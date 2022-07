Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in New Hampshire

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Hampshire using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,965,394 which is 358% higher than the state average of $429,570.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in New Hampshire

#1. Boston-Cambridge-Newton: 19

#2. Manchester-Nashua: 5

#3. Claremont-Lebanon: 2

#3. Laconia: 2

#5. Concord: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Auburn

- Typical home value: $554,051

- 1-year price change: +16.7%

- 5-year price change: +63.8%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#29. Center Harbor

- Typical home value: $560,723

- 1-year price change: +19.7%

- 5-year price change: +69.7%

- Metro area: Laconia

#28. Amherst

- Typical home value: $561,666

- 1-year price change: +20.3%

- 5-year price change: +60.5%

- Metro area: Manchester-Nashua

#27. Seabrook

- Typical home value: $566,928

- 1-year price change: +21.1%

- 5-year price change: +56.0%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#26. Brookline

- Typical home value: $570,139

- 1-year price change: +20.8%

- 5-year price change: +70.9%

- Metro area: Manchester-Nashua

#25. Hampstead

- Typical home value: $581,360

- 1-year price change: +20.9%

- 5-year price change: +65.1%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#24. Pelham

- Typical home value: $584,575

- 1-year price change: +17.9%

- 5-year price change: +58.0%

- Metro area: Manchester-Nashua

#23. Lyme

- Typical home value: $588,974

- 1-year price change: +28.4%

- 5-year price change: +46.1%

- Metro area: Claremont-Lebanon

#22. Durham

- Typical home value: $589,123

- 1-year price change: +23.8%

- 5-year price change: +58.4%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#21. East Kingston

- Typical home value: $594,859

- 1-year price change: +19.2%

- 5-year price change: +51.7%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#20. New London

- Typical home value: $599,917

- 1-year price change: +21.8%

- 5-year price change: +60.5%

- Metro area: Concord

#19. Brentwood

- Typical home value: $607,684

- 1-year price change: +26.9%

- 5-year price change: +61.1%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#18. Madbury

- Typical home value: $621,992

- 1-year price change: +22.4%

- 5-year price change: +54.4%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#17. South Hampton

- Typical home value: $646,013

- 1-year price change: +20.5%

- 5-year price change: +48.8%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#16. Kensington

- Typical home value: $652,430

- 1-year price change: +19.9%

- 5-year price change: +46.3%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#15. Portsmouth

- Typical home value: $653,365

- 1-year price change: +15.1%

- 5-year price change: +50.8%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#14. Stratham

- Typical home value: $655,337

- 1-year price change: +18.8%

- 5-year price change: +57.8%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#13. Moultonborough

- Typical home value: $655,415

- 1-year price change: +18.3%

- 5-year price change: +75.7%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#12. Bedford

- Typical home value: $664,012

- 1-year price change: +20.5%

- 5-year price change: +63.9%

- Metro area: Manchester-Nashua

#11. Greenland

- Typical home value: $665,739

- 1-year price change: +16.0%

- 5-year price change: +50.7%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#10. Meredith

- Typical home value: $685,689

- 1-year price change: +36.3%

- 5-year price change: +107.6%

- Metro area: Laconia

#9. Newfields

- Typical home value: $705,170

- 1-year price change: +20.3%

- 5-year price change: +55.9%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#8. Hollis

- Typical home value: $713,909

- 1-year price change: +20.4%

- 5-year price change: +59.5%

- Metro area: Manchester-Nashua

#7. Hampton Falls

- Typical home value: $728,432

- 1-year price change: +19.8%

- 5-year price change: +56.5%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#6. Windham

- Typical home value: $729,375

- 1-year price change: +19.6%

- 5-year price change: +66.5%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#5. North Hampton

- Typical home value: $760,117

- 1-year price change: +18.8%

- 5-year price change: +43.1%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#4. Hanover

- Typical home value: $899,088

- 1-year price change: +21.9%

- 5-year price change: +57.0%

- Metro area: Claremont-Lebanon

#3. Newington

- Typical home value: $984,432

- 1-year price change: +22.9%

- 5-year price change: +44.0%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#2. Rye

- Typical home value: $1,148,568

- 1-year price change: +18.1%

- 5-year price change: +49.6%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

#1. New Castle

- Typical home value: $1,965,394

- 1-year price change: +20.0%

- 5-year price change: +62.7%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton