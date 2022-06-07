Wordle 353: Answer, clues for Tuesday, June 7 2022 word of the day

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE JUNE 7, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

OK.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Tuesday’s answer wasn’t too difficult. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:

1. It one vowel.

2. That vowel appears twice.

3. It’s associated with water.

And the answer to Monday’ Wordle is below this photo:

(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s …

FLOOD.