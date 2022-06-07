ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL fans piled on Mike Smith after the Oilers gave up 5 goals in the third and OT in Game 4 collapse

By Charles Curtis
 5 days ago
It’s been a roller coaster ride of a postseason for Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith.

And now, it’s over.

The netminder has given up some bad goals, but he’s held on as the Oilers made a run to the Western Conference Finals against a super-tough Colorado Avalanche.

That is, until the Oilers faced a sweep on Monday night. Early in the third period, Edmonton was up 4-2, perhaps in line to steal one game from the Avalanche.

But then the Oilers gave up three straight goals. They tied it late … and then Artturi Lehkonen ended it in overtime.

And there was just so much talk about Smith:

