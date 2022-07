Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Hawaii

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Hawaii using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $3,103,946 which is 249% higher than the state average of $890,240.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Hawaii

#1. Urban Honolulu: 13

#2. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina: 8

#3. Kapaa: 5

#4. Hilo: 4

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Kapolei

- Typical home value: $895,815

- 1-year price change: +21.8%

- 5-year price change: +43.7%

- Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#29. Waipahu

- Typical home value: $916,547

- 1-year price change: +19.8%

- 5-year price change: +42.8%

- Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#28. Ninole

- Typical home value: $920,761

- 1-year price change: +25.2%

- 5-year price change: +63.8%

- Metro area: Hilo

#27. Aiea

- Typical home value: $927,090

- 1-year price change: +18.3%

- 5-year price change: +34.4%

- Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#26. Wailuku

- Typical home value: $934,291

- 1-year price change: +33.5%

- 5-year price change: +67.2%

- Metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

#25. Hauula

- Typical home value: $945,343

- 1-year price change: +20.8%

- 5-year price change: +40.0%

- Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#24. Kalaheo

- Typical home value: $967,778

- 1-year price change: +31.9%

- 5-year price change: +59.6%

- Metro area: Kapaa

#23. Mililani

- Typical home value: $981,461

- 1-year price change: +19.2%

- 5-year price change: +41.8%

- Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#22. Kahului

- Typical home value: $983,740

- 1-year price change: +33.8%

- 5-year price change: +67.9%

- Metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

#21. Pearl City

- Typical home value: $989,005

- 1-year price change: +18.3%

- 5-year price change: +41.1%

- Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#20. Waialua

- Typical home value: $1,009,492

- 1-year price change: +22.2%

- 5-year price change: +41.8%

- Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#19. Kaaawa

- Typical home value: $1,026,275

- 1-year price change: +27.0%

- 5-year price change: +42.3%

- Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#18. Koloa

- Typical home value: $1,051,155

- 1-year price change: +33.0%

- 5-year price change: +61.9%

- Metro area: Kapaa

#17. Lahaina

- Typical home value: $1,068,531

- 1-year price change: +31.7%

- 5-year price change: +55.3%

- Metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

#16. Waimanalo

- Typical home value: $1,081,560

- 1-year price change: +22.9%

- 5-year price change: +34.9%

- Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#15. Hana

- Typical home value: $1,084,322

- 1-year price change: +32.4%

- 5-year price change: +65.7%

- Metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

#14. Princeville

- Typical home value: $1,113,387

- 1-year price change: +31.1%

- 5-year price change: +66.5%

- Metro area: Kapaa

#13. Holualoa

- Typical home value: $1,134,178

- 1-year price change: +36.2%

- 5-year price change: +77.1%

- Metro area: Hilo

#12. Kihei

- Typical home value: $1,141,503

- 1-year price change: +38.3%

- 5-year price change: +75.1%

- Metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

#11. Kaneohe

- Typical home value: $1,147,020

- 1-year price change: +22.0%

- 5-year price change: +37.7%

- Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#10. Makawao

- Typical home value: $1,151,797

- 1-year price change: +36.2%

- 5-year price change: +68.5%

- Metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

#9. Paia

- Typical home value: $1,179,629

- 1-year price change: +33.9%

- 5-year price change: +62.9%

- Metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

#8. Hawi

- Typical home value: $1,203,600

- 1-year price change: +38.8%

- 5-year price change: +59.2%

- Metro area: Hilo

#7. Kilauea

- Typical home value: $1,220,081

- 1-year price change: +29.6%

- 5-year price change: +56.6%

- Metro area: Kapaa

#6. Haiku

- Typical home value: $1,355,472

- 1-year price change: +40.1%

- 5-year price change: +72.0%

- Metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

#5. Laie

- Typical home value: $1,426,904

- 1-year price change: +25.4%

- 5-year price change: +51.9%

- Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#4. Kailua

- Typical home value: $1,546,513

- 1-year price change: +24.7%

- 5-year price change: +42.8%

- Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#3. Haleiwa

- Typical home value: $1,766,096

- 1-year price change: +25.6%

- 5-year price change: +44.2%

- Metro area: Urban Honolulu

#2. Puako

- Typical home value: $1,800,095

- 1-year price change: +52.4%

- 5-year price change: +69.0%

- Metro area: Hilo

#1. Hanalei

- Typical home value: $3,103,946

- 1-year price change: +35.7%

- 5-year price change: +63.3%

- Metro area: Kapaa