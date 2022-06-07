ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelensky ‘very happy’ Johnson survived confidence vote

By Rebecca Speare-Cole
The Independent
 5 days ago

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is “very happy” that Boris Johnson is still Prime Minister .

The Ukrainian president called Mr Johnson a “true friend of Ukraine” as he spoke over video link at an online event hosted by the Financial Times on Tuesday morning.

Mr Zelensky told the newspaper: “I am very happy about this. Boris Johnson is a true friend of Ukraine.

“I regard him as our ally, and Great Britain as a great ally.”

I'm glad we have not lost a very important ally. This is great news

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Speaking through a translator, Mr Zelensky also said: “Boris is supporting us. Boris is very concrete in supporting Ukraine.

“I do not know who was responsible for this decision yesterday but I’m glad we have not lost a very important ally. This is great news. That is all I can say.”

It comes as Mr Johnson’s leadership was wounded on Monday evening when he survived a confidence vote but 148 Conservative MPs still voted against him.

Ahead of the vote on Tuesday, the Prime Minister shared a picture of himself on the phone to Mr Zelensky.

President (Zelensky) just updated me on the ongoing battle against Russian aggression in the Donbas,” Mr Johnson tweeted.

“It’s clear the Ukrainian people will not bow to Russian brutality. We’re unwavering in our mission of ensuring Ukraine is defended and supported for the long-term.”

In another tweet, he also posted about rocket launchers being sent to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister later told MPs on the 1922 Committee that it was the wrong time for “unforced domestic political drama”.

Mr Johnson told the private meeting: “I humbly submit to you that this is not the moment for a leisurely and entirely unforced domestic political drama and months and months of vacillation from the UK.”

At a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces are fighting in Ukraine, the Prime Minister said: “This is the moment for us to lift our gaze from our navel.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

The Independent

