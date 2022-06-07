ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory MP voted for Johnson after ministers promised to review funding in his area

By Laura Parnaby
 5 days ago

The Tory MP for the Isle of Wight has said he voted for Boris Johnson to keep his job after securing a review into funding for his local council.

Bob Seely said he decided to support the Prime Minister in the confidence motion on Monday after ministers assured him they will take another look at funding for the south coast island.

Writing on his website, Mr Seely said Mr Johnson was “the only one ever to promise an improved funding settlement” for the Isle of Wight.

He said: “I voted that I had confidence in the Prime Minister as leader of the Conservative Party , although not without some consideration and only after discussion with senior ministers.

“It is clear that some foolish errors were made during partygate. Boris has apologised. I hope now that he can focus on governing.

“I talked again with ministers about why a fair funding package has not yet been forthcoming for the Isle of Wight Council.

“I have been assured they will look at this again and will do so in the very near future, ahead of the ongoing review of local government finance.

“I will keep islanders informed.”

– Mr Johnson kept his premiership by 211 votes to 148 on Monday night.

