Cities with the most expensive homes in Alaska

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Alaska using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $460,304 which is 45% higher than the state average of $317,905.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Alaska

#1. Anchorage: 7

#2. Fairbanks: 2

#2. Ketchikan: 2

#4. Juneau: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Sutton

- Typical home value: $174,809

- 1-year price change: +7.4%

- 5-year price change: +10.1%

- Metro area: Anchorage

#29. Point MacKenzie

- Typical home value: $176,189

- 1-year price change: +1.1%

- 5-year price change: +17.8%

- Metro area: Anchorage

#28. Big Lake

- Typical home value: $176,893

- 1-year price change: +0.9%

- 5-year price change: +16.1%

- Metro area: Anchorage

#27. Ninilchik

- Typical home value: $182,876

- 1-year price change: -3.7%

- 5-year price change: +14.8%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#26. Fairbanks

- Typical home value: $190,108

- 1-year price change: -2.3%

- 5-year price change: +14.0%

- Metro area: Fairbanks

#25. North Pole

- Typical home value: $203,736

- 1-year price change: -2.6%

- 5-year price change: +14.6%

- Metro area: Fairbanks

#24. Fox River

- Typical home value: $216,733

- 1-year price change: +14.9%

- 5-year price change: +32.4%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#23. Anchor Point

- Typical home value: $218,549

- 1-year price change: +12.4%

- 5-year price change: +38.0%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#22. Clam Gulch

- Typical home value: $240,819

- 1-year price change: +9.8%

- 5-year price change: +35.5%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#21. Seldovia

- Typical home value: $240,885

- 1-year price change: +12.8%

- 5-year price change: +43.7%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#20. Saxman

- Typical home value: $249,918

- 1-year price change: +11.5%

- 5-year price change: +20.1%

- Metro area: Ketchikan

#19. Moose Pass

- Typical home value: $258,435

- 1-year price change: +15.2%

- 5-year price change: +54.2%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#18. Kasilof

- Typical home value: $261,575

- 1-year price change: +10.0%

- 5-year price change: +35.5%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#17. Hope

- Typical home value: $265,049

- 1-year price change: +14.3%

- 5-year price change: +51.7%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#16. Tanaina

- Typical home value: $270,784

- 1-year price change: +2.7%

- 5-year price change: -7.6%

- Metro area: Anchorage

#15. Knik-Fairview

- Typical home value: $271,389

- 1-year price change: +2.8%

- 5-year price change: -5.1%

- Metro area: Anchorage

#14. Kenai

- Typical home value: $274,923

- 1-year price change: +9.3%

- 5-year price change: +30.4%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#13. Wasilla

- Typical home value: $276,788

- 1-year price change: +2.6%

- 5-year price change: -6.8%

- Metro area: Anchorage

#12. Palmer

- Typical home value: $288,585

- 1-year price change: +3.1%

- 5-year price change: -6.4%

- Metro area: Anchorage

#11. Diamond Ridge

- Typical home value: $288,748

- 1-year price change: +8.0%

- 5-year price change: +37.6%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#10. Seward

- Typical home value: $301,363

- 1-year price change: +11.6%

- 5-year price change: +41.7%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#9. Soldotna

- Typical home value: $304,341

- 1-year price change: +9.6%

- 5-year price change: +32.0%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#8. Sterling

- Typical home value: $307,008

- 1-year price change: +12.0%

- 5-year price change: +33.9%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#7. Homer

- Typical home value: $340,979

- 1-year price change: +11.4%

- 5-year price change: +37.7%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#6. Ketchikan

- Typical home value: $361,553

- 1-year price change: +8.5%

- 5-year price change: +23.0%

- Metro area: Ketchikan

#5. Kodiak

- Typical home value: $403,325

- 1-year price change: +8.1%

- 5-year price change: +25.2%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#4. Kachemak City

- Typical home value: $417,179

- 1-year price change: -4.7%

- 5-year price change: +25.3%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#3. Cooper Landing

- Typical home value: $444,361

- 1-year price change: +11.2%

- 5-year price change: +36.1%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#2. Juneau

- Typical home value: $458,821

- 1-year price change: +8.3%

- 5-year price change: +23.9%

- Metro area: Juneau

#1. Womens Bay

- Typical home value: $460,304

- 1-year price change: +8.2%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: not in a metro area