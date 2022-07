scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Alabama using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $917,875 which is 352% higher than the state average of $202,984.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Alabama

#1. Birmingham-Hoover: 10

#2. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley: 5

#3. Huntsville: 4

#4. Alexander City: 2

#4. Montgomery: 2

#6. Auburn-Opelika: 1

#6. Cullman: 1

#6. Florence-Muscle Shoals: 1

#6. Mobile: 1

#6. Scottsboro: 1

#6. Talladega-Sylacauga: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Langston

- Typical home value: $313,293

- 1-year price change: +25.7%

- 5-year price change: +49.7%

- Metro area: Scottsboro

#29. Elberta

- Typical home value: $318,597

- 1-year price change: +26.6%

- 5-year price change: +95.9%

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#28. Helena

- Typical home value: $322,203

- 1-year price change: +16.9%

- 5-year price change: +51.0%

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#27. Saint Florian

- Typical home value: $323,076

- 1-year price change: +22.6%

- 5-year price change: +58.4%

- Metro area: Florence-Muscle Shoals

#26. Auburn

- Typical home value: $323,080

- 1-year price change: +15.4%

- 5-year price change: +47.5%

- Metro area: Auburn-Opelika

#25. Meridianville

- Typical home value: $326,611

- 1-year price change: +27.2%

- 5-year price change: +77.0%

- Metro area: Huntsville

#24. Eclectic

- Typical home value: $334,321

- 1-year price change: +15.8%

- 5-year price change: +49.8%

- Metro area: Montgomery

#23. Gurley

- Typical home value: $337,155

- 1-year price change: +28.5%

- 5-year price change: +77.9%

- Metro area: Huntsville

#22. Arley

- Typical home value: $341,661

- 1-year price change: +14.8%

- 5-year price change: +36.9%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#21. Chelsea

- Typical home value: $350,954

- 1-year price change: +17.4%

- 5-year price change: +45.4%

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#20. Spanish Fort

- Typical home value: $362,422

- 1-year price change: +24.6%

- 5-year price change: +60.2%

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#19. Crane Hill

- Typical home value: $362,879

- 1-year price change: +18.1%

- 5-year price change: +50.1%

- Metro area: Cullman

#18. Trussville

- Typical home value: $366,542

- 1-year price change: +18.6%

- 5-year price change: +46.5%

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#17. Madison

- Typical home value: $369,578

- 1-year price change: +23.7%

- 5-year price change: +68.0%

- Metro area: Huntsville

#16. Pike Road

- Typical home value: $374,296

- 1-year price change: +18.5%

- 5-year price change: +27.7%

- Metro area: Montgomery

#15. Dadeville

- Typical home value: $379,569

- 1-year price change: +13.6%

- 5-year price change: +46.2%

- Metro area: Alexander City

#14. Hoover

- Typical home value: $410,509

- 1-year price change: +16.5%

- 5-year price change: +46.2%

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#13. Meadowbrook

- Typical home value: $418,743

- 1-year price change: +16.1%

- 5-year price change: +40.3%

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#12. Gulf Shores

- Typical home value: $430,913

- 1-year price change: +29.2%

- 5-year price change: +109.5%

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#11. Fairhope

- Typical home value: $437,897

- 1-year price change: +25.5%

- 5-year price change: +70.1%

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#10. Owens Cross Roads

- Typical home value: $440,049

- 1-year price change: +26.2%

- 5-year price change: +68.3%

- Metro area: Huntsville

#9. Jacksons Gap

- Typical home value: $447,193

- 1-year price change: +13.8%

- 5-year price change: +48.0%

- Metro area: Alexander City

#8. Dauphin Island

- Typical home value: $458,522

- 1-year price change: +22.1%

- 5-year price change: +69.4%

- Metro area: Mobile

#7. Lake Purdy

- Typical home value: $475,495

- 1-year price change: +18.2%

- 5-year price change: +42.2%

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#6. Homewood

- Typical home value: $492,536

- 1-year price change: +14.1%

- 5-year price change: +49.8%

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#5. Orange Beach

- Typical home value: $498,682

- 1-year price change: +25.9%

- 5-year price change: +160.5%

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#4. Indian Springs Village

- Typical home value: $506,431

- 1-year price change: +16.3%

- 5-year price change: +47.7%

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#3. Vestavia Hills

- Typical home value: $512,521

- 1-year price change: +15.4%

- 5-year price change: +39.8%

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#2. Equality

- Typical home value: $707,124

- 1-year price change: +18.7%

- 5-year price change: +57.2%

- Metro area: Talladega-Sylacauga

#1. Mountain Brook

- Typical home value: $917,875

- 1-year price change: +16.9%

- 5-year price change: +43.4%

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover