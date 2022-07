FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Louisiana

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Louisiana using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $373,089 which is 76% higher than the state average of $212,445.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Louisiana

#1. New Orleans-Metairie: 17

#2. Baton Rouge: 6

#3. Shreveport-Bossier City: 2

#4. Alexandria: 1

#4. Hammond: 1

#4. Ruston: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#30. Luling

- Typical home value: $260,147

- 1-year price change: +9.5%

- 5-year price change: +26.9%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Stacker

#29. Greenwell Springs

- Typical home value: $260,384

- 1-year price change: +15.1%

- 5-year price change: +32.4%

- Metro area: Baton Rouge

Stacker

#28. Paulina

- Typical home value: $260,634

- 1-year price change: +11.6%

- 5-year price change: +28.1%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Stacker

#27. Jefferson

- Typical home value: $262,151

- 1-year price change: +10.4%

- 5-year price change: +30.2%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Stacker

#26. Pride

- Typical home value: $267,275

- 1-year price change: +15.5%

- 5-year price change: +24.6%

- Metro area: Baton Rouge

Stacker

#25. Kenner

- Typical home value: $269,436

- 1-year price change: +12.5%

- 5-year price change: +35.0%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Stacker

#24. Sorrento

- Typical home value: $269,753

- 1-year price change: +14.5%

- 5-year price change: +24.2%

- Metro area: Baton Rouge

Stacker

#23. Husser

- Typical home value: $271,256

- 1-year price change: +20.0%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Hammond

Stacker

#22. Chatham

- Typical home value: $279,045

- 1-year price change: +9.3%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#21. Ventress

- Typical home value: $280,248

- 1-year price change: +7.3%

- 5-year price change: +22.9%

- Metro area: Baton Rouge

Stacker

#20. Abita Springs

- Typical home value: $280,319

- 1-year price change: +14.1%

- 5-year price change: +30.4%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Stacker

#19. New Orleans

- Typical home value: $282,037

- 1-year price change: +11.1%

- 5-year price change: +31.3%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Stacker

#18. Destrehan

- Typical home value: $283,222

- 1-year price change: +9.9%

- 5-year price change: +28.3%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Stacker

#17. Prairieville

- Typical home value: $299,103

- 1-year price change: +14.0%

- 5-year price change: +24.9%

- Metro area: Baton Rouge

Stacker

#16. Folsom

- Typical home value: $301,206

- 1-year price change: +11.6%

- 5-year price change: +30.1%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Stacker

#15. Woodworth

- Typical home value: $307,280

- 1-year price change: +9.6%

- 5-year price change: +13.0%

- Metro area: Alexandria

Stacker

#14. Covington

- Typical home value: $311,648

- 1-year price change: +16.3%

- 5-year price change: +31.9%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Stacker

#13. Bush

- Typical home value: $312,759

- 1-year price change: +14.0%

- 5-year price change: +33.6%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Stacker

#12. Harahan

- Typical home value: $319,663

- 1-year price change: +11.0%

- 5-year price change: +29.0%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Stacker

#11. Benton

- Typical home value: $320,589

- 1-year price change: +15.1%

- 5-year price change: +26.6%

- Metro area: Shreveport-Bossier City

Stacker

#10. Stonewall

- Typical home value: $333,299

- 1-year price change: +8.3%

- 5-year price change: +24.4%

- Metro area: Shreveport-Bossier City

Stacker

#9. Metairie

- Typical home value: $333,505

- 1-year price change: +11.4%

- 5-year price change: +30.9%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Stacker

#8. Saint Joseph

- Typical home value: $336,489

- 1-year price change: +9.3%

- 5-year price change: +25.2%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#7. Geismar

- Typical home value: $339,046

- 1-year price change: +14.6%

- 5-year price change: +21.0%

- Metro area: Baton Rouge

Stacker

#6. Vienna

- Typical home value: $341,765

- 1-year price change: +8.9%

- 5-year price change: +25.7%

- Metro area: Ruston

Stacker

#5. Belle Chasse

- Typical home value: $353,771

- 1-year price change: +9.3%

- 5-year price change: +22.1%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Stacker

#4. Mandeville

- Typical home value: $358,649

- 1-year price change: +16.2%

- 5-year price change: +35.2%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Stacker

#3. River Ridge

- Typical home value: $361,573

- 1-year price change: +11.8%

- 5-year price change: +28.3%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Stacker

#2. Madisonville

- Typical home value: $361,798

- 1-year price change: +16.8%

- 5-year price change: +29.0%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

Stacker

#1. Eden Isle

- Typical home value: $373,089

- 1-year price change: +19.6%

- 5-year price change: +37.8%

- Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie