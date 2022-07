ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $465,363 which is 188% higher than the state average of $161,862.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Mississippi

#1. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula: 8

#1. Jackson: 8

#3. Memphis: 6

#4. Oxford: 2

#5. Columbus: 1

#5. Greenville: 1

#5. Hattiesburg: 1

#5. Picayune: 1

#5. Starkville: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Diamondhead

- Typical home value: $204,609

- 1-year price change: +13.7%

- 5-year price change: +35.0%

- Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#29. Carriere

- Typical home value: $204,637

- 1-year price change: +11.6%

- 5-year price change: +32.3%

- Metro area: Picayune

#28. Caledonia

- Typical home value: $204,975

- 1-year price change: +10.8%

- 5-year price change: +42.1%

- Metro area: Columbus

#27. Taylor

- Typical home value: $206,293

- 1-year price change: +10.4%

- 5-year price change: +27.9%

- Metro area: Oxford

#26. Centreville

- Typical home value: $206,531

- 1-year price change: +3.3%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#25. Biloxi

- Typical home value: $207,928

- 1-year price change: +20.9%

- 5-year price change: +49.1%

- Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#24. Long Beach

- Typical home value: $208,883

- 1-year price change: +22.7%

- 5-year price change: +51.7%

- Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#23. Sumrall

- Typical home value: $213,005

- 1-year price change: +11.6%

- 5-year price change: +34.5%

- Metro area: Hattiesburg

#22. Gulf Hills

- Typical home value: $216,359

- 1-year price change: +21.7%

- 5-year price change: +51.8%

- Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#21. Walls

- Typical home value: $216,569

- 1-year price change: +22.7%

- 5-year price change: +67.2%

- Metro area: Memphis

#20. Florence

- Typical home value: $217,962

- 1-year price change: +16.3%

- 5-year price change: +38.6%

- Metro area: Jackson

#19. Clinton

- Typical home value: $218,019

- 1-year price change: +18.6%

- 5-year price change: +39.5%

- Metro area: Jackson

#18. Starkville

- Typical home value: $218,719

- 1-year price change: +12.5%

- 5-year price change: +22.7%

- Metro area: Starkville

#17. Flora

- Typical home value: $219,925

- 1-year price change: +7.7%

- 5-year price change: +29.2%

- Metro area: Jackson

#16. Saucier

- Typical home value: $223,414

- 1-year price change: +24.1%

- 5-year price change: +44.1%

- Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#15. Terry

- Typical home value: $224,928

- 1-year price change: +16.6%

- 5-year price change: +39.0%

- Metro area: Jackson

#14. Lynchburg

- Typical home value: $245,039

- 1-year price change: +24.9%

- 5-year price change: +78.7%

- Metro area: Memphis

#13. Ocean Springs

- Typical home value: $245,838

- 1-year price change: +22.3%

- 5-year price change: +58.1%

- Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#12. Ridgeland

- Typical home value: $246,856

- 1-year price change: +14.9%

- 5-year price change: +31.9%

- Metro area: Jackson

#11. Oxford

- Typical home value: $247,413

- 1-year price change: +11.3%

- 5-year price change: +33.3%

- Metro area: Oxford

#10. Vancleave

- Typical home value: $255,401

- 1-year price change: +20.5%

- 5-year price change: +51.3%

- Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#9. Southaven

- Typical home value: $258,885

- 1-year price change: +25.0%

- 5-year price change: +73.7%

- Metro area: Memphis

#8. Brandon

- Typical home value: $261,500

- 1-year price change: +18.7%

- 5-year price change: +40.4%

- Metro area: Jackson

#7. Flowood

- Typical home value: $284,140

- 1-year price change: +19.1%

- 5-year price change: +39.7%

- Metro area: Jackson

#6. Pass Christian

- Typical home value: $288,510

- 1-year price change: +24.7%

- 5-year price change: +54.6%

- Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#5. Olive Branch

- Typical home value: $327,502

- 1-year price change: +22.9%

- 5-year price change: +65.8%

- Metro area: Memphis

#4. Hernando

- Typical home value: $327,807

- 1-year price change: +19.3%

- 5-year price change: +58.7%

- Metro area: Memphis

#3. Nesbit

- Typical home value: $339,887

- 1-year price change: +20.2%

- 5-year price change: +56.1%

- Metro area: Memphis

#2. Madison

- Typical home value: $348,779

- 1-year price change: +15.6%

- 5-year price change: +29.9%

- Metro area: Jackson

#1. Greenville

- Typical home value: $465,363

- 1-year price change: +13.7%

- 5-year price change: +67.7%

- Metro area: Greenville