FFXIV 6.15 patch notes: 5 biggest changes

Do you like quests? If you answered no to that question then it’s a bit weird that you’re playing an MMORPG like Final Fantasy XIV, but if you answered yes, then this is the update for you. FFXIV patch 6.15 has quests like you wouldn’t believe. Main quests, side quests, questlines, you name it and it’s probably been added in this update, making for a substantial amount of new content.

But wait, there’s more. New items, craftables, and furniture have been added, and not just any furniture, this is furniture from a contest in 2019, which is as exciting as furniture gets; although now we’ve said the word furniture too much and it sounds meaningless…furniture. There’s plenty to sort through, so we’re running down the biggest changes so you know what’s important.

Chronicles of a New Era quests

Chronicles of a New Era quests are some of the most enjoyable in the game. Only available after you have completed a specific expansion, these quests are deep but fairly lighthearted in their stories and unlock some really fun raids. This update brings the next set of these quests for the Endwalker expansion, called Omega: Beyond the Rift. It features two quests, the first of which is called ‘A Heartless Hypothesis’ which you must be level 90 to start.

Arkasodara Tribal questline

A whole questline centred around these wonderful elephant people. Any questions?

The Arkasodara Tribal questline adds seven new main quests to the game, along with daily quests, a new currency, and new vendors, all of which are unlocked after starting the questline.

New furnishing items

You thought we were done talking about furniture? Not by a long shot. In 2019 a competition was held where players could design furnishing items for the game’s houses, there was no guarantee that anything would be implemented into the game, but three years down the line, someone clearly saw their potential. From a fish roasting pot to new plant pots, several entries from that competition are now in the game.

Ameliance Custom Deliveries

FF14 is an MMORPG, and what would such a game be without chores? After you’ve completed the main story of Endwalker and the quest ‘Go West, Craftsman’ you can talk to Ameliance to get the quest ‘Of Mothers and Merchants’ which unlocks custom deliveries, which are glorified fetch quests. They’re worth doing though, as it’ll earn you Gil, XP, and scripts for both crafters and gatherers. It also raises Ameliance’s satisfaction level, which will let you cast glamours on her for Glamour Prisms.

Hippo Cart Mount

This Endwalker mount is a cart pulled by a hippo. Also, it flies.

You can check out the full patch notes for full details on new side quests, achievements, and bug fixes on the official Final Fantasy XIV website.

Why are you still here? Go and fly around with your magic hippo.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.