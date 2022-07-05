4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Kentucky using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $574,151 which is 194% higher than the state average of $195,327.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Kentucky

#1. Louisville/Jefferson County: 17

#2. Cincinnati: 11

#3. Bowling Green: 1

#3. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Jeffersontown

- Typical home value: $288,580

- 1-year price change: +12.0%

- 5-year price change: +41.4%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#29. Rineyville

- Typical home value: $291,075

- 1-year price change: +16.2%

- 5-year price change: +55.7%

- Metro area: Elizabethtown-Fort Knox

#28. Crescent Springs

- Typical home value: $291,631

- 1-year price change: +13.6%

- 5-year price change: +40.4%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

#27. Mount Washington

- Typical home value: $292,151

- 1-year price change: +17.1%

- 5-year price change: +58.7%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#26. Taylorsville

- Typical home value: $297,344

- 1-year price change: +14.6%

- 5-year price change: +46.0%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#25. Fort Wright

- Typical home value: $297,613

- 1-year price change: +12.2%

- 5-year price change: +45.1%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

#24. Walton

- Typical home value: $301,217

- 1-year price change: +19.4%

- 5-year price change: +54.2%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

#23. Pewee Valley

- Typical home value: $305,259

- 1-year price change: +10.5%

- 5-year price change: +35.4%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#22. Spring Mill

- Typical home value: $307,926

- 1-year price change: +15.2%

- 5-year price change: +52.9%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#21. Lakeside Park

- Typical home value: $308,124

- 1-year price change: +12.9%

- 5-year price change: +45.0%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

#20. Crestview Hills

- Typical home value: $313,007

- 1-year price change: +11.9%

- 5-year price change: +43.6%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

#19. Fort Thomas

- Typical home value: $315,021

- 1-year price change: +11.9%

- 5-year price change: +42.5%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

#18. Hebron

- Typical home value: $315,380

- 1-year price change: +17.3%

- 5-year price change: +49.2%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

#17. Hebron Estates

- Typical home value: $316,961

- 1-year price change: +13.4%

- 5-year price change: +57.2%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#16. Alvaton

- Typical home value: $322,495

- 1-year price change: +19.3%

- 5-year price change: +38.5%

- Metro area: Bowling Green

#15. Edgewood

- Typical home value: $325,377

- 1-year price change: +13.9%

- 5-year price change: +46.5%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

#14. Villa Hills

- Typical home value: $326,593

- 1-year price change: +15.6%

- 5-year price change: +44.5%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

#13. La Grange

- Typical home value: $330,957

- 1-year price change: +10.9%

- 5-year price change: +36.7%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#12. Fox Chase

- Typical home value: $344,983

- 1-year price change: +12.0%

- 5-year price change: +52.3%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#11. Audubon Park

- Typical home value: $350,956

- 1-year price change: +9.4%

- 5-year price change: +31.4%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#10. Fort Mitchell

- Typical home value: $356,015

- 1-year price change: +14.0%

- 5-year price change: +38.9%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

#9. Simpsonville

- Typical home value: $356,150

- 1-year price change: +16.9%

- 5-year price change: +50.9%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#8. Union

- Typical home value: $397,614

- 1-year price change: +18.0%

- 5-year price change: +41.3%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

#7. Buckner

- Typical home value: $407,323

- 1-year price change: +14.3%

- 5-year price change: +38.1%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#6. River Bluff

- Typical home value: $407,518

- 1-year price change: +9.3%

- 5-year price change: +34.2%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#5. Crestwood

- Typical home value: $409,138

- 1-year price change: +12.8%

- 5-year price change: +34.9%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#4. Goshen

- Typical home value: $411,551

- 1-year price change: +12.5%

- 5-year price change: +32.2%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#3. Finchville

- Typical home value: $417,921

- 1-year price change: +16.7%

- 5-year price change: +49.3%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#2. Northfield

- Typical home value: $554,487

- 1-year price change: +15.2%

- 5-year price change: +42.9%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#1. Prospect

- Typical home value: $574,151

- 1-year price change: +15.0%

- 5-year price change: +34.5%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County