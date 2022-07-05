Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Michigan

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Michigan using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,562,755 which is 565% higher than the state average of $234,954.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Michigan

#1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn: 14

#2. Traverse City: 5

#3. Niles-Benton Harbor: 4

#4. Grand Rapids-Wyoming: 2

#4. Holland: 2

#6. Adrian: 1

#6. Ann Arbor: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Suttons Bay

- Typical home value: $470,108

- 1-year price change: +12.9%

- 5-year price change: +51.5%

- Metro area: Traverse City

#29. Manitou Beach

- Typical home value: $480,885

- 1-year price change: +32.7%

- 5-year price change: +75.7%

- Metro area: Adrian

#28. Leonard

- Typical home value: $486,222

- 1-year price change: +18.6%

- 5-year price change: +46.8%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#27. Huntington Woods

- Typical home value: $486,239

- 1-year price change: +12.3%

- 5-year price change: +29.9%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#26. Ann Arbor

- Typical home value: $487,070

- 1-year price change: +13.9%

- 5-year price change: +34.3%

- Metro area: Ann Arbor

#25. Grosse Pointe Farms

- Typical home value: $492,489

- 1-year price change: +14.2%

- 5-year price change: +39.0%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#24. Northport

- Typical home value: $519,223

- 1-year price change: +12.5%

- 5-year price change: +46.7%

- Metro area: Traverse City

#23. Beverly Hills

- Typical home value: $520,283

- 1-year price change: +13.4%

- 5-year price change: +37.4%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#22. Cascade

- Typical home value: $521,432

- 1-year price change: +18.0%

- 5-year price change: +49.8%

- Metro area: Grand Rapids-Wyoming

#21. Grosse Pointe Park

- Typical home value: $525,274

- 1-year price change: +15.2%

- 5-year price change: +54.0%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#20. Northville

- Typical home value: $549,857

- 1-year price change: +13.4%

- 5-year price change: +33.1%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#19. Bingham Farms

- Typical home value: $556,398

- 1-year price change: +12.6%

- 5-year price change: +26.4%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#18. Saugatuck

- Typical home value: $563,055

- 1-year price change: +28.5%

- 5-year price change: +65.1%

- Metro area: Holland

#17. Kewadin

- Typical home value: $565,085

- 1-year price change: +12.6%

- 5-year price change: +46.2%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#16. Lake Leelanau

- Typical home value: $568,595

- 1-year price change: +12.6%

- 5-year price change: +41.9%

- Metro area: Traverse City

#15. Oakland

- Typical home value: $596,202

- 1-year price change: +17.1%

- 5-year price change: +35.5%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#14. Douglas

- Typical home value: $596,961

- 1-year price change: +28.4%

- 5-year price change: +69.1%

- Metro area: Holland

#13. Bloomfield Hills

- Typical home value: $607,375

- 1-year price change: +14.3%

- 5-year price change: +36.4%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#12. Glen Arbor

- Typical home value: $612,656

- 1-year price change: +11.3%

- 5-year price change: +36.5%

- Metro area: Traverse City

#11. East Grand Rapids

- Typical home value: $613,801

- 1-year price change: +18.4%

- 5-year price change: +53.2%

- Metro area: Grand Rapids-Wyoming

#10. New Buffalo

- Typical home value: $644,746

- 1-year price change: +31.4%

- 5-year price change: +70.9%

- Metro area: Niles-Benton Harbor

#9. Birmingham

- Typical home value: $656,150

- 1-year price change: +12.8%

- 5-year price change: +34.4%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#8. Leland

- Typical home value: $698,166

- 1-year price change: +11.9%

- 5-year price change: +55.5%

- Metro area: Traverse City

#7. Union Pier

- Typical home value: $710,157

- 1-year price change: +35.3%

- 5-year price change: +70.7%

- Metro area: Niles-Benton Harbor

#6. Grosse Pointe Shores

- Typical home value: $764,191

- 1-year price change: +13.1%

- 5-year price change: +40.5%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#5. Franklin

- Typical home value: $813,768

- 1-year price change: +13.7%

- 5-year price change: +35.2%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#4. Harbert

- Typical home value: $875,561

- 1-year price change: +27.7%

- 5-year price change: +62.0%

- Metro area: Niles-Benton Harbor

#3. Lakeside

- Typical home value: $891,367

- 1-year price change: +29.8%

- 5-year price change: +82.0%

- Metro area: Niles-Benton Harbor

#2. Orchard Lake

- Typical home value: $895,588

- 1-year price change: +16.1%

- 5-year price change: +24.5%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#1. Lake Angelus

- Typical home value: $1,562,755

- 1-year price change: +14.9%

- 5-year price change: +28.0%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn