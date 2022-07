ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Indiana using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $865,245 which is 296% higher than the state average of $218,636.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Indiana

#1. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson: 12

#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin: 6

#3. Elkhart-Goshen: 2

#3. Michigan City-La Porte: 2

#5. Angola: 1

#5. Bloomington: 1

#5. Cincinnati: 1

#5. Lafayette-West Lafayette: 1

#5. Louisville/Jefferson County: 1

#5. South Bend-Mishawaka: 1

#5. Warsaw: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Where people in Indiana are moving to most

Stacker

#30. Topeka

- Typical home value: $332,576

- 1-year price change: +12.7%

- 5-year price change: +52.4%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#29. Shadeland

- Typical home value: $332,643

- 1-year price change: +19.5%

- 5-year price change: +57.6%

- Metro area: Lafayette-West Lafayette

Stacker

#28. Schererville

- Typical home value: $334,438

- 1-year price change: +16.4%

- 5-year price change: +49.7%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#27. Guilford

- Typical home value: $334,570

- 1-year price change: +12.8%

- 5-year price change: +49.5%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

Stacker

#26. Unionville

- Typical home value: $334,781

- 1-year price change: +14.6%

- 5-year price change: +48.9%

- Metro area: Bloomington

Stacker

#25. Avon

- Typical home value: $336,101

- 1-year price change: +22.1%

- 5-year price change: +62.2%

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Stacker

#24. Dyer

- Typical home value: $340,735

- 1-year price change: +16.3%

- 5-year price change: +48.3%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#23. Pittsboro

- Typical home value: $342,319

- 1-year price change: +21.2%

- 5-year price change: +60.2%

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Stacker

#22. Syracuse

- Typical home value: $343,562

- 1-year price change: +21.6%

- 5-year price change: +57.0%

- Metro area: Warsaw

Stacker

#21. Munster

- Typical home value: $345,212

- 1-year price change: +14.7%

- 5-year price change: +50.4%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#20. McCordsville

- Typical home value: $346,757

- 1-year price change: +23.4%

- 5-year price change: +61.9%

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Stacker

#19. Cicero

- Typical home value: $346,924

- 1-year price change: +21.5%

- 5-year price change: +60.3%

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Stacker

#18. Middlebury

- Typical home value: $351,494

- 1-year price change: +22.3%

- 5-year price change: +64.1%

- Metro area: Elkhart-Goshen

Stacker

#17. New Palestine

- Typical home value: $353,552

- 1-year price change: +21.0%

- 5-year price change: +58.2%

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Stacker

#16. Noblesville

- Typical home value: $355,899

- 1-year price change: +23.0%

- 5-year price change: +63.0%

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Stacker

#15. Floyds Knobs

- Typical home value: $359,922

- 1-year price change: +16.9%

- 5-year price change: +51.7%

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#14. Whitestown

- Typical home value: $361,289

- 1-year price change: +26.9%

- 5-year price change: +67.0%

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Stacker

#13. Millersburg

- Typical home value: $366,321

- 1-year price change: +21.9%

- 5-year price change: +68.7%

- Metro area: Elkhart-Goshen

Stacker

#12. Granger

- Typical home value: $376,738

- 1-year price change: +20.2%

- 5-year price change: +50.7%

- Metro area: South Bend-Mishawaka

Stacker

#11. Bargersville

- Typical home value: $391,926

- 1-year price change: +22.9%

- 5-year price change: +68.1%

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Stacker

#10. Fishers

- Typical home value: $411,519

- 1-year price change: +22.1%

- 5-year price change: +55.1%

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Stacker

#9. Westfield

- Typical home value: $431,549

- 1-year price change: +22.8%

- 5-year price change: +55.4%

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Stacker

#8. Saint John

- Typical home value: $433,474

- 1-year price change: +17.3%

- 5-year price change: +47.4%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#7. Ogden Dunes

- Typical home value: $472,259

- 1-year price change: +17.4%

- 5-year price change: +52.5%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Stacker

#6. Carmel

- Typical home value: $517,870

- 1-year price change: +21.1%

- 5-year price change: +49.5%

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Stacker

#5. Michiana Shores

- Typical home value: $522,049

- 1-year price change: +27.4%

- 5-year price change: +55.6%

- Metro area: Michigan City-La Porte

Stacker

#4. Zionsville

- Typical home value: $579,158

- 1-year price change: +24.5%

- 5-year price change: +44.9%

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Stacker

#3. Clear Lake

- Typical home value: $636,021

- 1-year price change: +11.0%

- 5-year price change: +31.9%

- Metro area: Angola

Stacker

#2. Long Beach

- Typical home value: $767,634

- 1-year price change: +25.1%

- 5-year price change: +66.3%

- Metro area: Michigan City-La Porte

Stacker

#1. Dune Acres

- Typical home value: $865,245

- 1-year price change: +5.8%

- 5-year price change: +22.6%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin