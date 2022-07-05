ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the most expensive homes in Kentucky

By Stacker
 2 days ago

4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Kentucky using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $574,151 which is 194% higher than the state average of $195,327.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Kentucky
#1. Louisville/Jefferson County: 17
#2. Cincinnati: 11
#3. Bowling Green: 1
#3. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Jeffersontown

- Typical home value: $288,580
- 1-year price change: +12.0%
- 5-year price change: +41.4%
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#29. Rineyville

- Typical home value: $291,075
- 1-year price change: +16.2%
- 5-year price change: +55.7%
- Metro area: Elizabethtown-Fort Knox

#28. Crescent Springs

- Typical home value: $291,631
- 1-year price change: +13.6%
- 5-year price change: +40.4%
- Metro area: Cincinnati

#27. Mount Washington

- Typical home value: $292,151
- 1-year price change: +17.1%
- 5-year price change: +58.7%
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#26. Taylorsville

- Typical home value: $297,344
- 1-year price change: +14.6%
- 5-year price change: +46.0%
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#25. Fort Wright

- Typical home value: $297,613
- 1-year price change: +12.2%
- 5-year price change: +45.1%
- Metro area: Cincinnati

#24. Walton

- Typical home value: $301,217
- 1-year price change: +19.4%
- 5-year price change: +54.2%
- Metro area: Cincinnati

#23. Pewee Valley

- Typical home value: $305,259
- 1-year price change: +10.5%
- 5-year price change: +35.4%
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#22. Spring Mill

- Typical home value: $307,926
- 1-year price change: +15.2%
- 5-year price change: +52.9%
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#21. Lakeside Park

- Typical home value: $308,124
- 1-year price change: +12.9%
- 5-year price change: +45.0%
- Metro area: Cincinnati

#20. Crestview Hills

- Typical home value: $313,007
- 1-year price change: +11.9%
- 5-year price change: +43.6%
- Metro area: Cincinnati

#19. Fort Thomas

- Typical home value: $315,021
- 1-year price change: +11.9%
- 5-year price change: +42.5%
- Metro area: Cincinnati

#18. Hebron

- Typical home value: $315,380
- 1-year price change: +17.3%
- 5-year price change: +49.2%
- Metro area: Cincinnati

#17. Hebron Estates

- Typical home value: $316,961
- 1-year price change: +13.4%
- 5-year price change: +57.2%
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#16. Alvaton

- Typical home value: $322,495
- 1-year price change: +19.3%
- 5-year price change: +38.5%
- Metro area: Bowling Green

#15. Edgewood

- Typical home value: $325,377
- 1-year price change: +13.9%
- 5-year price change: +46.5%
- Metro area: Cincinnati

#14. Villa Hills

- Typical home value: $326,593
- 1-year price change: +15.6%
- 5-year price change: +44.5%
- Metro area: Cincinnati

#13. La Grange

- Typical home value: $330,957
- 1-year price change: +10.9%
- 5-year price change: +36.7%
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#12. Fox Chase

- Typical home value: $344,983
- 1-year price change: +12.0%
- 5-year price change: +52.3%
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#11. Audubon Park

- Typical home value: $350,956
- 1-year price change: +9.4%
- 5-year price change: +31.4%
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#10. Fort Mitchell

- Typical home value: $356,015
- 1-year price change: +14.0%
- 5-year price change: +38.9%
- Metro area: Cincinnati

#9. Simpsonville

- Typical home value: $356,150
- 1-year price change: +16.9%
- 5-year price change: +50.9%
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#8. Union

- Typical home value: $397,614
- 1-year price change: +18.0%
- 5-year price change: +41.3%
- Metro area: Cincinnati

#7. Buckner

- Typical home value: $407,323
- 1-year price change: +14.3%
- 5-year price change: +38.1%
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#6. River Bluff

- Typical home value: $407,518
- 1-year price change: +9.3%
- 5-year price change: +34.2%
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#5. Crestwood

- Typical home value: $409,138
- 1-year price change: +12.8%
- 5-year price change: +34.9%
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#4. Goshen

- Typical home value: $411,551
- 1-year price change: +12.5%
- 5-year price change: +32.2%
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#3. Finchville

- Typical home value: $417,921
- 1-year price change: +16.7%
- 5-year price change: +49.3%
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#2. Northfield

- Typical home value: $554,487
- 1-year price change: +15.2%
- 5-year price change: +42.9%
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#1. Prospect

- Typical home value: $574,151
- 1-year price change: +15.0%
- 5-year price change: +34.5%
- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

