Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $3,012,363 which is 552% higher than the state average of $461,990.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in New Jersey

#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City: 24

#2. Ocean City: 5

#3. Atlantic City-Hammonton: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#30. Interlaken

- Typical home value: $1,125,237

- 1-year price change: +22.9%

- 5-year price change: +63.1%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#29. Summit

- Typical home value: $1,127,603

- 1-year price change: +12.2%

- 5-year price change: +17.2%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#28. Fair Haven

- Typical home value: $1,140,411

- 1-year price change: +18.3%

- 5-year price change: +48.7%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#27. Far Hills

- Typical home value: $1,156,910

- 1-year price change: +14.9%

- 5-year price change: +21.7%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#26. Ship Bottom

- Typical home value: $1,219,020

- 1-year price change: +29.2%

- 5-year price change: +83.1%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#25. Essex Fells

- Typical home value: $1,223,508

- 1-year price change: +16.0%

- 5-year price change: +24.2%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#24. Franklin Lakes

- Typical home value: $1,249,875

- 1-year price change: +14.3%

- 5-year price change: +19.7%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#23. Strathmere

- Typical home value: $1,257,503

- 1-year price change: +30.2%

- 5-year price change: +85.0%

- Metro area: Ocean City

Stacker

#22. Sea Isle City

- Typical home value: $1,262,256

- 1-year price change: +29.4%

- 5-year price change: +80.8%

- Metro area: Ocean City

Stacker

#21. Cape May Point

- Typical home value: $1,314,019

- 1-year price change: +22.4%

- 5-year price change: +81.8%

- Metro area: Ocean City

Stacker

#20. Barnegat Light

- Typical home value: $1,356,497

- 1-year price change: +30.9%

- 5-year price change: +69.3%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#19. Surf City

- Typical home value: $1,377,865

- 1-year price change: +28.9%

- 5-year price change: +89.9%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#18. Englewood Cliffs

- Typical home value: $1,379,300

- 1-year price change: +10.9%

- 5-year price change: +5.9%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#17. Longport

- Typical home value: $1,396,850

- 1-year price change: +25.3%

- 5-year price change: +65.2%

- Metro area: Atlantic City-Hammonton

Stacker

#16. Beach Haven

- Typical home value: $1,485,597

- 1-year price change: +31.2%

- 5-year price change: +91.7%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#15. Avon by the Sea

- Typical home value: $1,541,910

- 1-year price change: +19.3%

- 5-year price change: +53.5%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#14. Allenhurst

- Typical home value: $1,605,685

- 1-year price change: +25.3%

- 5-year price change: +87.0%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#13. Long Beach Township

- Typical home value: $1,636,194

- 1-year price change: +31.2%

- 5-year price change: +75.1%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#12. Rumson

- Typical home value: $1,779,690

- 1-year price change: +16.8%

- 5-year price change: +47.2%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#11. Mantoloking

- Typical home value: $1,801,045

- 1-year price change: +22.3%

- 5-year price change: +60.8%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#10. Harvey Cedars

- Typical home value: $1,842,448

- 1-year price change: +27.8%

- 5-year price change: +68.1%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#9. Short Hills

- Typical home value: $1,845,081

- 1-year price change: +13.8%

- 5-year price change: +16.5%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#8. Sea Girt

- Typical home value: $1,872,742

- 1-year price change: +18.3%

- 5-year price change: +56.1%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#7. Bay Head

- Typical home value: $2,023,639

- 1-year price change: +21.9%

- 5-year price change: +63.0%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#6. Saddle River

- Typical home value: $2,043,431

- 1-year price change: +11.4%

- 5-year price change: +12.5%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#5. Loch Arbour

- Typical home value: $2,435,595

- 1-year price change: +23.3%

- 5-year price change: +81.1%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#4. Stone Harbor

- Typical home value: $2,610,601

- 1-year price change: +26.5%

- 5-year price change: +85.0%

- Metro area: Ocean City

Stacker

#3. Alpine

- Typical home value: $2,676,213

- 1-year price change: +9.9%

- 5-year price change: +3.1%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#2. Avalon

- Typical home value: $2,714,524

- 1-year price change: +31.7%

- 5-year price change: +98.9%

- Metro area: Ocean City

Stacker

#1. Deal

- Typical home value: $3,012,363

- 1-year price change: +28.8%

- 5-year price change: +79.9%

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City