Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $546,841 which is 189% higher than the state average of $189,531.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Iowa

#1. Des Moines-West Des Moines: 15

#2. Iowa City: 4

#2. Spirit Lake: 4

#4. Cedar Rapids: 2

#4. Dubuque: 2

#6. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island: 1

#6. Omaha-Council Bluffs: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Le Claire

- Typical home value: $314,707

- 1-year price change: +9.2%

- 5-year price change: +30.2%

- Metro area: Davenport-Moline-Rock Island

#29. Ankeny

- Typical home value: $318,780

- 1-year price change: +13.6%

- 5-year price change: +34.9%

- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

#28. Urbandale

- Typical home value: $320,626

- 1-year price change: +13.6%

- 5-year price change: +34.4%

- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

#27. Tiffin

- Typical home value: $321,024

- 1-year price change: +16.5%

- 5-year price change: +25.1%

- Metro area: Iowa City

#26. Honey Creek

- Typical home value: $326,112

- 1-year price change: +9.3%

- 5-year price change: +42.9%

- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs

#25. Grimes

- Typical home value: $334,239

- 1-year price change: +13.2%

- 5-year price change: +34.7%

- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

#24. Waukee

- Typical home value: $335,498

- 1-year price change: +16.9%

- 5-year price change: +33.3%

- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

#23. Ackworth

- Typical home value: $335,942

- 1-year price change: +20.2%

- 5-year price change: +58.0%

- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

#22. Asbury

- Typical home value: $338,496

- 1-year price change: +18.6%

- 5-year price change: +36.6%

- Metro area: Dubuque

#21. Alleman

- Typical home value: $339,597

- 1-year price change: +14.4%

- 5-year price change: +34.1%

- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

#20. University Heights

- Typical home value: $341,100

- 1-year price change: +19.1%

- 5-year price change: +10.7%

- Metro area: Iowa City

#19. Panora

- Typical home value: $348,402

- 1-year price change: +11.3%

- 5-year price change: +38.6%

- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

#18. Toddville

- Typical home value: $352,608

- 1-year price change: +15.9%

- 5-year price change: +39.1%

- Metro area: Cedar Rapids

#17. Van Meter

- Typical home value: $354,619

- 1-year price change: +14.6%

- 5-year price change: +41.4%

- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

#16. Peosta

- Typical home value: $358,328

- 1-year price change: +16.1%

- 5-year price change: +45.6%

- Metro area: Dubuque

#15. Granger

- Typical home value: $358,365

- 1-year price change: +15.3%

- 5-year price change: +37.5%

- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

#14. Ellston

- Typical home value: $361,467

- 1-year price change: +11.4%

- 5-year price change: +33.5%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#13. Johnston

- Typical home value: $367,757

- 1-year price change: +12.6%

- 5-year price change: +31.6%

- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

#12. Runnells

- Typical home value: $371,101

- 1-year price change: +12.7%

- 5-year price change: +49.5%

- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

#11. Robins

- Typical home value: $373,119

- 1-year price change: +14.1%

- 5-year price change: +33.6%

- Metro area: Cedar Rapids

#10. Polk City

- Typical home value: $375,398

- 1-year price change: +13.1%

- 5-year price change: +33.5%

- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

#9. Clive

- Typical home value: $376,254

- 1-year price change: +14.6%

- 5-year price change: +31.3%

- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

#8. Adel

- Typical home value: $380,566

- 1-year price change: +16.7%

- 5-year price change: +37.9%

- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

#7. Solon

- Typical home value: $397,736

- 1-year price change: +18.5%

- 5-year price change: +33.3%

- Metro area: Iowa City

#6. Okoboji

- Typical home value: $399,516

- 1-year price change: +10.9%

- 5-year price change: +32.3%

- Metro area: Spirit Lake

#5. Wahpeton

- Typical home value: $461,390

- 1-year price change: +10.4%

- 5-year price change: +32.5%

- Metro area: Spirit Lake

#4. Cumming

- Typical home value: $473,984

- 1-year price change: +15.9%

- 5-year price change: +38.6%

- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

#3. Shueyville

- Typical home value: $485,304

- 1-year price change: +16.6%

- 5-year price change: +32.0%

- Metro area: Iowa City

#2. Orleans

- Typical home value: $495,245

- 1-year price change: +11.2%

- 5-year price change: +28.3%

- Metro area: Spirit Lake

#1. West Okoboji

- Typical home value: $546,841

- 1-year price change: +12.9%

- 5-year price change: +35.0%

- Metro area: Spirit Lake