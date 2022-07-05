FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,777,410 which is 433% higher than the state average of $333,581.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Minnesota

#1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington: 28

#2. Faribault-Northfield: 1

#2. Rochester: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#30. Scandia

- Typical home value: $536,349

- 1-year price change: +16.5%

- 5-year price change: +48.6%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#29. Oronoco

- Typical home value: $537,140

- 1-year price change: +14.0%

- 5-year price change: +44.3%

- Metro area: Rochester

Stacker

#28. Victoria

- Typical home value: $539,272

- 1-year price change: +14.0%

- 5-year price change: +38.0%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#27. Mendota Heights

- Typical home value: $543,609

- 1-year price change: +10.3%

- 5-year price change: +38.7%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#26. Corcoran

- Typical home value: $552,618

- 1-year price change: +13.7%

- 5-year price change: +36.7%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#25. Gem Lake

- Typical home value: $555,807

- 1-year price change: +12.8%

- 5-year price change: +42.4%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#24. Webster

- Typical home value: $556,159

- 1-year price change: +20.1%

- 5-year price change: +46.1%

- Metro area: Faribault-Northfield

Stacker

#23. Pine Springs

- Typical home value: $597,691

- 1-year price change: +15.1%

- 5-year price change: +35.7%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#22. Greenfield

- Typical home value: $605,672

- 1-year price change: +15.6%

- 5-year price change: +41.5%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#21. Marine on Saint Croix

- Typical home value: $615,855

- 1-year price change: +15.4%

- 5-year price change: +46.8%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#20. Edina

- Typical home value: $621,076

- 1-year price change: +9.8%

- 5-year price change: +29.6%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#19. Lake Elmo

- Typical home value: $628,105

- 1-year price change: +14.9%

- 5-year price change: +38.1%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#18. Minnetrista

- Typical home value: $667,278

- 1-year price change: +14.4%

- 5-year price change: +36.3%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#17. Shorewood

- Typical home value: $691,491

- 1-year price change: +13.1%

- 5-year price change: +34.2%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#16. Grant

- Typical home value: $717,879

- 1-year price change: +13.8%

- 5-year price change: +45.9%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#15. Independence

- Typical home value: $722,646

- 1-year price change: +17.3%

- 5-year price change: +38.7%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#14. Afton

- Typical home value: $738,505

- 1-year price change: +16.9%

- 5-year price change: +52.7%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#13. Excelsior

- Typical home value: $787,337

- 1-year price change: +13.5%

- 5-year price change: +51.9%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#12. Wayzata

- Typical home value: $803,883

- 1-year price change: +12.0%

- 5-year price change: +38.1%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#11. Medina

- Typical home value: $807,507

- 1-year price change: +14.0%

- 5-year price change: +30.7%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#10. North Oaks

- Typical home value: $861,592

- 1-year price change: +7.8%

- 5-year price change: +25.1%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#9. Dellwood

- Typical home value: $883,621

- 1-year price change: +25.8%

- 5-year price change: +41.1%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#8. Deephaven

- Typical home value: $910,786

- 1-year price change: +13.4%

- 5-year price change: +34.9%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#7. Tonka Bay

- Typical home value: $981,799

- 1-year price change: +12.9%

- 5-year price change: +35.4%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#6. Medicine Lake

- Typical home value: $1,007,961

- 1-year price change: +8.5%

- 5-year price change: +29.8%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#5. Orono

- Typical home value: $1,030,248

- 1-year price change: +14.9%

- 5-year price change: +39.2%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#4. Sunfish Lake

- Typical home value: $1,135,981

- 1-year price change: +8.5%

- 5-year price change: +31.8%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#3. Woodland

- Typical home value: $1,333,653

- 1-year price change: +11.4%

- 5-year price change: +22.8%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#2. Greenwood

- Typical home value: $1,379,871

- 1-year price change: +9.9%

- 5-year price change: +36.5%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Stacker

#1. Minnetonka Beach

- Typical home value: $1,777,410

- 1-year price change: +10.9%

- 5-year price change: +38.6%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington