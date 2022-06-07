ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motatos: A new cheap supermarket rivalling Aldi and Lidl has launched in the UK

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

From award-winning affordable gins and luxury beauty dupes , to garden furniture sets and kitchen appliances , Aldi is a go-to for top-quality products at budget prices both online and in-store. But now, it’s got some serious competition.

Launching today, a new supermarket from Scandinavia is set to rival both Aldi and Lidl in terms of affordability and better still, it’s got sustainability at its core.

Founded in 2014 in Sweden, the company has since expanded to Denmark, Finland and most recently, Germany. While in Europe it’s known as Matsmart, in the UK it will be called Motatos.

The online grocer’s USP is reduced prices on surplus inventory from wholesalers and distributors, with these products spanning food, beverages, household goods, pets, beauty and more.

For many, this couldn’t have come at a better time. With the unfolding cost of living crisis and grocery prices rising at their fastest rate in eight years, we’re all looking to save where we can on food and other household essentials. The supermarket claims to offer up to 60 per cent off on your favourite brands compared to other UK retailers – this includes on Walkers, Heinz, Lyons, Lindt, Mars, Nandos and more.

Here, we’ve got all the details you need to know about the newest discount store on the block – as well as how to get 20 per cent off your first order.

What is it?

Motatos’s no-waste policy aims to prevent perfectly good products from ending up in landfill – either because of short best before dates, seasonal changes or changes in packaging. The discount store will allow you to shop more sustainably, without the hefty price tag.

These products could be anything from food and drink to beauty products, pet essentials or household goods.

Following the same template as in Europe, the goods ordered online will be delivered by third-party companies – taking between one to three working days. According to The Grocer, the delivery fees are based upon the number of boxes needed to package the order. Additional fees will be incurred if you require additional boxes, on top of the free ones provided.

When is it launching?

The online-only supermarket launches today with big brands such as Heinz, Kellogg’s and Cadbury’s available at up to 60 per cent less than other supermarkets.

How to get 20% off your first order

For those looking to save on their first order, you can enjoy 20 per cent off with the code “welcome20”.

Aldi’s affordable specialbuys aisle is packed with stellar prices on big-ticket items

