FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Oklahoma

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oklahoma using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $884,771 which is 396% higher than the state average of $178,378.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Oklahoma

#1. Oklahoma City: 15

#2. Tulsa: 12

#3. Lawton: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Where people in Oklahoma are moving to most

Stacker

#30. Cashion

- Typical home value: $225,990

- 1-year price change: +14.5%

- 5-year price change: +41.6%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#29. Coweta

- Typical home value: $228,818

- 1-year price change: +20.4%

- 5-year price change: +55.3%

- Metro area: Tulsa

Stacker

#28. Norman

- Typical home value: $231,691

- 1-year price change: +18.4%

- 5-year price change: +37.4%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City

Stacker

#27. Claremore

- Typical home value: $233,771

- 1-year price change: +21.4%

- 5-year price change: +55.7%

- Metro area: Tulsa

Stacker

#26. Elgin

- Typical home value: $233,924

- 1-year price change: +8.4%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Lawton

Stacker

#25. Luther

- Typical home value: $235,327

- 1-year price change: +19.2%

- 5-year price change: +54.2%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City

Stacker

#24. Yukon

- Typical home value: $236,600

- 1-year price change: +21.6%

- 5-year price change: +40.8%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City

Stacker

#23. Blanchard

- Typical home value: $237,039

- 1-year price change: +12.8%

- 5-year price change: +40.2%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City

Stacker

#22. Inola

- Typical home value: $239,638

- 1-year price change: +20.3%

- 5-year price change: +64.6%

- Metro area: Tulsa

Stacker

#21. Westport

- Typical home value: $245,292

- 1-year price change: +15.8%

- 5-year price change: +36.7%

- Metro area: Tulsa

Stacker

#20. Mustang

- Typical home value: $245,941

- 1-year price change: +22.1%

- 5-year price change: +45.0%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City

Stacker

#19. Liberty

- Typical home value: $246,231

- 1-year price change: +21.3%

- 5-year price change: +51.3%

- Metro area: Tulsa

Stacker

#18. Collinsville

- Typical home value: $246,660

- 1-year price change: +20.5%

- 5-year price change: +46.5%

- Metro area: Tulsa

Stacker

#17. Newcastle

- Typical home value: $250,047

- 1-year price change: +12.4%

- 5-year price change: +39.9%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City

Stacker

#16. Tuttle

- Typical home value: $251,385

- 1-year price change: +13.1%

- 5-year price change: +41.7%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City

Stacker

#15. Broken Arrow

- Typical home value: $252,018

- 1-year price change: +20.3%

- 5-year price change: +46.3%

- Metro area: Tulsa

Stacker

#14. Oologah

- Typical home value: $264,525

- 1-year price change: +21.0%

- 5-year price change: +60.1%

- Metro area: Tulsa

Stacker

#13. Choctaw

- Typical home value: $269,152

- 1-year price change: +18.5%

- 5-year price change: +44.9%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City

Stacker

#12. Woodlawn Park

- Typical home value: $272,038

- 1-year price change: +18.1%

- 5-year price change: +40.1%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City

Stacker

#11. Owasso

- Typical home value: $276,614

- 1-year price change: +18.7%

- 5-year price change: +42.1%

- Metro area: Tulsa

Stacker

#10. Forest Park

- Typical home value: $280,940

- 1-year price change: +17.1%

- 5-year price change: +41.7%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City

Stacker

#9. Limestone

- Typical home value: $282,977

- 1-year price change: +20.1%

- 5-year price change: +65.2%

- Metro area: Tulsa

Stacker

#8. Bixby

- Typical home value: $292,657

- 1-year price change: +17.9%

- 5-year price change: +37.1%

- Metro area: Tulsa

Stacker

#7. Piedmont

- Typical home value: $294,635

- 1-year price change: +21.8%

- 5-year price change: +42.2%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City

Stacker

#6. Cleora

- Typical home value: $305,859

- 1-year price change: +14.9%

- 5-year price change: +33.3%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#5. Jenks

- Typical home value: $306,725

- 1-year price change: +17.9%

- 5-year price change: +38.6%

- Metro area: Tulsa

Stacker

#4. Goldsby

- Typical home value: $311,022

- 1-year price change: +10.3%

- 5-year price change: +42.8%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City

Stacker

#3. Cedar Valley

- Typical home value: $316,720

- 1-year price change: +11.4%

- 5-year price change: +27.8%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City

Stacker

#2. Edmond

- Typical home value: $319,765

- 1-year price change: +18.3%

- 5-year price change: +37.6%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City

Stacker

#1. Nichols Hills

- Typical home value: $884,771

- 1-year price change: +15.0%

- 5-year price change: +31.3%

- Metro area: Oklahoma City