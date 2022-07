4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Wisconsin using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,477,743 which is 463% higher than the state average of $262,362.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Wisconsin

#1. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis: 13

#2. Madison: 10

#3. Whitewater-Elkhorn: 3

#4. Appleton: 1

#4. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin: 1

#4. Green Bay: 1

#4. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Erin

- Typical home value: $474,702

- 1-year price change: +5.7%

- 5-year price change: +45.2%

- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#29. Dunn

- Typical home value: $483,972

- 1-year price change: +19.5%

- 5-year price change: +52.7%

- Metro area: Madison

#28. Waunakee

- Typical home value: $489,191

- 1-year price change: +15.6%

- 5-year price change: +41.2%

- Metro area: Madison

#27. La Grange

- Typical home value: $492,249

- 1-year price change: +8.4%

- 5-year price change: +44.5%

- Metro area: Whitewater-Elkhorn

#26. Genesee

- Typical home value: $493,246

- 1-year price change: +13.9%

- 5-year price change: +44.0%

- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#25. Berry

- Typical home value: $495,908

- 1-year price change: +9.9%

- 5-year price change: +32.1%

- Metro area: Madison

#24. Bristol

- Typical home value: $498,061

- 1-year price change: +18.8%

- 5-year price change: +38.1%

- Metro area: Madison

#23. Hortonia

- Typical home value: $499,095

- 1-year price change: +27.7%

- 5-year price change: +74.3%

- Metro area: Appleton

#22. Vienna

- Typical home value: $501,858

- 1-year price change: +13.0%

- 5-year price change: +45.4%

- Metro area: Madison

#21. Rockland

- Typical home value: $514,103

- 1-year price change: +13.7%

- 5-year price change: +49.1%

- Metro area: Green Bay

#20. Okauchee

- Typical home value: $518,482

- 1-year price change: +12.8%

- 5-year price change: +57.4%

- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#19. Ottawa

- Typical home value: $518,782

- 1-year price change: +12.1%

- 5-year price change: +40.9%

- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#18. Mequon

- Typical home value: $519,220

- 1-year price change: +10.2%

- 5-year price change: +33.4%

- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#17. Brighton

- Typical home value: $523,916

- 1-year price change: +13.7%

- 5-year price change: +59.9%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#16. Nashotah

- Typical home value: $526,450

- 1-year price change: +13.4%

- 5-year price change: +42.6%

- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#15. Middleton

- Typical home value: $529,767

- 1-year price change: +19.4%

- 5-year price change: +48.3%

- Metro area: Madison

#14. Houlton

- Typical home value: $537,589

- 1-year price change: +18.7%

- 5-year price change: +57.4%

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#13. Whitefish Bay

- Typical home value: $554,896

- 1-year price change: +10.5%

- 5-year price change: +43.2%

- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#12. Elm Grove

- Typical home value: $572,343

- 1-year price change: +12.7%

- 5-year price change: +43.1%

- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#11. Fontana

- Typical home value: $582,581

- 1-year price change: +20.0%

- 5-year price change: +56.8%

- Metro area: Whitewater-Elkhorn

#10. Merton

- Typical home value: $598,740

- 1-year price change: +14.7%

- 5-year price change: +44.7%

- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#9. Summit

- Typical home value: $608,974

- 1-year price change: +13.0%

- 5-year price change: +40.6%

- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#8. Linn

- Typical home value: $619,643

- 1-year price change: +18.2%

- 5-year price change: +57.1%

- Metro area: Whitewater-Elkhorn

#7. Delafield

- Typical home value: $621,510

- 1-year price change: +13.2%

- 5-year price change: +40.0%

- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#6. Springdale

- Typical home value: $626,711

- 1-year price change: +18.0%

- 5-year price change: +36.0%

- Metro area: Madison

#5. Springfield

- Typical home value: $631,974

- 1-year price change: +20.2%

- 5-year price change: +41.6%

- Metro area: Madison

#4. River Hills

- Typical home value: $738,321

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +12.9%

- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#3. Maple Bluff

- Typical home value: $866,146

- 1-year price change: +20.3%

- 5-year price change: +50.9%

- Metro area: Madison

#2. Shorewood Hills

- Typical home value: $934,622

- 1-year price change: +14.5%

- 5-year price change: +40.3%

- Metro area: Madison

#1. Oconomowoc Lake

- Typical home value: $1,477,743

- 1-year price change: +14.3%

- 5-year price change: +41.7%

- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis