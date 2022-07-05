Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa
Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock
Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $546,841 which is 189% higher than the state average of $189,531.
Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Iowa
#1. Des Moines-West Des Moines: 15
#2. Iowa City: 4
#2. Spirit Lake: 4
#4. Cedar Rapids: 2
#4. Dubuque: 2
#6. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island: 1
#6. Omaha-Council Bluffs: 1
Read on to see which cities made the list.
You may also like: Where people in Iowa are moving to most
Stacker
#30. Le Claire
- Typical home value: $314,707
- 1-year price change: +9.2%
- 5-year price change: +30.2%
- Metro area: Davenport-Moline-Rock Island
Stacker
#29. Ankeny
- Typical home value: $318,780
- 1-year price change: +13.6%
- 5-year price change: +34.9%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#28. Urbandale
- Typical home value: $320,626
- 1-year price change: +13.6%
- 5-year price change: +34.4%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#27. Tiffin
- Typical home value: $321,024
- 1-year price change: +16.5%
- 5-year price change: +25.1%
- Metro area: Iowa City
Stacker
#26. Honey Creek
- Typical home value: $326,112
- 1-year price change: +9.3%
- 5-year price change: +42.9%
- Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs
Stacker
#25. Grimes
- Typical home value: $334,239
- 1-year price change: +13.2%
- 5-year price change: +34.7%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#24. Waukee
- Typical home value: $335,498
- 1-year price change: +16.9%
- 5-year price change: +33.3%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#23. Ackworth
- Typical home value: $335,942
- 1-year price change: +20.2%
- 5-year price change: +58.0%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#22. Asbury
- Typical home value: $338,496
- 1-year price change: +18.6%
- 5-year price change: +36.6%
- Metro area: Dubuque
Stacker
#21. Alleman
- Typical home value: $339,597
- 1-year price change: +14.4%
- 5-year price change: +34.1%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#20. University Heights
- Typical home value: $341,100
- 1-year price change: +19.1%
- 5-year price change: +10.7%
- Metro area: Iowa City
Stacker
#19. Panora
- Typical home value: $348,402
- 1-year price change: +11.3%
- 5-year price change: +38.6%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#18. Toddville
- Typical home value: $352,608
- 1-year price change: +15.9%
- 5-year price change: +39.1%
- Metro area: Cedar Rapids
Stacker
#17. Van Meter
- Typical home value: $354,619
- 1-year price change: +14.6%
- 5-year price change: +41.4%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#16. Peosta
- Typical home value: $358,328
- 1-year price change: +16.1%
- 5-year price change: +45.6%
- Metro area: Dubuque
Stacker
#15. Granger
- Typical home value: $358,365
- 1-year price change: +15.3%
- 5-year price change: +37.5%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#14. Ellston
- Typical home value: $361,467
- 1-year price change: +11.4%
- 5-year price change: +33.5%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
Stacker
#13. Johnston
- Typical home value: $367,757
- 1-year price change: +12.6%
- 5-year price change: +31.6%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#12. Runnells
- Typical home value: $371,101
- 1-year price change: +12.7%
- 5-year price change: +49.5%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#11. Robins
- Typical home value: $373,119
- 1-year price change: +14.1%
- 5-year price change: +33.6%
- Metro area: Cedar Rapids
Stacker
#10. Polk City
- Typical home value: $375,398
- 1-year price change: +13.1%
- 5-year price change: +33.5%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#9. Clive
- Typical home value: $376,254
- 1-year price change: +14.6%
- 5-year price change: +31.3%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#8. Adel
- Typical home value: $380,566
- 1-year price change: +16.7%
- 5-year price change: +37.9%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#7. Solon
- Typical home value: $397,736
- 1-year price change: +18.5%
- 5-year price change: +33.3%
- Metro area: Iowa City
Stacker
#6. Okoboji
- Typical home value: $399,516
- 1-year price change: +10.9%
- 5-year price change: +32.3%
- Metro area: Spirit Lake
Stacker
#5. Wahpeton
- Typical home value: $461,390
- 1-year price change: +10.4%
- 5-year price change: +32.5%
- Metro area: Spirit Lake
Stacker
#4. Cumming
- Typical home value: $473,984
- 1-year price change: +15.9%
- 5-year price change: +38.6%
- Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Stacker
#3. Shueyville
- Typical home value: $485,304
- 1-year price change: +16.6%
- 5-year price change: +32.0%
- Metro area: Iowa City
Stacker
#2. Orleans
- Typical home value: $495,245
- 1-year price change: +11.2%
- 5-year price change: +28.3%
- Metro area: Spirit Lake
Stacker
#1. West Okoboji
- Typical home value: $546,841
- 1-year price change: +12.9%
- 5-year price change: +35.0%
- Metro area: Spirit Lake
Comments / 0