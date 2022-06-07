ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

‘Unseasonably strong winds’ expected in UK later this week

By Danielle Desouza
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KSHM_0g2yrdua00

The UK will face “unseasonably” strong winds later this week, with forecasters warning of 45mph gusts as the remnants of a tropical storm lash the country.

The Met Office said that Thursday will see ex-tropical storm Alex bringing high winds in areas of the UK.

Storm Alex caused disruption across Florida , producing heavy rainfall over the weekend in several regions, including Miami , which reportedly experienced 5.24in of rain.

From Thursday, weaker rain will move from west to east, with ex-tropical storm Alex bringing low pressure.

The wind is the main part of the story - unseasonably strong winds for the time of year

Oli Claydon, Met Office

On Friday, winds will begin to strengthen across the UK and some showers are to move into the western parts of the UK, particularly the north-west of the UK, which includes Northern Ireland , western Scotland and parts of northern England.

Oli Claydon, a Met Office spokesperson, told the PA news agency: “The wind is the main part of the story – unseasonably strong winds for the time of year.

“We could see gusts of up to 45mph through Friday. Those sorts of wind speeds will be fairly confined to the far north-west of the UK, but as the low pressure goes over the north of the UK through Saturday, a wider area of the north of the UK could see those sorts of wind speeds.

“It will be windy everywhere across the UK, but the further south you go, the less influence the low pressure will have.”

Mr Claydon added that the ex-storm will largely lose its strength as it progresses into the weekend and that “it doesn’t have its regular tropical properties in terms of strength”.

On Tuesday, dry weather took centre stage, with highs of 22C predicted in London, England.

Belfast in Northern Ireland experienced highs of 18C, Morvern on the west coast of Scotland reached 19C and Cardiff in Wales hit 20C, according to the Met Office.

On Tuesday evening, however, a band of rain is set to move in from the south-west of the UK, which will bring rain to most areas of the UK on Wednesday and then give way to winds when ex-tropical storm Alex takes over on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Covid: Leading scientists warn country will be hit by new wave this month

Britain will see a new wave of Covid infections this month, leading scientists have warned.Professor Christina Pagel, from University College London, told the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies: “We will have a new wave of infections this month. Now hopefully it won't be as high as the previous two waves and might be lower. But we can't count on that and either way we are going to see more people becoming infected.”Professor Pagel said currently there were four variants of Omicron “all increasing rapidly”, whereas the previous wave in March had two variants. She added: “It's not a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Prince William and Kate ‘moving to Windsor’ following Jubilee talks

The Duke and Duches of Cambridge are planning to move their family from London to Berkshire, a new report has claimed.According to The Sunday Times, Prince William and Kate will maintain Kensington Palace as their London home but later this summer, their primary residence will become a house on the Queen’s Windsor estate.The couple’s eldest children, Prince George,eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, will move out of their current prep school, Thomas’s Battersea, and enroll in a school near Windsor.The publication claims that the family will continue to visit Anmer Hall, their home in Norfolk, while their press and private offices...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Johnson pledges to ‘back farmers’ in food strategy blasted by critics

A new food strategy for England will “back farmers”, Boris Johnson has pledged, after a leaked draft of the document was described by critics as “half-baked”.Ministers are aiming to strengthen the resilience of the nation’s supply chains and increase domestic production, so “we will grow and eat more of our own food”, to help guard against future economic shocks and crises.The strategy, published on Monday, is in response to a major review of the country’s food system by Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby.The Prime Minister said it sets out how the Government will support farmers, boost British industry and safeguard...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

High street plans could bring 58,000 empty shops back into use

Forcing landlords to rent out empty high street shops could bring up to 58,000 premises back into use, a think tank has said.Analysis by the centre-right think tank Onward found rising vacancy rates meant there were around 58,000 empty shops across the UK.In the North, there were almost 13,200 empty high street shops, only slightly less than the 13,500 empty premises in London despite the North having fewer shops overall.It could also see up to 9,000 shops brought back into use in the Midlands, 3,000 in Scotland and 2,700 in Wales.Onward’s director Will Tanner said the figures demonstrated the impact...
RETAIL
The Independent

Government under fire for food strategy ‘bordering on the preposterous’

The Government has been accused of concocting a food strategy for England “bordering on the preposterous”, with a leaked paper suggesting ministers are set to reject key recommendations from a major review.Calls for a sugar and salt reformulation tax appear to be ignored, while no promise has been made to guarantee the budget for farm payments until at least 2029 to ease the transition to more sustainable land use.Cabinet minister Michael Gove announced in 2019 that Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby was to lead a review into England’s food system to ensure it is “safe, healthy and affordable” for all.Mr...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Duke of York ‘banned from public parts of Garter Day service’

The disgraced Duke of York has reportedly been banned from appearing in public at the Garter Day service in Windsor amid a claim he had been keen for a return to royal duties.Andrew, who missed the Platinum Jubilee celebrations after testing positive for Covid, will only be allowed at private parts of Monday’s ceremony, according to The Sun.His last public engagement was when he escorted his mother, the Queen, to the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh in March.He had been set to join the wider royal family at a service of thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral on the...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Wales#Wind Speeds#The Met Office
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon urges businesses to change ways to improve economy

The First Minister of Scotland is to deliver a speech to businesses encouraging them to adapt to new ways of working to boost the economy in the wake of the pandemic.Nicola Sturgeon will pledge the Scottish Government’s support to work in partnership with industry in an opening address at the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) Annual Forum in Edinburgh on Monday.She is expected to urge businesses to look at new ways of working that will help achieve a more resilient economy and a wealthier, fairer and greener Scotland.During the conference, the SNP leader will confirm the expansion of...
WORLD
The Independent

Phil Bennett: Twinkle-toed outside-half who starred for Wales and the Lions

Whenever the word sidestep is uttered in rugby union circles, the dancing feet of Phil Bennett are more than likely to be part of the conversation.Bennett, who has died at the age of 73, was a twinkle-toed outside-half who sparkled for Llanelli, Wales and the British and Irish Lions – all of whom he captained with distinction.Born in the Carmarthenshire village of Felinfoel on October 24, 1948, Bennett’s father Les worked in the local steelworks until he suffered an industrial accident.His mother Mary worked at a car-pressing plant to make ends meet as the young Bennett and step-brother Oliver heard...
WORLD
The Independent

London Tech Week opens to record-breaking investment in UK tech sector

UK tech companies have raised more venture capital funding in the first five months of 2022 than in the whole of 2020, according to new figures.The £12.4 billion in funding raised so far this year puts the UK second only to the US in terms of start-up investment, and ahead of the likes of China, France and India.The figures have been analysed by the UK’s Digital Economy Council, based on data by Dealroom and released ahead of the start of London Tech Week on Monday – the annual celebration of the UK tech sector where industry and government figures discuss...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government to introduce controversial legislation to amend NI Protocol

A Bill to unilaterally amend the Northern Ireland Protocol will be introduced in Parliament amid controversy over whether the legislation will break international law.Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has insisted the new Bill is “lawful” and “correct” but Labour has accused the Government of “law-breaking”.There is also likely to be some opposition from within Tory ranks, with a number of MPs believed to be unhappy with the legislation.The Financial Times reported that an internal note had been circulating among those against the Bill, which said: “Breaking international law to rip up the Prime Minister’s own treaty is damaging to everything...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hopes for Premier League help to aid World Cup preparations

Gareth Southgate hopes the Premier League keeps England’s World Cup preparations in mind when deciding next season’s fixtures.ESPN recently reported that the Football Association has submitted a formal request to the league requesting that no match between the so-called big six takes place on the weekend of November 12/13.England are scheduled to fly to Qatar on November 15 ahead of their opening match against Iran on November 21, before completing Group B against the United States and neighbours Wales.The Premier League reveal their fixture schedule for the 2022/23 season on Thursday and Three Lions boss Southgate hopes they have considered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

New Tory rift as Boris Johnson warned plan to override protocol goes against party principles

Boris Johnson is set to open up another rift within his party, as his own MPs warn that controversial plans to override the Northern Ireland protocol go against key Conservative principles.Tory MPs are already braced for the bill to breach international law, despite ministers’ protestations to the contrary.A leaked briefing paper being shared among Conservative MPs describes the move, which experts have warned could provoke a trade war with the European Union, as “damaging to everything the UK and Conservatives stand for”.The move could be as devastating to the reputation of the party as the Iraq war was for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lib Dems call for fuel duty reduction in rural areas

Fuel duty should be cut in rural areas to ease the pressure on families facing sky-high prices at the pump, ministers have been told.Analysis by the Liberal Democrats suggests households in rural areas paid £114 in transport costs each week in the year to March 2020, almost £40 more than those in urban areas, equating to an extra burden of nearly £2,000 per year.The party is calling for an expansion of the rural fuel duty relief scheme, which is currently offered in a handful of remote areas of the UK, to places where “public transport options are limited and drivers...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

693K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy