Cities with the most expensive homes in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Wyoming using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,116,376 which is 564% higher than the state average of $318,546.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Wyoming

#1. Sheridan: 7

#2. Cheyenne: 5

#3. Jackson: 4

#4. Gillette: 2

#4. Laramie: 2

#6. Riverton: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Jelm

- Typical home value: $331,877

- 1-year price change: +10.4%

- 5-year price change: +43.6%

- Metro area: Laramie

#29. Buffalo

- Typical home value: $333,117

- 1-year price change: +14.7%

- 5-year price change: +39.5%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#28. Pinedale

- Typical home value: $336,751

- 1-year price change: +15.5%

- 5-year price change: +26.9%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#27. Ranchester

- Typical home value: $345,187

- 1-year price change: +16.2%

- 5-year price change: +40.9%

- Metro area: Sheridan

#26. Dayton

- Typical home value: $348,556

- 1-year price change: +14.3%

- 5-year price change: +43.5%

- Metro area: Sheridan

#25. Dubois

- Typical home value: $348,598

- 1-year price change: +18.6%

- 5-year price change: +48.8%

- Metro area: Riverton

#24. Antelope Valley-Crestview

- Typical home value: $353,123

- 1-year price change: +8.0%

- 5-year price change: +24.6%

- Metro area: Gillette

#23. Albin

- Typical home value: $353,209

- 1-year price change: +12.3%

- 5-year price change: +31.6%

- Metro area: Cheyenne

#22. Sheridan

- Typical home value: $356,789

- 1-year price change: +14.3%

- 5-year price change: +40.5%

- Metro area: Sheridan

#21. Daniel

- Typical home value: $357,043

- 1-year price change: +13.0%

- 5-year price change: +31.1%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#20. Shell

- Typical home value: $362,294

- 1-year price change: +13.4%

- 5-year price change: +63.7%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#19. Cheyenne

- Typical home value: $364,304

- 1-year price change: +16.9%

- 5-year price change: +42.5%

- Metro area: Cheyenne

#18. Boulder

- Typical home value: $370,329

- 1-year price change: +12.5%

- 5-year price change: +22.1%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#17. Rozet

- Typical home value: $377,439

- 1-year price change: +9.5%

- 5-year price change: +26.7%

- Metro area: Gillette

#16. Arvada

- Typical home value: $387,930

- 1-year price change: +13.0%

- 5-year price change: +36.8%

- Metro area: Sheridan

#15. Cody

- Typical home value: $398,981

- 1-year price change: +15.9%

- 5-year price change: +47.6%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#14. Aladdin

- Typical home value: $419,308

- 1-year price change: +13.3%

- 5-year price change: +33.5%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#13. Burns

- Typical home value: $420,489

- 1-year price change: +30.0%

- 5-year price change: +68.6%

- Metro area: Cheyenne

#12. Banner

- Typical home value: $436,536

- 1-year price change: +14.6%

- 5-year price change: +48.5%

- Metro area: Sheridan

#11. Clearmont

- Typical home value: $439,541

- 1-year price change: +16.5%

- 5-year price change: +56.9%

- Metro area: Sheridan

#10. Parkman

- Typical home value: $449,196

- 1-year price change: +17.0%

- 5-year price change: +48.6%

- Metro area: Sheridan

#9. Buford

- Typical home value: $450,738

- 1-year price change: +13.6%

- 5-year price change: +34.7%

- Metro area: Laramie

#8. Carpenter

- Typical home value: $451,868

- 1-year price change: +22.9%

- 5-year price change: +54.3%

- Metro area: Cheyenne

#7. Cora

- Typical home value: $490,539

- 1-year price change: +15.6%

- 5-year price change: +41.5%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#6. Bondurant

- Typical home value: $516,306

- 1-year price change: +24.8%

- 5-year price change: +48.5%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#5. Granite Canon

- Typical home value: $521,534

- 1-year price change: +19.6%

- 5-year price change: +52.7%

- Metro area: Cheyenne

#4. Moran

- Typical home value: $986,758

- 1-year price change: +20.6%

- 5-year price change: +52.1%

- Metro area: Jackson

#3. Jackson

- Typical home value: $1,226,398

- 1-year price change: +20.5%

- 5-year price change: +66.8%

- Metro area: Jackson

#2. Wilson

- Typical home value: $2,011,036

- 1-year price change: +21.6%

- 5-year price change: +79.0%

- Metro area: Jackson

#1. Teton Village

- Typical home value: $2,116,376

- 1-year price change: +12.1%

- 5-year price change: +53.1%

- Metro area: Jackson