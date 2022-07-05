ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LL47F_0g2yrk5f00
Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $546,841 which is 189% higher than the state average of $189,531.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Iowa
#1. Des Moines-West Des Moines: 15
#2. Iowa City: 4
#2. Spirit Lake: 4
#4. Cedar Rapids: 2
#4. Dubuque: 2
#6. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island: 1
#6. Omaha-Council Bluffs: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Where people in Iowa are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfTRD_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#30. Le Claire

- Typical home value: $314,707
- 1-year price change: +9.2%
- 5-year price change: +30.2%
- Metro area: Davenport-Moline-Rock Island

Stacker

#29. Ankeny

- Typical home value: $318,780
- 1-year price change: +13.6%
- 5-year price change: +34.9%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WyVRC_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#28. Urbandale

- Typical home value: $320,626
- 1-year price change: +13.6%
- 5-year price change: +34.4%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FJKi_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#27. Tiffin

- Typical home value: $321,024
- 1-year price change: +16.5%
- 5-year price change: +25.1%
- Metro area: Iowa City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054UGN_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#26. Honey Creek

- Typical home value: $326,112
- 1-year price change: +9.3%
- 5-year price change: +42.9%
- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs

Stacker

#25. Grimes

- Typical home value: $334,239
- 1-year price change: +13.2%
- 5-year price change: +34.7%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

Stacker

#24. Waukee

- Typical home value: $335,498
- 1-year price change: +16.9%
- 5-year price change: +33.3%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUX0s_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#23. Ackworth

- Typical home value: $335,942
- 1-year price change: +20.2%
- 5-year price change: +58.0%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

Stacker

#22. Asbury

- Typical home value: $338,496
- 1-year price change: +18.6%
- 5-year price change: +36.6%
- Metro area: Dubuque

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUjIp_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#21. Alleman

- Typical home value: $339,597
- 1-year price change: +14.4%
- 5-year price change: +34.1%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iedNW_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#20. University Heights

- Typical home value: $341,100
- 1-year price change: +19.1%
- 5-year price change: +10.7%
- Metro area: Iowa City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QeZY7_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#19. Panora

- Typical home value: $348,402
- 1-year price change: +11.3%
- 5-year price change: +38.6%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

Stacker

#18. Toddville

- Typical home value: $352,608
- 1-year price change: +15.9%
- 5-year price change: +39.1%
- Metro area: Cedar Rapids

Stacker

#17. Van Meter

- Typical home value: $354,619
- 1-year price change: +14.6%
- 5-year price change: +41.4%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqQtn_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#16. Peosta

- Typical home value: $358,328
- 1-year price change: +16.1%
- 5-year price change: +45.6%
- Metro area: Dubuque

Stacker

#15. Granger

- Typical home value: $358,365
- 1-year price change: +15.3%
- 5-year price change: +37.5%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

Stacker

#14. Ellston

- Typical home value: $361,467
- 1-year price change: +11.4%
- 5-year price change: +33.5%
- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#13. Johnston

- Typical home value: $367,757
- 1-year price change: +12.6%
- 5-year price change: +31.6%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7nH3_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#12. Runnells

- Typical home value: $371,101
- 1-year price change: +12.7%
- 5-year price change: +49.5%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

Stacker

#11. Robins

- Typical home value: $373,119
- 1-year price change: +14.1%
- 5-year price change: +33.6%
- Metro area: Cedar Rapids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZQhT_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#10. Polk City

- Typical home value: $375,398
- 1-year price change: +13.1%
- 5-year price change: +33.5%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

Stacker

#9. Clive

- Typical home value: $376,254
- 1-year price change: +14.6%
- 5-year price change: +31.3%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTzFB_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#8. Adel

- Typical home value: $380,566
- 1-year price change: +16.7%
- 5-year price change: +37.9%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMUqE_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#7. Solon

- Typical home value: $397,736
- 1-year price change: +18.5%
- 5-year price change: +33.3%
- Metro area: Iowa City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024uGc_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#6. Okoboji

- Typical home value: $399,516
- 1-year price change: +10.9%
- 5-year price change: +32.3%
- Metro area: Spirit Lake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25VTPF_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#5. Wahpeton

- Typical home value: $461,390
- 1-year price change: +10.4%
- 5-year price change: +32.5%
- Metro area: Spirit Lake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470zcs_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#4. Cumming

- Typical home value: $473,984
- 1-year price change: +15.9%
- 5-year price change: +38.6%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dHgR_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#3. Shueyville

- Typical home value: $485,304
- 1-year price change: +16.6%
- 5-year price change: +32.0%
- Metro area: Iowa City

Stacker

#2. Orleans

- Typical home value: $495,245
- 1-year price change: +11.2%
- 5-year price change: +28.3%
- Metro area: Spirit Lake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tz57u_0g2yrk5f00
Stacker

#1. West Okoboji

- Typical home value: $546,841
- 1-year price change: +12.9%
- 5-year price change: +35.0%
- Metro area: Spirit Lake

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
Local
Iowa Business
City
Tiffin, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
City
Granger, IA
City
Peosta, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Urbandale, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Grimes, IA
City
Polk City, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Orleans, IA
City
Solon, IA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy