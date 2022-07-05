ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Cities with the most expensive homes in Maine

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0wG2_0g2ysATQ00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Maine

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Maine using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $990,312 which is 175% higher than the state average of $359,761.

All 30 cities on the list are in the Portland-South Portland metro area.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rjj0F_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#30. Dayton

- Typical home value: $468,930
- 1-year price change: +23.1%
- 5-year price change: +91.8%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RuszQ_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#29. Westport

- Typical home value: $471,119
- 1-year price change: +17.7%
- 5-year price change: +52.9%
- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#28. South Portland

- Typical home value: $471,462
- 1-year price change: +16.1%
- 5-year price change: +72.3%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQV0O_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#27. Wells

- Typical home value: $474,911
- 1-year price change: +24.0%
- 5-year price change: +61.8%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lyyVn_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#26. Pownal

- Typical home value: $490,980
- 1-year price change: +18.9%
- 5-year price change: +53.5%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTnFH_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#25. Brooksville

- Typical home value: $492,738
- 1-year price change: +21.5%
- 5-year price change: +41.8%
- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#24. Portland

- Typical home value: $502,536
- 1-year price change: +16.8%
- 5-year price change: +70.0%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpwO3_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#23. Georgetown

- Typical home value: $512,533
- 1-year price change: +13.5%
- 5-year price change: +48.7%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrrGt_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#22. Eliot

- Typical home value: $519,127
- 1-year price change: +19.6%
- 5-year price change: +50.9%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYAbB_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#21. Bar Harbor

- Typical home value: $521,679
- 1-year price change: +17.0%
- 5-year price change: +59.1%
- Metro area: not in a metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oR5u_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#20. Camden

- Typical home value: $522,572
- 1-year price change: +16.2%
- 5-year price change: +56.0%
- Metro area: not in a metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkMWF_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#19. South Bristol

- Typical home value: $573,170
- 1-year price change: +14.9%
- 5-year price change: +50.9%
- Metro area: not in a metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29izNQ_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#18. Kittery

- Typical home value: $582,462
- 1-year price change: +20.5%
- 5-year price change: +75.0%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5gEo_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#17. Kennebunk

- Typical home value: $584,689
- 1-year price change: +24.9%
- 5-year price change: +82.5%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akbnL_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#16. North Yarmouth

- Typical home value: $609,913
- 1-year price change: +21.1%
- 5-year price change: +74.1%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDccR_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#15. Southport

- Typical home value: $618,318
- 1-year price change: +17.1%
- 5-year price change: +38.2%
- Metro area: not in a metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLXz7_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#14. Scarborough

- Typical home value: $621,333
- 1-year price change: +17.5%
- 5-year price change: +60.1%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#13. Cumberland

- Typical home value: $651,841
- 1-year price change: +20.1%
- 5-year price change: +64.4%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XndXs_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#12. Freeport

- Typical home value: $652,696
- 1-year price change: +24.1%
- 5-year price change: +85.6%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#11. York

- Typical home value: $680,157
- 1-year price change: +25.3%
- 5-year price change: +69.4%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#10. Harpswell

- Typical home value: $680,662
- 1-year price change: +21.4%
- 5-year price change: +62.3%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTENy_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#9. Chebeague Island

- Typical home value: $691,435
- 1-year price change: +20.8%
- 5-year price change: +59.5%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#8. Kittery Point

- Typical home value: $705,541
- 1-year price change: +23.7%
- 5-year price change: +77.3%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#7. Mount Desert

- Typical home value: $711,290
- 1-year price change: +12.3%
- 5-year price change: +44.7%
- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#6. Yarmouth

- Typical home value: $711,631
- 1-year price change: +21.1%
- 5-year price change: +66.2%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#5. Falmouth

- Typical home value: $763,942
- 1-year price change: +18.6%
- 5-year price change: +64.6%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vMPN_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#4. Ogunquit

- Typical home value: $773,563
- 1-year price change: +25.0%
- 5-year price change: +60.2%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvyEi_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#3. Cape Elizabeth

- Typical home value: $826,040
- 1-year price change: +19.2%
- 5-year price change: +71.9%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36XxsS_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#2. Ocean Park

- Typical home value: $832,635
- 1-year price change: +34.2%
- 5-year price change: +84.5%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wy4iF_0g2ysATQ00
Stacker

#1. Kennebunkport

- Typical home value: $990,312
- 1-year price change: +28.6%
- 5-year price change: +72.6%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Comments / 0

