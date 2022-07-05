ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PTSRE_0g2ysBM900
FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,777,410 which is 433% higher than the state average of $333,581.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Minnesota
#1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington: 28
#2. Faribault-Northfield: 1
#2. Rochester: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Where people in Minnesota are moving to most

Stacker

#30. Scandia

- Typical home value: $536,349
- 1-year price change: +16.5%
- 5-year price change: +48.6%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#29. Oronoco

- Typical home value: $537,140
- 1-year price change: +14.0%
- 5-year price change: +44.3%
- Metro area: Rochester

Stacker

#28. Victoria

- Typical home value: $539,272
- 1-year price change: +14.0%
- 5-year price change: +38.0%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DPJvy_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#27. Mendota Heights

- Typical home value: $543,609
- 1-year price change: +10.3%
- 5-year price change: +38.7%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#26. Corcoran

- Typical home value: $552,618
- 1-year price change: +13.7%
- 5-year price change: +36.7%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#25. Gem Lake

- Typical home value: $555,807
- 1-year price change: +12.8%
- 5-year price change: +42.4%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJpws_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#24. Webster

- Typical home value: $556,159
- 1-year price change: +20.1%
- 5-year price change: +46.1%
- Metro area: Faribault-Northfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJ3jh_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#23. Pine Springs

- Typical home value: $597,691
- 1-year price change: +15.1%
- 5-year price change: +35.7%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00C7Cs_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#22. Greenfield

- Typical home value: $605,672
- 1-year price change: +15.6%
- 5-year price change: +41.5%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRDBu_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#21. Marine on Saint Croix

- Typical home value: $615,855
- 1-year price change: +15.4%
- 5-year price change: +46.8%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8z0m_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#20. Edina

- Typical home value: $621,076
- 1-year price change: +9.8%
- 5-year price change: +29.6%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#19. Lake Elmo

- Typical home value: $628,105
- 1-year price change: +14.9%
- 5-year price change: +38.1%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#18. Minnetrista

- Typical home value: $667,278
- 1-year price change: +14.4%
- 5-year price change: +36.3%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIQGJ_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#17. Shorewood

- Typical home value: $691,491
- 1-year price change: +13.1%
- 5-year price change: +34.2%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLKVQ_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#16. Grant

- Typical home value: $717,879
- 1-year price change: +13.8%
- 5-year price change: +45.9%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPK1D_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#15. Independence

- Typical home value: $722,646
- 1-year price change: +17.3%
- 5-year price change: +38.7%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ygam_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#14. Afton

- Typical home value: $738,505
- 1-year price change: +16.9%
- 5-year price change: +52.7%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKegm_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#13. Excelsior

- Typical home value: $787,337
- 1-year price change: +13.5%
- 5-year price change: +51.9%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQulD_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#12. Wayzata

- Typical home value: $803,883
- 1-year price change: +12.0%
- 5-year price change: +38.1%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#11. Medina

- Typical home value: $807,507
- 1-year price change: +14.0%
- 5-year price change: +30.7%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#10. North Oaks

- Typical home value: $861,592
- 1-year price change: +7.8%
- 5-year price change: +25.1%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2070CN_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#9. Dellwood

- Typical home value: $883,621
- 1-year price change: +25.8%
- 5-year price change: +41.1%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#8. Deephaven

- Typical home value: $910,786
- 1-year price change: +13.4%
- 5-year price change: +34.9%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#7. Tonka Bay

- Typical home value: $981,799
- 1-year price change: +12.9%
- 5-year price change: +35.4%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XyiwO_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#6. Medicine Lake

- Typical home value: $1,007,961
- 1-year price change: +8.5%
- 5-year price change: +29.8%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1ROR_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#5. Orono

- Typical home value: $1,030,248
- 1-year price change: +14.9%
- 5-year price change: +39.2%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFblm_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#4. Sunfish Lake

- Typical home value: $1,135,981
- 1-year price change: +8.5%
- 5-year price change: +31.8%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#3. Woodland

- Typical home value: $1,333,653
- 1-year price change: +11.4%
- 5-year price change: +22.8%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TT6uu_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#2. Greenwood

- Typical home value: $1,379,871
- 1-year price change: +9.9%
- 5-year price change: +36.5%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPw9e_0g2ysBM900
Stacker

#1. Minnetonka Beach

- Typical home value: $1,777,410
- 1-year price change: +10.9%
- 5-year price change: +38.6%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orono, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mendota Heights, MN
City
North Oaks, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Medicine Lake, MN
City
Lake Elmo, MN
City
Minnetonka Beach, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Scandia, MN
City
Edina, MN
City
Wayzata, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
City
Victoria, MN
City
Shorewood, MN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Rochester#Scandia Typical#38 0 Metro#38 7 Metro
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy