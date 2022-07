Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $807,573 which is 177% higher than the state average of $291,328.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in New Mexico

#1. Albuquerque: 15

#2. Santa Fe: 6

#3. Taos: 3

#4. Las Cruces: 2

#5. Las Vegas: 1

#5. Los Alamos: 1

#5. Ruidoso: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#30. Santa Teresa

- Typical home value: $274,617

- 1-year price change: +17.4%

- 5-year price change: +42.1%

- Metro area: Las Cruces

Stacker

#29. Carnuel

- Typical home value: $287,867

- 1-year price change: +18.6%

- 5-year price change: +67.6%

- Metro area: Albuquerque

Stacker

#28. Jemez Springs

- Typical home value: $297,169

- 1-year price change: +25.4%

- 5-year price change: +65.4%

- Metro area: Albuquerque

Stacker

#27. Santa Cruz

- Typical home value: $298,236

- 1-year price change: +25.4%

- 5-year price change: +46.8%

- Metro area: Santa Fe

Stacker

#26. Peralta

- Typical home value: $304,649

- 1-year price change: +22.1%

- 5-year price change: +66.7%

- Metro area: Albuquerque

Stacker

#25. Albuquerque

- Typical home value: $310,473

- 1-year price change: +19.0%

- 5-year price change: +60.4%

- Metro area: Albuquerque

Stacker

#24. Rio Rancho

- Typical home value: $317,143

- 1-year price change: +25.9%

- 5-year price change: +73.3%

- Metro area: Albuquerque

Stacker

#23. Mesilla Park

- Typical home value: $322,724

- 1-year price change: +13.8%

- 5-year price change: +42.4%

- Metro area: Las Cruces

Stacker

#22. Bernalillo

- Typical home value: $325,136

- 1-year price change: +26.9%

- 5-year price change: +66.8%

- Metro area: Albuquerque

Stacker

#21. Ranchos de Taos

- Typical home value: $332,556

- 1-year price change: +19.6%

- 5-year price change: +70.5%

- Metro area: Taos

Stacker

#20. Bosque Farms

- Typical home value: $342,779

- 1-year price change: +18.9%

- 5-year price change: +58.9%

- Metro area: Albuquerque

Stacker

#19. Algodones

- Typical home value: $345,058

- 1-year price change: +20.7%

- 5-year price change: +58.9%

- Metro area: Albuquerque

Stacker

#18. El Prado

- Typical home value: $348,667

- 1-year price change: +9.0%

- 5-year price change: +62.2%

- Metro area: Taos

Stacker

#17. Cerrillos

- Typical home value: $349,596

- 1-year price change: +7.4%

- 5-year price change: +52.4%

- Metro area: Santa Fe

Stacker

#16. Edgewood

- Typical home value: $353,400

- 1-year price change: +17.9%

- 5-year price change: +63.5%

- Metro area: Santa Fe

Stacker

#15. North Valley

- Typical home value: $371,289

- 1-year price change: +19.2%

- 5-year price change: +61.9%

- Metro area: Albuquerque

Stacker

#14. Taos

- Typical home value: $375,543

- 1-year price change: +13.6%

- 5-year price change: +61.5%

- Metro area: Taos

Stacker

#13. Stanley

- Typical home value: $393,519

- 1-year price change: +23.0%

- 5-year price change: +68.6%

- Metro area: Santa Fe

Stacker

#12. Angel Fire

- Typical home value: $394,806

- 1-year price change: +17.8%

- 5-year price change: +51.2%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#11. Tijeras

- Typical home value: $396,566

- 1-year price change: +14.5%

- 5-year price change: +61.7%

- Metro area: Albuquerque

Stacker

#10. Los Alamos

- Typical home value: $401,735

- 1-year price change: +13.1%

- 5-year price change: +48.1%

- Metro area: Los Alamos

Stacker

#9. Cedar Crest

- Typical home value: $425,495

- 1-year price change: +16.9%

- 5-year price change: +59.1%

- Metro area: Albuquerque

Stacker

#8. Glorieta

- Typical home value: $435,203

- 1-year price change: +27.5%

- 5-year price change: +72.9%

- Metro area: Las Vegas

Stacker

#7. Sandia Park

- Typical home value: $461,968

- 1-year price change: +14.9%

- 5-year price change: +57.1%

- Metro area: Albuquerque

Stacker

#6. Alto

- Typical home value: $482,394

- 1-year price change: +10.0%

- 5-year price change: +31.3%

- Metro area: Ruidoso

Stacker

#5. Santa Fe

- Typical home value: $561,676

- 1-year price change: +21.6%

- 5-year price change: +60.5%

- Metro area: Santa Fe

Stacker

#4. Los Ranchos de Albuquerque

- Typical home value: $618,682

- 1-year price change: +18.8%

- 5-year price change: +48.6%

- Metro area: Albuquerque

Stacker

#3. Placitas

- Typical home value: $622,121

- 1-year price change: +17.6%

- 5-year price change: +60.6%

- Metro area: Albuquerque

Stacker

#2. Corrales

- Typical home value: $646,537

- 1-year price change: +20.8%

- 5-year price change: +60.3%

- Metro area: Albuquerque

Stacker

#1. Lamy

- Typical home value: $807,573

- 1-year price change: +27.2%

- 5-year price change: +62.5%

- Metro area: Santa Fe