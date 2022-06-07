ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Gardeners’ World host to unveil blue plaque for first female landscape gardener

By Ellie Iorizzo
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vkTvi_0g2yrYRp00

Gardeners’ World presenter Rachel de Thame is to unveil a blue plaque in honour of Britain’s first professional female landscape gardener.

The BBC broadcaster, 60, said Fanny Wilkinson “blazed a trail” for women to work as gardeners at the “highest level”.

Wilkinson held an honorary position at the Metropolitan Public Gardens Association (MPGA), a charity whose mission was the formation of gardens and public parks that would create green “lungs” in London .

Within two years she had persuaded the charity to pay her, becoming Britain’s first professional female landscape gardener, and she went on to create more than 75 public gardens.

De Thame said: “Fanny Wilkinson was a horticultural pioneer. She blazed a trail for those women who work as head gardeners, garden designers and landscapers at the highest level today.

“Many of her gardens survive, including Vauxhall Park and Paddington Street Gardens, and remain a great asset to the capital.

“And yet, few of us will immediately know her name. English Heritage is to be applauded for this blue plaque, which will bring Fanny Wilkinson’s considerable achievements to prominence once more.”

On Tuesday, de Thame will unveil the plaque outside Wilkinson’s former flat in Shaftesbury Avenue, central London, where she lived between 1885 and 1896.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fvqig_0g2yrYRp00

Wilkinson was a campaigner for the protection of open space in London and the plaque looks out on to the open space she laid out 130 years ago.

English Heritage historian Rebecca Preston said: “For her role as an early professional female landscape gardener, a promoter of women’s horticultural education, an advocate for women’s rights, and a campaigner for the protection of open space in London, Fanny Wilkinson deserves to be better known.

“She is to be honoured with a plaque at the place where she really established her career and laid out an adjacent piece of ground.

“Her legacy is to be found not just in the larger parks and the many gardens created from London’s disused churchyards, which she was also responsible for, but in the multitude of small open spaces – such as the one that still lies opposite this building – to be found throughout London.”

English Heritage previously said it was working to address the “historic gender imbalance” within the blue plaque scheme as only 14% of more than 950 plaques commemorate women.

The charity has been encouraging people to nominate more notable female figures from the past for a blue roundel.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

High street plans could bring 58,000 empty shops back into use

Forcing landlords to rent out empty high street shops could bring up to 58,000 premises back into use, a think tank has said.Analysis by the centre-right think tank Onward found rising vacancy rates meant there were around 58,000 empty shops across the UK.In the North, there were almost 13,200 empty high street shops, only slightly less than the 13,500 empty premises in London despite the North having fewer shops overall.It could also see up to 9,000 shops brought back into use in the Midlands, 3,000 in Scotland and 2,700 in Wales.Onward’s director Will Tanner said the figures demonstrated the impact...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Covid: Leading scientists warn country will be hit by new wave this month

Britain will see a new wave of Covid infections this month, leading scientists have warned.Professor Christina Pagel, from University College London, told the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies: “We will have a new wave of infections this month. Now hopefully it won't be as high as the previous two waves and might be lower. But we can't count on that and either way we are going to see more people becoming infected.”Professor Pagel said currently there were four variants of Omicron “all increasing rapidly”, whereas the previous wave in March had two variants. She added: “It's not a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaques#Blue Plaque#Gardeners World#Vauxhall Park
The Independent

Prince William and Kate ‘moving to Windsor’ following Jubilee talks

The Duke and Duches of Cambridge are planning to move their family from London to Berkshire, a new report has claimed.According to The Sunday Times, Prince William and Kate will maintain Kensington Palace as their London home but later this summer, their primary residence will become a house on the Queen’s Windsor estate.The couple’s eldest children, Prince George,eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, will move out of their current prep school, Thomas’s Battersea, and enroll in a school near Windsor.The publication claims that the family will continue to visit Anmer Hall, their home in Norfolk, while their press and private offices...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg refuses to debate why he ‘blocked’ bill that would have spared elephants from torture

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Commons leader Mark Spencer have refused to take part in a public debate on why they “blocked” a bill that would have spared elephants from torture in Asia.The Brexit opportunities minister and Mr Spencer are widely thought to have vetoed planned legislation to ban UK adverts for foreign theme parks where elephants are stabbed, chained and deprived of sleep, food and water to make them comply with orders.The Animals Abroad Bill, previously agreed in cabinet, would have outlawed adverts by British holiday companies for attractions where the animals are forced on pain of punishment to give...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Grenfell survivor fears tragedy may become ‘precursor to something bigger’

A Grenfell Tower fire survivor has said he is worried the tragedy may become “the precursor to something bigger” because of the lack of progress in implementing change.Tiago Alves, his father Miguel, mother Fatima and younger sister Ines escaped from their home on the 13th floor in the early stages of the deadly blaze on June 14, 2017.Mr Alves woke his sleeping children and alerted other residents on their floor to get out of the building that would eventually become engulfed in the smoke and flames that claimed 72 lives.Speaking at their family home in Brent, west London, Mr and...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon urges businesses to change ways to improve economy

The First Minister of Scotland is to deliver a speech to businesses encouraging them to adapt to new ways of working to boost the economy in the wake of the pandemic.Nicola Sturgeon will pledge the Scottish Government’s support to work in partnership with industry in an opening address at the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) Annual Forum in Edinburgh on Monday.She is expected to urge businesses to look at new ways of working that will help achieve a more resilient economy and a wealthier, fairer and greener Scotland.During the conference, the SNP leader will confirm the expansion of...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Grenfell community describe ‘wonderful’ bond they formed in years since fire

The Grenfell Tower community said they formed a “wonderful” bond with each other as they “came together” to recover from the disaster and fight for justice.Nahid Ashby, who lives in Frinsted House tower block near Grenfell, said a “positive aspect” of the situation is how residents grew close in the five years since the June 2017 fire, which caused the death of 72 people.Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of the fifth anniversary on Tuesday, Ms Ashby said the authorities gave them no support, so “the community came together” and “pulled ourselves out”.“It was like we were all drowning...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Government under fire for food strategy ‘bordering on the preposterous’

The Government has been accused of concocting a food strategy for England “bordering on the preposterous”, with a leaked paper suggesting ministers are set to reject key recommendations from a major review.Calls for a sugar and salt reformulation tax appear to be ignored, while no promise has been made to guarantee the budget for farm payments until at least 2029 to ease the transition to more sustainable land use.Cabinet minister Michael Gove announced in 2019 that Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby was to lead a review into England’s food system to ensure it is “safe, healthy and affordable” for all.Mr...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Study explores animals’ reaction to ‘primate version’ of Spotify and Netflix

Experts at a Scottish university have been exploring technology which would see zoo animals get their own versions of Spotify and Netflix.Specialists at the University of Glasgow have developed a “monkey media player” which lets primates like gorillas, chimps and orangutans use interactive, computer-based systems to access sounds and videos.The touchscreen systems entertain and engage animals with interactions that stimulate cognition in ways they might in the wild.Researchers have been focusing on a group of three white-faced saki monkeys at Korkeasaari Zoo in Helsinki, Finland, and how they respond to audio and visual stimuli like a primate-focused Spotify or Netflix.A...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Stars back campaign to halt Channel 4 privatisation

A campaign to stop the privatisation of Channel 4 is being launched with support from celebrities and production companies.Derry Girls’ star Siobhan McSweeney and Armando Iannucci, creator of The Thick of It, are among those backing the Channel 4 Ain’t Broke campaign.It brings together 27 production businesses from across the country, alongside supporters like the team behind the new comedy Big Boys, including writer Jack Rooke and actor Jon Pointing, as well as the Archbishop of York, Bishop of Ripon and Bishop of Leeds.Right now Channel 4 is boosting the economy and throwing open the door for a new generation...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

London Tech Week opens to record-breaking investment in UK tech sector

UK tech companies have raised more venture capital funding in the first five months of 2022 than in the whole of 2020, according to new figures.The £12.4 billion in funding raised so far this year puts the UK second only to the US in terms of start-up investment, and ahead of the likes of China, France and India.The figures have been analysed by the UK’s Digital Economy Council, based on data by Dealroom and released ahead of the start of London Tech Week on Monday – the annual celebration of the UK tech sector where industry and government figures discuss...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Kate Middleton’s favourite brand accused of falsely taking credit for Lilibet’s dress made by US company

A British clothing brand known for dressing Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children has come under fire after it was falsely credited with designing the dress Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet wore for her birthday. Now, the women-owned company that made the blue frock has spoken out.On 6 June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a new portrait of their daughter Lilibet Diana following her first birthday. The smiling photograph was taken at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday, during an intimate birthday celebration with family and close friends.The photograph of Lilibet, which was taken by family...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Prince Andrew ‘lobbying Queen to have royal status reinstated’, report says

Prince Andrew is reportedly pushing for a return to royal duties and has asked the Queen to reinstate his role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.The Duke of York lost the coveted role along with other military titles and royal patronages in January.The monarch’s disgraced second son stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and after he paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case against Virginia Giuffre. Andrew claims he has never met Ms Giuffre and denied all allegations against him. Almost six months on, the duke not only...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

693K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy