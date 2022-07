Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $796,850 which is 129% higher than the state average of $348,512.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Vermont

#1. Burlington-South Burlington: 14

#2. Claremont-Lebanon: 5

#3. Barre: 3

#3. Bennington: 3

#5. Rutland: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Where people in Vermont are moving to most

Stacker

#30. Grand Isle

- Typical home value: $413,210

- 1-year price change: +13.7%

- 5-year price change: +52.7%

- Metro area: Burlington-South Burlington

Stacker

#29. Stratton

- Typical home value: $420,671

- 1-year price change: +17.8%

- 5-year price change: +58.7%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#28. Killington

- Typical home value: $421,225

- 1-year price change: +25.6%

- 5-year price change: +58.4%

- Metro area: Rutland

Stacker

#27. Grafton

- Typical home value: $423,459

- 1-year price change: +7.9%

- 5-year price change: +47.1%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#26. Essex

- Typical home value: $426,151

- 1-year price change: +18.4%

- 5-year price change: +41.6%

- Metro area: Burlington-South Burlington

Stacker

#25. Dover

- Typical home value: $431,889

- 1-year price change: +19.5%

- 5-year price change: +38.2%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#24. Fayston

- Typical home value: $440,924

- 1-year price change: +14.9%

- 5-year price change: +50.2%

- Metro area: Barre

Stacker

#23. Ludlow

- Typical home value: $442,814

- 1-year price change: +15.6%

- 5-year price change: +41.0%

- Metro area: Claremont-Lebanon

Stacker

#22. Westford

- Typical home value: $443,555

- 1-year price change: +16.6%

- 5-year price change: +44.7%

- Metro area: Burlington-South Burlington

Stacker

#21. Colchester

- Typical home value: $443,932

- 1-year price change: +21.8%

- 5-year price change: +49.1%

- Metro area: Burlington-South Burlington

Stacker

#20. South Burlington

- Typical home value: $446,314

- 1-year price change: +22.2%

- 5-year price change: +44.2%

- Metro area: Burlington-South Burlington

Stacker

#19. Waterbury

- Typical home value: $456,431

- 1-year price change: +10.9%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Barre

Stacker

#18. Manchester

- Typical home value: $461,026

- 1-year price change: +13.8%

- 5-year price change: +41.3%

- Metro area: Bennington

Stacker

#17. Waitsfield

- Typical home value: $463,744

- 1-year price change: +16.0%

- 5-year price change: +52.5%

- Metro area: Barre

Stacker

#16. Winhall

- Typical home value: $470,360

- 1-year price change: +19.2%

- 5-year price change: +49.8%

- Metro area: Bennington

Stacker

#15. Barnard

- Typical home value: $471,671

- 1-year price change: +13.7%

- 5-year price change: +31.7%

- Metro area: Claremont-Lebanon

Stacker

#14. Underhill

- Typical home value: $482,027

- 1-year price change: +19.3%

- 5-year price change: +43.2%

- Metro area: Burlington-South Burlington

Stacker

#13. Richmond

- Typical home value: $483,104

- 1-year price change: +23.3%

- 5-year price change: +50.0%

- Metro area: Burlington-South Burlington

Stacker

#12. Burlington

- Typical home value: $487,635

- 1-year price change: +20.9%

- 5-year price change: +52.2%

- Metro area: Burlington-South Burlington

Stacker

#11. Jericho

- Typical home value: $491,949

- 1-year price change: +19.2%

- 5-year price change: +48.1%

- Metro area: Burlington-South Burlington

Stacker

#10. Williston

- Typical home value: $507,905

- 1-year price change: +18.9%

- 5-year price change: +40.7%

- Metro area: Burlington-South Burlington

Stacker

#9. South Hero

- Typical home value: $512,670

- 1-year price change: +13.2%

- 5-year price change: +56.7%

- Metro area: Burlington-South Burlington

Stacker

#8. Hinesburg

- Typical home value: $540,638

- 1-year price change: +21.9%

- 5-year price change: +53.8%

- Metro area: Burlington-South Burlington

Stacker

#7. Pomfret

- Typical home value: $561,379

- 1-year price change: +16.6%

- 5-year price change: +54.6%

- Metro area: Claremont-Lebanon

Stacker

#6. Woodstock

- Typical home value: $573,282

- 1-year price change: +16.7%

- 5-year price change: +52.1%

- Metro area: Claremont-Lebanon

Stacker

#5. Dorset

- Typical home value: $584,563

- 1-year price change: +16.2%

- 5-year price change: +43.9%

- Metro area: Bennington

Stacker

#4. Stowe

- Typical home value: $675,507

- 1-year price change: +16.5%

- 5-year price change: +53.1%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#3. Norwich

- Typical home value: $692,716

- 1-year price change: +18.2%

- 5-year price change: +44.3%

- Metro area: Claremont-Lebanon

Stacker

#2. Shelburne

- Typical home value: $696,041

- 1-year price change: +23.2%

- 5-year price change: +55.4%

- Metro area: Burlington-South Burlington

Stacker

#1. Charlotte

- Typical home value: $796,850

- 1-year price change: +22.4%

- 5-year price change: +52.2%

- Metro area: Burlington-South Burlington