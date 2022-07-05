Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Maine

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Maine using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $990,312 which is 175% higher than the state average of $359,761.

All 30 cities on the list are in the Portland-South Portland metro area.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Dayton

- Typical home value: $468,930

- 1-year price change: +23.1%

- 5-year price change: +91.8%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#29. Westport

- Typical home value: $471,119

- 1-year price change: +17.7%

- 5-year price change: +52.9%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#28. South Portland

- Typical home value: $471,462

- 1-year price change: +16.1%

- 5-year price change: +72.3%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#27. Wells

- Typical home value: $474,911

- 1-year price change: +24.0%

- 5-year price change: +61.8%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#26. Pownal

- Typical home value: $490,980

- 1-year price change: +18.9%

- 5-year price change: +53.5%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#25. Brooksville

- Typical home value: $492,738

- 1-year price change: +21.5%

- 5-year price change: +41.8%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#24. Portland

- Typical home value: $502,536

- 1-year price change: +16.8%

- 5-year price change: +70.0%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#23. Georgetown

- Typical home value: $512,533

- 1-year price change: +13.5%

- 5-year price change: +48.7%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#22. Eliot

- Typical home value: $519,127

- 1-year price change: +19.6%

- 5-year price change: +50.9%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#21. Bar Harbor

- Typical home value: $521,679

- 1-year price change: +17.0%

- 5-year price change: +59.1%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#20. Camden

- Typical home value: $522,572

- 1-year price change: +16.2%

- 5-year price change: +56.0%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#19. South Bristol

- Typical home value: $573,170

- 1-year price change: +14.9%

- 5-year price change: +50.9%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#18. Kittery

- Typical home value: $582,462

- 1-year price change: +20.5%

- 5-year price change: +75.0%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#17. Kennebunk

- Typical home value: $584,689

- 1-year price change: +24.9%

- 5-year price change: +82.5%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#16. North Yarmouth

- Typical home value: $609,913

- 1-year price change: +21.1%

- 5-year price change: +74.1%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#15. Southport

- Typical home value: $618,318

- 1-year price change: +17.1%

- 5-year price change: +38.2%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#14. Scarborough

- Typical home value: $621,333

- 1-year price change: +17.5%

- 5-year price change: +60.1%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#13. Cumberland

- Typical home value: $651,841

- 1-year price change: +20.1%

- 5-year price change: +64.4%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#12. Freeport

- Typical home value: $652,696

- 1-year price change: +24.1%

- 5-year price change: +85.6%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#11. York

- Typical home value: $680,157

- 1-year price change: +25.3%

- 5-year price change: +69.4%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#10. Harpswell

- Typical home value: $680,662

- 1-year price change: +21.4%

- 5-year price change: +62.3%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#9. Chebeague Island

- Typical home value: $691,435

- 1-year price change: +20.8%

- 5-year price change: +59.5%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#8. Kittery Point

- Typical home value: $705,541

- 1-year price change: +23.7%

- 5-year price change: +77.3%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#7. Mount Desert

- Typical home value: $711,290

- 1-year price change: +12.3%

- 5-year price change: +44.7%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#6. Yarmouth

- Typical home value: $711,631

- 1-year price change: +21.1%

- 5-year price change: +66.2%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#5. Falmouth

- Typical home value: $763,942

- 1-year price change: +18.6%

- 5-year price change: +64.6%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#4. Ogunquit

- Typical home value: $773,563

- 1-year price change: +25.0%

- 5-year price change: +60.2%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#3. Cape Elizabeth

- Typical home value: $826,040

- 1-year price change: +19.2%

- 5-year price change: +71.9%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#2. Ocean Park

- Typical home value: $832,635

- 1-year price change: +34.2%

- 5-year price change: +84.5%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#1. Kennebunkport

- Typical home value: $990,312

- 1-year price change: +28.6%

- 5-year price change: +72.6%

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland