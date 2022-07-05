Cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,777,410 which is 433% higher than the state average of $333,581.
Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Minnesota
#1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington: 28
#2. Faribault-Northfield: 1
#2. Rochester: 1
Read on to see which cities made the list.
#30. Scandia
- Typical home value: $536,349
- 1-year price change: +16.5%
- 5-year price change: +48.6%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#29. Oronoco
- Typical home value: $537,140
- 1-year price change: +14.0%
- 5-year price change: +44.3%
- Metro area: Rochester
#28. Victoria
- Typical home value: $539,272
- 1-year price change: +14.0%
- 5-year price change: +38.0%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#27. Mendota Heights
- Typical home value: $543,609
- 1-year price change: +10.3%
- 5-year price change: +38.7%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#26. Corcoran
- Typical home value: $552,618
- 1-year price change: +13.7%
- 5-year price change: +36.7%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#25. Gem Lake
- Typical home value: $555,807
- 1-year price change: +12.8%
- 5-year price change: +42.4%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#24. Webster
- Typical home value: $556,159
- 1-year price change: +20.1%
- 5-year price change: +46.1%
- Metro area: Faribault-Northfield
#23. Pine Springs
- Typical home value: $597,691
- 1-year price change: +15.1%
- 5-year price change: +35.7%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#22. Greenfield
- Typical home value: $605,672
- 1-year price change: +15.6%
- 5-year price change: +41.5%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#21. Marine on Saint Croix
- Typical home value: $615,855
- 1-year price change: +15.4%
- 5-year price change: +46.8%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#20. Edina
- Typical home value: $621,076
- 1-year price change: +9.8%
- 5-year price change: +29.6%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#19. Lake Elmo
- Typical home value: $628,105
- 1-year price change: +14.9%
- 5-year price change: +38.1%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#18. Minnetrista
- Typical home value: $667,278
- 1-year price change: +14.4%
- 5-year price change: +36.3%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#17. Shorewood
- Typical home value: $691,491
- 1-year price change: +13.1%
- 5-year price change: +34.2%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#16. Grant
- Typical home value: $717,879
- 1-year price change: +13.8%
- 5-year price change: +45.9%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#15. Independence
- Typical home value: $722,646
- 1-year price change: +17.3%
- 5-year price change: +38.7%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#14. Afton
- Typical home value: $738,505
- 1-year price change: +16.9%
- 5-year price change: +52.7%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#13. Excelsior
- Typical home value: $787,337
- 1-year price change: +13.5%
- 5-year price change: +51.9%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#12. Wayzata
- Typical home value: $803,883
- 1-year price change: +12.0%
- 5-year price change: +38.1%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#11. Medina
- Typical home value: $807,507
- 1-year price change: +14.0%
- 5-year price change: +30.7%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#10. North Oaks
- Typical home value: $861,592
- 1-year price change: +7.8%
- 5-year price change: +25.1%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#9. Dellwood
- Typical home value: $883,621
- 1-year price change: +25.8%
- 5-year price change: +41.1%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#8. Deephaven
- Typical home value: $910,786
- 1-year price change: +13.4%
- 5-year price change: +34.9%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#7. Tonka Bay
- Typical home value: $981,799
- 1-year price change: +12.9%
- 5-year price change: +35.4%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#6. Medicine Lake
- Typical home value: $1,007,961
- 1-year price change: +8.5%
- 5-year price change: +29.8%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#5. Orono
- Typical home value: $1,030,248
- 1-year price change: +14.9%
- 5-year price change: +39.2%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#4. Sunfish Lake
- Typical home value: $1,135,981
- 1-year price change: +8.5%
- 5-year price change: +31.8%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#3. Woodland
- Typical home value: $1,333,653
- 1-year price change: +11.4%
- 5-year price change: +22.8%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#2. Greenwood
- Typical home value: $1,379,871
- 1-year price change: +9.9%
- 5-year price change: +36.5%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
#1. Minnetonka Beach
- Typical home value: $1,777,410
- 1-year price change: +10.9%
- 5-year price change: +38.6%
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
