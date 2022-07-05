Cities with the most expensive homes in Maine
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Maine using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $990,312 which is 175% higher than the state average of $359,761.
All 30 cities on the list are in the Portland-South Portland metro area.
Read on to see which cities made the list.
#30. Dayton
- Typical home value: $468,930
- 1-year price change: +23.1%
- 5-year price change: +91.8%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#29. Westport
- Typical home value: $471,119
- 1-year price change: +17.7%
- 5-year price change: +52.9%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
#28. South Portland
- Typical home value: $471,462
- 1-year price change: +16.1%
- 5-year price change: +72.3%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#27. Wells
- Typical home value: $474,911
- 1-year price change: +24.0%
- 5-year price change: +61.8%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#26. Pownal
- Typical home value: $490,980
- 1-year price change: +18.9%
- 5-year price change: +53.5%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#25. Brooksville
- Typical home value: $492,738
- 1-year price change: +21.5%
- 5-year price change: +41.8%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
#24. Portland
- Typical home value: $502,536
- 1-year price change: +16.8%
- 5-year price change: +70.0%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#23. Georgetown
- Typical home value: $512,533
- 1-year price change: +13.5%
- 5-year price change: +48.7%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#22. Eliot
- Typical home value: $519,127
- 1-year price change: +19.6%
- 5-year price change: +50.9%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#21. Bar Harbor
- Typical home value: $521,679
- 1-year price change: +17.0%
- 5-year price change: +59.1%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
#20. Camden
- Typical home value: $522,572
- 1-year price change: +16.2%
- 5-year price change: +56.0%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
#19. South Bristol
- Typical home value: $573,170
- 1-year price change: +14.9%
- 5-year price change: +50.9%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
#18. Kittery
- Typical home value: $582,462
- 1-year price change: +20.5%
- 5-year price change: +75.0%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#17. Kennebunk
- Typical home value: $584,689
- 1-year price change: +24.9%
- 5-year price change: +82.5%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#16. North Yarmouth
- Typical home value: $609,913
- 1-year price change: +21.1%
- 5-year price change: +74.1%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#15. Southport
- Typical home value: $618,318
- 1-year price change: +17.1%
- 5-year price change: +38.2%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
#14. Scarborough
- Typical home value: $621,333
- 1-year price change: +17.5%
- 5-year price change: +60.1%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#13. Cumberland
- Typical home value: $651,841
- 1-year price change: +20.1%
- 5-year price change: +64.4%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#12. Freeport
- Typical home value: $652,696
- 1-year price change: +24.1%
- 5-year price change: +85.6%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#11. York
- Typical home value: $680,157
- 1-year price change: +25.3%
- 5-year price change: +69.4%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#10. Harpswell
- Typical home value: $680,662
- 1-year price change: +21.4%
- 5-year price change: +62.3%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#9. Chebeague Island
- Typical home value: $691,435
- 1-year price change: +20.8%
- 5-year price change: +59.5%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#8. Kittery Point
- Typical home value: $705,541
- 1-year price change: +23.7%
- 5-year price change: +77.3%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#7. Mount Desert
- Typical home value: $711,290
- 1-year price change: +12.3%
- 5-year price change: +44.7%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
#6. Yarmouth
- Typical home value: $711,631
- 1-year price change: +21.1%
- 5-year price change: +66.2%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#5. Falmouth
- Typical home value: $763,942
- 1-year price change: +18.6%
- 5-year price change: +64.6%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#4. Ogunquit
- Typical home value: $773,563
- 1-year price change: +25.0%
- 5-year price change: +60.2%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#3. Cape Elizabeth
- Typical home value: $826,040
- 1-year price change: +19.2%
- 5-year price change: +71.9%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#2. Ocean Park
- Typical home value: $832,635
- 1-year price change: +34.2%
- 5-year price change: +84.5%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
#1. Kennebunkport
- Typical home value: $990,312
- 1-year price change: +28.6%
- 5-year price change: +72.6%
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland
