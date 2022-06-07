Which young Falcons players will lock down a starting role in 2022?

Most NFL teams are forced to start a solid number of players who are on their rookie deals and the Falcons are no different, especially heading into the 2022 season.

John Fricke and Sam Crenshaw take a look at some of these young Falcons players and which ones they feel will be able to lock down a starting role over the course of the 2022 season.

"There are three that are obvious. You do not need to cover AJ Terrell's position, you do not need to cover Kyle Pitts positions, and you do not need to cover Chris Lindstrom's position," says John Fricke. "I trust that our linebackers, Mykal Walker and Troy Andersen are going to be fine. I don't think we need to do go out and replace them."

"I think (Richie) Grant delivers this year. He knows what's expected of him and he's going to go out and work hard and see that guy emerge," explains Sam Crenshaw.

Which guys are you counting on the lock up a job this season so you won't have to worry about it heading into the offseason?

