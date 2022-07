Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,109,172 which is 828% higher than the state average of $227,286.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Missouri

#1. St. Louis: 23

#2. Kansas City: 5

#3. Springfield: 2

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Where people in Missouri are moving to most

Stacker

#30. Dardenne Prairie

- Typical home value: $444,457

- 1-year price change: +18.7%

- 5-year price change: +47.6%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#29. Olivette

- Typical home value: $461,406

- 1-year price change: +13.0%

- 5-year price change: +38.6%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#28. Foristell

- Typical home value: $463,357

- 1-year price change: +15.8%

- 5-year price change: +54.2%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#27. Saint Paul

- Typical home value: $468,376

- 1-year price change: +15.6%

- 5-year price change: +50.9%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#26. Augusta

- Typical home value: $469,319

- 1-year price change: +18.8%

- 5-year price change: +54.7%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#25. Grantwood Village

- Typical home value: $483,644

- 1-year price change: +13.1%

- 5-year price change: +31.1%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#24. Chesterfield

- Typical home value: $507,212

- 1-year price change: +13.3%

- 5-year price change: +30.5%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#23. Wildwood

- Typical home value: $512,470

- 1-year price change: +14.7%

- 5-year price change: +32.1%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#22. Glendale

- Typical home value: $512,970

- 1-year price change: +13.3%

- 5-year price change: +34.5%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#21. Weatherby Lake

- Typical home value: $514,226

- 1-year price change: +17.8%

- 5-year price change: +46.1%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#20. Sunset Hills

- Typical home value: $530,467

- 1-year price change: +12.4%

- 5-year price change: +33.3%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#19. Flint Hill

- Typical home value: $537,585

- 1-year price change: +15.5%

- 5-year price change: +55.5%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#18. Fremont Hills

- Typical home value: $552,667

- 1-year price change: +25.3%

- 5-year price change: +73.3%

- Metro area: Springfield

Stacker

#17. Creve Coeur

- Typical home value: $565,287

- 1-year price change: +13.1%

- 5-year price change: +32.4%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#16. Crystal Lake Park

- Typical home value: $568,410

- 1-year price change: +14.0%

- 5-year price change: +30.6%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#15. Parkville

- Typical home value: $571,696

- 1-year price change: +17.6%

- 5-year price change: +39.2%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#14. Weldon Spring

- Typical home value: $573,617

- 1-year price change: +18.0%

- 5-year price change: +45.2%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#13. Des Peres

- Typical home value: $603,369

- 1-year price change: +13.0%

- 5-year price change: +32.2%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#12. Warson Woods

- Typical home value: $603,835

- 1-year price change: +14.2%

- 5-year price change: +33.1%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#11. Lake Lotawana

- Typical home value: $636,870

- 1-year price change: +20.1%

- 5-year price change: +75.2%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#10. Saddlebrooke

- Typical home value: $664,401

- 1-year price change: +12.3%

- 5-year price change: +54.5%

- Metro area: Springfield

Stacker

#9. Lake Winnebago

- Typical home value: $692,974

- 1-year price change: +14.7%

- 5-year price change: +49.1%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#8. Clayton

- Typical home value: $807,944

- 1-year price change: +9.3%

- 5-year price change: +30.1%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#7. Clarkson Valley

- Typical home value: $845,532

- 1-year price change: +15.5%

- 5-year price change: +36.1%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#6. Westwood

- Typical home value: $985,297

- 1-year price change: +11.1%

- 5-year price change: +27.2%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#5. Town and Country

- Typical home value: $988,069

- 1-year price change: +13.3%

- 5-year price change: +29.0%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#4. Frontenac

- Typical home value: $1,063,228

- 1-year price change: +13.8%

- 5-year price change: +32.6%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#3. Village of Loch Lloyd

- Typical home value: $1,087,704

- 1-year price change: +9.2%

- 5-year price change: +33.5%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#2. Ladue

- Typical home value: $1,168,776

- 1-year price change: +13.1%

- 5-year price change: +32.6%

- Metro area: St. Louis

Stacker

#1. Huntleigh

- Typical home value: $2,109,172

- 1-year price change: +18.6%

- 5-year price change: +47.8%

- Metro area: St. Louis