ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

Impaired drivers cause two overnight crashes back-to-back, closure of I-75 in Oakland County

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZXCy_0g2yrnjq00

MADISON HEIGHTS (WWJ) - Michigan State Police said two impaired drivers were the cause of a rollover crash and a five car pile-up on northbound I-75 in Madison Heights early Tuesday morning.

Troopers said they first received calls of a rollover crash blocking lanes of traffic on northbound lanes of I-75 near 13 Mile Road around 12:30 a.m.

As state police were on the way, calls of a second crash involving five cars in the same area were taken by authorities.

Police said both crashes blocked multiple lanes and officials were forced to close the freeway.

"During the investigation it was determined that the at fault driver in the first crash was impaired. They were arrested and lodged," MSP said.

The investigation into the second crash also found the at fault driver to be impaired; they were arrested at the scene.

Troopers said there were minor injuries, but none that were life-threatening.

Police said both incidents are still under investigation and waiting on further proceedings; no other information was made available.

Comments / 1

Related
WILX-TV

Truck and SUV crash near US-127 bridge construction project

VEVAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A crash involving a truck and SUV happened Saturday at West Barnes Road in Vevay Township. The collision occurred around 12 p.m. near an area of construction by US-127, part of bridge repair project that began Friday night. Construction lasted through Saturday afternoon. News 10...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Michigan State Police#Vehicles#Msp
HometownLife.com

Traffic fight may have caused fatal shooting on Haggerty Road in Canton

A 37-year-old Belleville man died Friday from a shooting and possible traffic fight along Haggerty Road in Canton Township. According to the township’s public safety officials, they were dispatched at about 5:18 p.m. June 10 to the shooting scene on Haggerty Road, between Palmer Road and Michigan Avenue. They...
CANTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 Oakland County adults killed in crashes 30 minutes apart

A man was hit and killed while riding his bike and a woman was killed after rear-ending another car in Oakland County on Wednesday, incidents that happened within 30 minutes of each other. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Pontiac died Wednesday afternoon after he rode his...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Video captures rollover collision as driver flees Michigan State Police

DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan State Police said they are seeing a growing trend in drivers not pulling over for traffic stops. The department said these drivers are putting themselves and others at risk. One of the more recent cases resulted in a rollover crash on a Detroit freeway early Friday morning.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

24-year-old killed, two others shot while driving on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting on Detroit's east side leaving two injured and killing one person overnight. At around 12:41 a.m. on Sunday, police said three men in their 20's were driving down Mack Avenue near Fairview St when a dark-colored car pulled up next to them and started shooting.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Warren firefighters, police investigate garage explosion

Warren firefighters and police responded to an explosion in the 20700 block of Gentner on Saturday afternoon. The explosion occurred midafternoon in a two-car garage with damage extending into the home along Eight Mile as well. Warren police said officers were still at the scene of the incident about 5...
WARREN, MI
whmi.com

Stockbridge Man Seriously Injured In Head-On Crash

A Stockbridge man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a head-on crash Friday morning. Deputies with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at approximately 7:30am to the area of Catholic Church Road and Murray Road in Bunkerhill Township for a two-vehicle personal injury crash. A 28-year-old Stockbridge man...
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
MLive

15-year-old driver going 90mph on Belle Isle causes 4-car crash

DETROIT -- A 15-year-old who was driving on a level-one graduated license admitted to causing a four-car crash on Belle Isle last month after he was driving at speeds of up to 90 miles-per-hour. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the teen admitted to traveling on the island at speeds between 80 and 90mph when he was unable to navigate a curve and sideswiped a parked car.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

84-year-old Oxford Township man dies after crash causes gravel hauler full of sand to overturn

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 84-year-old man has died after being struck by a tandem gravel hauler in Oxford Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Tuesday (June 7) at the intersection of Lapeer and Drahner roads. Officials said Michael Hogan died Wednesday (June 8) night from injuries he sustained during the crash.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

65-year-old Livingston County man with dementia is missing, police say

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A 65-year-old Livingston County man with dementia is missing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Mark Lapinsky was last seen at the 9100 block of Cedar Lake Road in Putnam Township on report of a missing person. Lapinsky was last seen at his home at 4 p.m. Friday (June 10) and is believed to be on foot.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy