Impaired drivers cause two overnight crashes back-to-back, closure of I-75 in Oakland County

MADISON HEIGHTS (WWJ) - Michigan State Police said two impaired drivers were the cause of a rollover crash and a five car pile-up on northbound I-75 in Madison Heights early Tuesday morning.

Troopers said they first received calls of a rollover crash blocking lanes of traffic on northbound lanes of I-75 near 13 Mile Road around 12:30 a.m.

As state police were on the way, calls of a second crash involving five cars in the same area were taken by authorities.

Police said both crashes blocked multiple lanes and officials were forced to close the freeway.

"During the investigation it was determined that the at fault driver in the first crash was impaired. They were arrested and lodged," MSP said.

The investigation into the second crash also found the at fault driver to be impaired; they were arrested at the scene.

Troopers said there were minor injuries, but none that were life-threatening.

Police said both incidents are still under investigation and waiting on further proceedings; no other information was made available.