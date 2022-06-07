US serviceman “possible suspect” in Syria base attack that injured four Americans

A blast at a US base in northern Syria in April has led investigators to a US serviceman who has been identified as a “possible suspect”, according to a report.

US authorities initially said two people were injured by“indirect fire” during the 7 April attack on the Green Village in Syria’s Deir el-Zour province.

A week later, officials said the attack was in fact a result of “deliberate placement of explosive charges by an unidentified individual(s) at an ammunition holding area and shower facility” following a “further investigation”, as ABC News reported.

In a statement on Monday seen by CNN , the US military’s criminal investigation unit said it had since identified a US serviceman, who has since left the Green Village, as a “possible suspect” in the case.

No charges have been filed, the US Army’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations said and the individual has not been named.

“Army CID and Air Force OSI are conducting a joint investigation of the incident. A possible suspect, a US service member, has been identified,” the military said in a statement.

“At this point, these are just allegations, all suspects are presumed to be innocent until/unless convicted in a court of law. The investigation is ongoing, which may or may not, develop sufficient evidence to identify a perpetrator(s) and have enough evidence to ensure a conviction in a court of law. No further information will be released at this time,” the statement added.

The base, which is home to hundreds of US forces stationed in the country was subject to the blast that was “not insignificant”, a military official told CNN.

Four servicemen injured in the attack returned to work in April following diagnosis and treatment for traumatic brain injuries.

Around 900 US troops remain stationed in Syria, where US operations began in 2013.

The Independent has approached the US Department of Defense for comment.