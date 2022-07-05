Cities with the most expensive homes in Michigan
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Michigan using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,562,755 which is 565% higher than the state average of $234,954.
Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Michigan
#1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn: 14
#2. Traverse City: 5
#3. Niles-Benton Harbor: 4
#4. Grand Rapids-Wyoming: 2
#4. Holland: 2
#6. Adrian: 1
#6. Ann Arbor: 1
Read on to see which cities made the list.
#30. Suttons Bay
- Typical home value: $470,108
- 1-year price change: +12.9%
- 5-year price change: +51.5%
- Metro area: Traverse City
#29. Manitou Beach
- Typical home value: $480,885
- 1-year price change: +32.7%
- 5-year price change: +75.7%
- Metro area: Adrian
#28. Leonard
- Typical home value: $486,222
- 1-year price change: +18.6%
- 5-year price change: +46.8%
- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
#27. Huntington Woods
- Typical home value: $486,239
- 1-year price change: +12.3%
- 5-year price change: +29.9%
- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
#26. Ann Arbor
- Typical home value: $487,070
- 1-year price change: +13.9%
- 5-year price change: +34.3%
- Metro area: Ann Arbor
#25. Grosse Pointe Farms
- Typical home value: $492,489
- 1-year price change: +14.2%
- 5-year price change: +39.0%
- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
#24. Northport
- Typical home value: $519,223
- 1-year price change: +12.5%
- 5-year price change: +46.7%
- Metro area: Traverse City
#23. Beverly Hills
- Typical home value: $520,283
- 1-year price change: +13.4%
- 5-year price change: +37.4%
- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
#22. Cascade
- Typical home value: $521,432
- 1-year price change: +18.0%
- 5-year price change: +49.8%
- Metro area: Grand Rapids-Wyoming
#21. Grosse Pointe Park
- Typical home value: $525,274
- 1-year price change: +15.2%
- 5-year price change: +54.0%
- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
#20. Northville
- Typical home value: $549,857
- 1-year price change: +13.4%
- 5-year price change: +33.1%
- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
#19. Bingham Farms
- Typical home value: $556,398
- 1-year price change: +12.6%
- 5-year price change: +26.4%
- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
#18. Saugatuck
- Typical home value: $563,055
- 1-year price change: +28.5%
- 5-year price change: +65.1%
- Metro area: Holland
#17. Kewadin
- Typical home value: $565,085
- 1-year price change: +12.6%
- 5-year price change: +46.2%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
#16. Lake Leelanau
- Typical home value: $568,595
- 1-year price change: +12.6%
- 5-year price change: +41.9%
- Metro area: Traverse City
#15. Oakland
- Typical home value: $596,202
- 1-year price change: +17.1%
- 5-year price change: +35.5%
- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
#14. Douglas
- Typical home value: $596,961
- 1-year price change: +28.4%
- 5-year price change: +69.1%
- Metro area: Holland
#13. Bloomfield Hills
- Typical home value: $607,375
- 1-year price change: +14.3%
- 5-year price change: +36.4%
- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
#12. Glen Arbor
- Typical home value: $612,656
- 1-year price change: +11.3%
- 5-year price change: +36.5%
- Metro area: Traverse City
#11. East Grand Rapids
- Typical home value: $613,801
- 1-year price change: +18.4%
- 5-year price change: +53.2%
- Metro area: Grand Rapids-Wyoming
#10. New Buffalo
- Typical home value: $644,746
- 1-year price change: +31.4%
- 5-year price change: +70.9%
- Metro area: Niles-Benton Harbor
#9. Birmingham
- Typical home value: $656,150
- 1-year price change: +12.8%
- 5-year price change: +34.4%
- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
#8. Leland
- Typical home value: $698,166
- 1-year price change: +11.9%
- 5-year price change: +55.5%
- Metro area: Traverse City
#7. Union Pier
- Typical home value: $710,157
- 1-year price change: +35.3%
- 5-year price change: +70.7%
- Metro area: Niles-Benton Harbor
#6. Grosse Pointe Shores
- Typical home value: $764,191
- 1-year price change: +13.1%
- 5-year price change: +40.5%
- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
#5. Franklin
- Typical home value: $813,768
- 1-year price change: +13.7%
- 5-year price change: +35.2%
- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
#4. Harbert
- Typical home value: $875,561
- 1-year price change: +27.7%
- 5-year price change: +62.0%
- Metro area: Niles-Benton Harbor
#3. Lakeside
- Typical home value: $891,367
- 1-year price change: +29.8%
- 5-year price change: +82.0%
- Metro area: Niles-Benton Harbor
#2. Orchard Lake
- Typical home value: $895,588
- 1-year price change: +16.1%
- 5-year price change: +24.5%
- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
#1. Lake Angelus
- Typical home value: $1,562,755
- 1-year price change: +14.9%
- 5-year price change: +28.0%
- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
