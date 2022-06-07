ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Which young Falcons players will lock down a starting role in 2022?

By Morning Show W John Hugh, Abe Gordon
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Esdy_0g2ys7uU00

Most NFL teams are forced to start a solid number of players who are on their rookie deals and the Falcons are no different, especially heading into the 2022 season.

John Fricke and Sam Crenshaw take a look at some of these young Falcons players and which ones they feel will be able to lock down a starting role over the course of the 2022 season.

Listen to 92.9 The Game LIVE all day long.

"There are three that are obvious. You do not need to cover AJ Terrell's position, you do not need to cover Kyle Pitts positions, and you do not need to cover Chris Lindstrom's position," says John Fricke. "I trust that our linebackers, Mykal Walker and Troy Andersen are going to be fine. I don't think we need to do go out and replace them."

"I think (Richie) Grant delivers this year. He knows what's expected of him and he's going to go out and work hard and see that guy emerge," explains Sam Crenshaw.

Which guys are you counting on the lock up a job this season so you won't have to worry about it heading into the offseason?

In the car? Download the Audacy App and listen over your vehicle's speakers!

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Players who are still haunting the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons franchise has had its share of tough moments. It is a franchise that has continually put its fans through the wringer with sickening collapses following the team ever since their infamous Super Bowl collapse. Despite the team’s rough history, there is a reason for optimism surrounding the team heading into the next off-season.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Hurts looks absolutely jacked at OTAs

Jalen Hurts has probably been spending some time in the gym with new teammate AJ Brown. A photo of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Hurts looking absolutely ripped at OTAs went viral this week. The difference was very striking compared to how Hurts looked at OTAs just last year. Take a look.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Lock Down#American Football#Audacy
FortyEightMinutes

Hawks Rumors: Trades, Collins, Bogdanovic, Draft, Wesley

The Pelicans are receiving calls about the No. 8 overall pick and the team is willing to listen to offers, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports. David Griffin has traded down in the past during his New Orleans tenure, moving the No. 4 overall pick to Atlanta back in 2019 for a package of picks, including […] The post Hawks Rumors: Trades, Collins, Bogdanovic, Draft, Wesley appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AthlonSports.com

USFL Football Games on TV Today (Saturday, June 11)

Week 9 of the reinvented USFL's regular season features a pair of games on Saturday, June 11. A division champion could be crowned in the first game while the second features the league's only undefeated team. The newest iteration of the USFL features eight teams playing all of their games...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy