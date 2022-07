Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Washington

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Washington using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $8,030,966 which is 1,184% higher than the state average of $625,264.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Washington

#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue: 29

#2. Bremerton-Silverdale: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Edmonds

- Typical home value: $962,353

- 1-year price change: +25.4%

- 5-year price change: +81.5%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#29. Snohomish

- Typical home value: $971,070

- 1-year price change: +31.0%

- 5-year price change: +93.5%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#28. North Bend

- Typical home value: $978,032

- 1-year price change: +31.8%

- 5-year price change: +82.2%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#27. Seattle

- Typical home value: $984,905

- 1-year price change: +17.8%

- 5-year price change: +48.7%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#26. Brier

- Typical home value: $1,003,655

- 1-year price change: +29.5%

- 5-year price change: +90.0%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#25. Mill Creek

- Typical home value: $1,017,122

- 1-year price change: +33.6%

- 5-year price change: +97.3%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#24. Fox Island

- Typical home value: $1,022,086

- 1-year price change: +22.4%

- 5-year price change: +78.3%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#23. Normandy Park

- Typical home value: $1,033,249

- 1-year price change: +22.1%

- 5-year price change: +65.0%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#22. Carnation

- Typical home value: $1,034,673

- 1-year price change: +28.7%

- 5-year price change: +77.3%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#21. Duvall

- Typical home value: $1,038,114

- 1-year price change: +32.8%

- 5-year price change: +79.3%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#20. Lake Forest Park

- Typical home value: $1,057,912

- 1-year price change: +27.2%

- 5-year price change: +67.8%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#19. Bothell

- Typical home value: $1,072,250

- 1-year price change: +35.1%

- 5-year price change: +96.7%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#18. Kenmore

- Typical home value: $1,092,718

- 1-year price change: +30.6%

- 5-year price change: +76.5%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#17. Snoqualmie

- Typical home value: $1,172,194

- 1-year price change: +34.5%

- 5-year price change: +83.2%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#16. Fall City

- Typical home value: $1,203,101

- 1-year price change: +33.0%

- 5-year price change: +86.1%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#15. Issaquah

- Typical home value: $1,238,959

- 1-year price change: +32.6%

- 5-year price change: +76.1%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#14. Kirkland

- Typical home value: $1,274,085

- 1-year price change: +31.3%

- 5-year price change: +82.6%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#13. Bainbridge Island

- Typical home value: $1,378,496

- 1-year price change: +27.2%

- 5-year price change: +75.3%

- Metro area: Bremerton-Silverdale

#12. Newcastle

- Typical home value: $1,413,426

- 1-year price change: +35.7%

- 5-year price change: +77.4%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#11. Woodinville

- Typical home value: $1,427,728

- 1-year price change: +36.8%

- 5-year price change: +85.8%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#10. Redmond

- Typical home value: $1,490,418

- 1-year price change: +36.2%

- 5-year price change: +86.9%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#9. Bellevue

- Typical home value: $1,594,596

- 1-year price change: +33.4%

- 5-year price change: +81.4%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#8. Sammamish

- Typical home value: $1,696,991

- 1-year price change: +39.8%

- 5-year price change: +87.8%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#7. Woodway

- Typical home value: $2,307,887

- 1-year price change: +27.5%

- 5-year price change: +78.9%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#6. Mercer Island

- Typical home value: $2,397,457

- 1-year price change: +26.6%

- 5-year price change: +59.3%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#5. Beaux Arts Village

- Typical home value: $2,930,294

- 1-year price change: +23.6%

- 5-year price change: +67.7%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#4. Clyde Hill

- Typical home value: $4,048,997

- 1-year price change: +24.1%

- 5-year price change: +62.1%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#3. Yarrow Point

- Typical home value: $4,222,706

- 1-year price change: +24.1%

- 5-year price change: +63.2%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#2. Medina

- Typical home value: $4,363,311

- 1-year price change: +26.1%

- 5-year price change: +66.7%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

#1. Hunts Point

- Typical home value: $8,030,966

- 1-year price change: +28.3%

- 5-year price change: +74.9%

- Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue