Cities with the most expensive homes in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Montana using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,101,748 which is 148% higher than the state average of $445,017.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Montana

#1. Kalispell: 10

#2. Missoula: 5

#3. Bozeman: 2

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. McLeod

- Typical home value: $607,580

- 1-year price change: -29.3%

- 5-year price change: -1.5%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#29. Silver Gate

- Typical home value: $617,370

- 1-year price change: -0.7%

- 5-year price change: +40.7%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#28. Martin City

- Typical home value: $623,425

- 1-year price change: +47.2%

- 5-year price change: +130.3%

- Metro area: Kalispell

#27. Orchard Homes

- Typical home value: $623,866

- 1-year price change: +29.5%

- 5-year price change: +87.2%

- Metro area: Missoula

#26. Kalispell

- Typical home value: $628,455

- 1-year price change: +47.8%

- 5-year price change: +129.2%

- Metro area: Kalispell

#25. Polebridge

- Typical home value: $631,488

- 1-year price change: +46.3%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Kalispell

#24. Corvallis

- Typical home value: $633,682

- 1-year price change: +42.0%

- 5-year price change: +84.5%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#23. Bonner

- Typical home value: $638,997

- 1-year price change: +34.1%

- 5-year price change: +88.5%

- Metro area: Missoula

#22. Bozeman

- Typical home value: $644,995

- 1-year price change: +19.2%

- 5-year price change: +73.7%

- Metro area: Bozeman

#21. Columbia Falls

- Typical home value: $658,771

- 1-year price change: +48.3%

- 5-year price change: +131.8%

- Metro area: Kalispell

#20. Florence

- Typical home value: $659,626

- 1-year price change: nan%

- 5-year price change: +81.9%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#19. Frenchtown

- Typical home value: $672,477

- 1-year price change: +35.1%

- 5-year price change: +97.2%

- Metro area: Missoula

#18. Cameron

- Typical home value: $689,889

- 1-year price change: +15.9%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#17. Gardiner

- Typical home value: $697,594

- 1-year price change: +27.5%

- 5-year price change: +107.2%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#16. Pinesdale

- Typical home value: $703,321

- 1-year price change: +39.8%

- 5-year price change: +123.8%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#15. Huson

- Typical home value: $716,207

- 1-year price change: +36.4%

- 5-year price change: +100.0%

- Metro area: Missoula

#14. Somers

- Typical home value: $723,311

- 1-year price change: +48.2%

- 5-year price change: +130.0%

- Metro area: Kalispell

#13. Kila

- Typical home value: $738,757

- 1-year price change: +48.3%

- 5-year price change: +138.2%

- Metro area: Kalispell

#12. Big Arm

- Typical home value: $748,996

- 1-year price change: +18.5%

- 5-year price change: +54.5%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#11. Elmo

- Typical home value: $749,100

- 1-year price change: +21.8%

- 5-year price change: +61.5%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#10. Marion

- Typical home value: $771,821

- 1-year price change: +52.0%

- 5-year price change: +124.2%

- Metro area: Kalispell

#9. Bigfork

- Typical home value: $778,700

- 1-year price change: +37.4%

- 5-year price change: +102.3%

- Metro area: Kalispell

#8. Pray

- Typical home value: $809,166

- 1-year price change: +15.9%

- 5-year price change: +84.4%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#7. Condon

- Typical home value: $863,127

- 1-year price change: +55.3%

- 5-year price change: +112.5%

- Metro area: Missoula

#6. Gallatin Gateway

- Typical home value: $867,741

- 1-year price change: +25.8%

- 5-year price change: +93.2%

- Metro area: Bozeman

#5. Lakeside

- Typical home value: $891,635

- 1-year price change: +50.1%

- 5-year price change: +125.5%

- Metro area: Kalispell

#4. Whitefish

- Typical home value: $969,216

- 1-year price change: +59.9%

- 5-year price change: +145.6%

- Metro area: Kalispell

#3. Rollins

- Typical home value: $976,183

- 1-year price change: +23.7%

- 5-year price change: +59.4%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#2. Emigrant

- Typical home value: $1,010,694

- 1-year price change: +8.3%

- 5-year price change: +50.9%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#1. Garrison

- Typical home value: $1,101,748

- 1-year price change: +18.7%

- 5-year price change: +86.6%

- Metro area: not in a metro area