78.9%

- Metro area: Salt Lake City

Stacker

#24. Elk Ridge

- Typical home value: $787,800

- 1-year price change: +30.1%

- 5-year price change: +99.4%

- Metro area: Provo-Orem

Stacker

#23. Midway

- Typical home value: $788,784

- 1-year price change: +18.6%

- 5-year price change: +76.3%

- Metro area: Heber

Stacker

#22. Lindon

- Typical home value: $791,755

- 1-year price change: +23.1%

- 5-year price change: +79.3%

- Metro area: Provo-Orem

Stacker

#21. Cottonwood Heights

- Typical home value: $794,043

- 1-year price change: +27.0%

- 5-year price change: +87.0%

- Metro area: Salt Lake City

Stacker

#20. Erda

- Typical home value: $809,058

- 1-year price change: +34.6%

- 5-year price change: +83.5%

- Metro area: Salt Lake City

Stacker

#19. Peoa

- Typical home value: $809,815

- 1-year price change: +37.3%

- 5-year price change: +84.4%

- Metro area: Summit Park

Stacker

#18. Daniel

- Typical home value: $818,399

- 1-year price change: +20.8%

- 5-year price change: +92.3%

- Metro area: Heber

Stacker

#17. Genola

- Typical home value: $833,784

- 1-year price change: +26.5%

- 5-year price change: +83.7%

- Metro area: Provo-Orem

Stacker

#16. Mapleton

- Typical home value: $852,008

- 1-year price change: +30.7%

- 5-year price change: +91.7%

- Metro area: Provo-Orem

Stacker

#15. Charleston

- Typical home value: $860,743

- 1-year price change: +17.9%

- 5-year price change: +97.8%

- Metro area: Heber

Stacker

#14. Holladay

- Typical home value: $862,344

- 1-year price change: +25.3%

- 5-year price change: +84.0%

- Metro area: Salt Lake City

Stacker

#13. Draper

- Typical home value: $884,547

- 1-year price change: +28.0%

- 5-year price change: +82.6%

- Metro area: Salt Lake City

Stacker

#12. Eden

- Typical home value: $921,715

- 1-year price change: +38.2%

- 5-year price change: +112.6%

- Metro area: Ogden-Clearfield

Stacker

#11. Woodland Hills

- Typical home value: $978,359

- 1-year price change: +30.2%

- 5-year price change: +91.7%

- Metro area: Provo-Orem

Stacker

#10. Huntsville

- Typical home value: $988,953

- 1-year price change: +33.7%

- 5-year price change: +110.7%

- Metro area: Ogden-Clearfield

Stacker

#9. Francis

- Typical home value: $991,287

- 1-year price change: +49.3%

- 5-year price change: +124.7%

- Metro area: Summit Park

Stacker

#8. Highland

- Typical home value: $1,099,958

- 1-year price change: +31.3%

- 5-year price change: +90.0%

- Metro area: Provo-Orem

Stacker

#7. Mount Olympus

- Typical home value: $1,167,663

- 1-year price change: +28.7%

- 5-year price change: +86.0%

- Metro area: Salt Lake City

Stacker

#6. Woodland

- Typical home value: $1,172,306

- 1-year price change: +58.7%

- 5-year price change: +146.9%

- Metro area: Summit Park

Stacker

#5. Hideout

- Typical home value: $1,187,912

- 1-year price change: +19.1%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Heber

Stacker

#4. Alpine

- Typical home value: $1,225,382

- 1-year price change: +30.8%

- 5-year price change: +86.2%

- Metro area: Provo-Orem

Stacker

#3. Granite

- Typical home value: $1,263,294

- 1-year price change: +32.4%

- 5-year price change: +94.0%

- Metro area: Salt Lake City

Stacker

#2. Alta

- Typical home value: $1,531,570

- 1-year price change: +21.7%

- 5-year price change: +49.9%

- Metro area: Salt Lake City

Stacker

#1. Park City

- Typical home value: $1,720,995

- 1-year price change: +51.9%

- 5-year price change: +103.3%

- Metro area: Summit Park