Cities with the most expensive homes in Nebraska

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Nebraska using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $631,678 which is 166% higher than the state average of $237,840.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Nebraska

#1. Lincoln: 14

#1. Omaha-Council Bluffs: 14

#3. Kearney: 1

#3. Lexington: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Amherst

- Typical home value: $298,073

- 1-year price change: +14.2%

- 5-year price change: +62.9%

- Metro area: Kearney

#29. Louisville

- Typical home value: $298,454

- 1-year price change: +9.6%

- 5-year price change: +42.5%

- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs

#28. Herman

- Typical home value: $300,334

- 1-year price change: +15.2%

- 5-year price change: +51.3%

- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs

#27. Morse Bluff

- Typical home value: $304,181

- 1-year price change: +8.2%

- 5-year price change: +30.7%

- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs

#26. Ashland

- Typical home value: $304,217

- 1-year price change: +10.2%

- 5-year price change: +42.3%

- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs

#25. Colon

- Typical home value: $310,277

- 1-year price change: +10.9%

- 5-year price change: +50.9%

- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs

#24. South Bend

- Typical home value: $311,430

- 1-year price change: +9.1%

- 5-year price change: +34.4%

- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs

#23. Eagle

- Typical home value: $312,141

- 1-year price change: +11.5%

- 5-year price change: +39.6%

- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs

#22. Waverly

- Typical home value: $316,424

- 1-year price change: +15.0%

- 5-year price change: +56.8%

- Metro area: Lincoln

#21. Malmo

- Typical home value: $339,221

- 1-year price change: +8.0%

- 5-year price change: +34.8%

- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs

#20. Garland

- Typical home value: $342,181

- 1-year price change: +10.5%

- 5-year price change: +43.5%

- Metro area: Lincoln

#19. Hickman

- Typical home value: $353,523

- 1-year price change: +15.1%

- 5-year price change: +48.8%

- Metro area: Lincoln

#18. Papillion

- Typical home value: $359,252

- 1-year price change: +17.0%

- 5-year price change: +44.0%

- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs

#17. Elwood

- Typical home value: $372,619

- 1-year price change: +10.7%

- 5-year price change: +55.1%

- Metro area: Lexington

#16. Hallam

- Typical home value: $378,308

- 1-year price change: +17.3%

- 5-year price change: +58.0%

- Metro area: Lincoln

#15. Pleasant Dale

- Typical home value: $384,414

- 1-year price change: +10.3%

- 5-year price change: +39.8%

- Metro area: Lincoln

#14. Gretna

- Typical home value: $385,787

- 1-year price change: +17.5%

- 5-year price change: +42.5%

- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs

#13. Bennet

- Typical home value: $393,806

- 1-year price change: +16.8%

- 5-year price change: +58.4%

- Metro area: Lincoln

#12. Bennington

- Typical home value: $406,138

- 1-year price change: +15.4%

- 5-year price change: +47.0%

- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs

#11. Valley

- Typical home value: $406,540

- 1-year price change: +13.9%

- 5-year price change: +56.2%

- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs

#10. Fort Calhoun

- Typical home value: $410,203

- 1-year price change: +12.6%

- 5-year price change: +42.7%

- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs

#9. Firth

- Typical home value: $413,955

- 1-year price change: +16.3%

- 5-year price change: +55.4%

- Metro area: Lincoln

#8. Waterloo

- Typical home value: $430,300

- 1-year price change: +16.3%

- 5-year price change: +54.8%

- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs

#7. Malcolm

- Typical home value: $435,967

- 1-year price change: +14.8%

- 5-year price change: +56.8%

- Metro area: Lincoln

#6. Davey

- Typical home value: $436,757

- 1-year price change: +16.9%

- 5-year price change: +65.7%

- Metro area: Lincoln

#5. Martell

- Typical home value: $456,671

- 1-year price change: +16.7%

- 5-year price change: +66.4%

- Metro area: Lincoln

#4. Raymond

- Typical home value: $483,782

- 1-year price change: +15.0%

- 5-year price change: +51.3%

- Metro area: Lincoln

#3. Denton

- Typical home value: $494,997

- 1-year price change: +13.5%

- 5-year price change: +48.2%

- Metro area: Lincoln

#2. Roca

- Typical home value: $544,578

- 1-year price change: +15.3%

- 5-year price change: +52.8%

- Metro area: Lincoln

#1. Walton

- Typical home value: $631,678

- 1-year price change: +14.1%

- 5-year price change: +37.9%

- Metro area: Lincoln