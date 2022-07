Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $552,177 which is 91% higher than the state average of $288,729.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in South Dakota

#1. Sioux Falls: 13

#2. Rapid City: 8

#3. Spearfish: 3

#4. Sioux City: 2

#5. Aberdeen: 1

#5. Vermillion: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#30. Bath

- Typical home value: $278,854

- 1-year price change: +13.6%

- 5-year price change: +38.9%

- Metro area: Aberdeen

Stacker

#29. Whitewood

- Typical home value: $281,159

- 1-year price change: +15.5%

- 5-year price change: +40.7%

- Metro area: Spearfish

Stacker

#28. Montrose

- Typical home value: $287,441

- 1-year price change: +15.7%

- 5-year price change: +91.9%

- Metro area: Sioux Falls

Stacker

#27. Colton

- Typical home value: $290,393

- 1-year price change: +16.5%

- 5-year price change: +52.5%

- Metro area: Sioux Falls

Stacker

#26. Burbank

- Typical home value: $295,817

- 1-year price change: +11.3%

- 5-year price change: +44.0%

- Metro area: Vermillion

Stacker

#25. Trent

- Typical home value: $301,291

- 1-year price change: +12.9%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#24. Sioux Falls

- Typical home value: $304,712

- 1-year price change: +17.7%

- 5-year price change: +49.9%

- Metro area: Sioux Falls

Stacker

#23. Harrisburg

- Typical home value: $305,001

- 1-year price change: +13.7%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Sioux Falls

Stacker

#22. Astoria

- Typical home value: $306,405

- 1-year price change: +17.3%

- 5-year price change: +45.0%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#21. Deadwood

- Typical home value: $312,914

- 1-year price change: +17.0%

- 5-year price change: +45.9%

- Metro area: Spearfish

Stacker

#20. Rapid City

- Typical home value: $321,170

- 1-year price change: +24.8%

- 5-year price change: +66.6%

- Metro area: Rapid City

Stacker

#19. Humboldt

- Typical home value: $324,277

- 1-year price change: +17.3%

- 5-year price change: +61.2%

- Metro area: Sioux Falls

Stacker

#18. Box Elder

- Typical home value: $324,437

- 1-year price change: +21.8%

- 5-year price change: +58.6%

- Metro area: Rapid City

Stacker

#17. Crooks

- Typical home value: $324,726

- 1-year price change: +20.4%

- 5-year price change: +49.5%

- Metro area: Sioux Falls

Stacker

#16. Baltic

- Typical home value: $326,833

- 1-year price change: +20.8%

- 5-year price change: +58.8%

- Metro area: Sioux Falls

Stacker

#15. Custer

- Typical home value: $328,585

- 1-year price change: +19.1%

- 5-year price change: +54.2%

- Metro area: Rapid City

Stacker

#14. Valley Springs

- Typical home value: $330,006

- 1-year price change: +23.7%

- 5-year price change: +59.2%

- Metro area: Sioux Falls

Stacker

#13. Dell Rapids

- Typical home value: $330,799

- 1-year price change: +21.5%

- 5-year price change: +55.1%

- Metro area: Sioux Falls

Stacker

#12. Spearfish

- Typical home value: $343,489

- 1-year price change: +14.4%

- 5-year price change: +40.6%

- Metro area: Spearfish

Stacker

#11. Summerset

- Typical home value: $345,231

- 1-year price change: +13.9%

- 5-year price change: +42.5%

- Metro area: Rapid City

Stacker

#10. Jefferson

- Typical home value: $350,158

- 1-year price change: +11.4%

- 5-year price change: +36.9%

- Metro area: Sioux City

Stacker

#9. Chancellor

- Typical home value: $352,115

- 1-year price change: +16.5%

- 5-year price change: +68.6%

- Metro area: Sioux Falls

Stacker

#8. Brandon

- Typical home value: $364,435

- 1-year price change: +20.8%

- 5-year price change: +52.8%

- Metro area: Sioux Falls

Stacker

#7. Hartford

- Typical home value: $371,158

- 1-year price change: +18.1%

- 5-year price change: +53.0%

- Metro area: Sioux Falls

Stacker

#6. Hermosa

- Typical home value: $382,420

- 1-year price change: +21.0%

- 5-year price change: +67.1%

- Metro area: Rapid City

Stacker

#5. North Sioux City

- Typical home value: $407,316

- 1-year price change: +12.5%

- 5-year price change: +40.4%

- Metro area: Sioux City

Stacker

#4. Hill City

- Typical home value: $427,633

- 1-year price change: +25.3%

- 5-year price change: +81.0%

- Metro area: Rapid City

Stacker

#3. Renner

- Typical home value: $445,924

- 1-year price change: +17.2%

- 5-year price change: +54.5%

- Metro area: Sioux Falls

Stacker

#2. Keystone

- Typical home value: $468,654

- 1-year price change: +22.3%

- 5-year price change: +64.6%

- Metro area: Rapid City

Stacker

#1. Colonial Pine Hills

- Typical home value: $552,177

- 1-year price change: +28.4%

- 5-year price change: +69.2%

- Metro area: Rapid City