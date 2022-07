4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,337,823 which is 556% higher than the state average of $204,054.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Kansas

#1. Kansas City: 25

#2. Wichita: 3

#3. Manhattan: 1

#3. Topeka: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Where people in Kansas are moving to most

Stacker

#30. Merriam

- Typical home value: $288,499

- 1-year price change: +15.1%

- 5-year price change: +57.7%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#29. Viola

- Typical home value: $291,898

- 1-year price change: +14.5%

- 5-year price change: +55.1%

- Metro area: Wichita

Stacker

#28. Mission

- Typical home value: $294,154

- 1-year price change: +14.4%

- 5-year price change: +56.8%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#27. Roeland Park

- Typical home value: $298,270

- 1-year price change: +14.0%

- 5-year price change: +58.2%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#26. Easton

- Typical home value: $301,268

- 1-year price change: +14.6%

- 5-year price change: +57.2%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#25. Saint George

- Typical home value: $303,929

- 1-year price change: +7.5%

- 5-year price change: +31.7%

- Metro area: Manhattan

Stacker

#24. Berryton

- Typical home value: $308,316

- 1-year price change: +11.3%

- 5-year price change: +47.6%

- Metro area: Topeka

Stacker

#23. Paola

- Typical home value: $312,879

- 1-year price change: +27.8%

- 5-year price change: +64.6%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#22. Gardner

- Typical home value: $315,903

- 1-year price change: +15.4%

- 5-year price change: +52.7%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#21. Andale

- Typical home value: $334,266

- 1-year price change: +19.0%

- 5-year price change: +55.6%

- Metro area: Wichita

Stacker

#20. Tonganoxie

- Typical home value: $335,687

- 1-year price change: +17.7%

- 5-year price change: +57.6%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#19. De Soto

- Typical home value: $371,493

- 1-year price change: +17.6%

- 5-year price change: +53.1%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#18. Shawnee

- Typical home value: $373,969

- 1-year price change: +16.5%

- 5-year price change: +48.5%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#17. Westwood

- Typical home value: $374,647

- 1-year price change: +6.5%

- 5-year price change: +42.8%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#16. Louisburg

- Typical home value: $378,417

- 1-year price change: +21.3%

- 5-year price change: +57.4%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#15. Olathe

- Typical home value: $379,466

- 1-year price change: +15.7%

- 5-year price change: +48.5%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#14. Spring Hill

- Typical home value: $385,404

- 1-year price change: +20.3%

- 5-year price change: +56.4%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#13. Basehor

- Typical home value: $389,531

- 1-year price change: +17.1%

- 5-year price change: +55.7%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#12. Linwood

- Typical home value: $396,054

- 1-year price change: +14.0%

- 5-year price change: +63.2%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#11. Lenexa

- Typical home value: $415,179

- 1-year price change: +15.7%

- 5-year price change: +46.2%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#10. Prairie Village

- Typical home value: $418,599

- 1-year price change: +12.0%

- 5-year price change: +48.7%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#9. Overland Park

- Typical home value: $424,394

- 1-year price change: +15.5%

- 5-year price change: +45.7%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#8. Eastborough

- Typical home value: $504,547

- 1-year price change: +14.3%

- 5-year price change: +32.0%

- Metro area: Wichita

Stacker

#7. Bucyrus

- Typical home value: $534,743

- 1-year price change: +22.3%

- 5-year price change: +57.8%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#6. Fairway

- Typical home value: $553,589

- 1-year price change: +12.0%

- 5-year price change: +34.5%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#5. Westwood Hills

- Typical home value: $570,200

- 1-year price change: +10.8%

- 5-year price change: +27.3%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#4. Leawood

- Typical home value: $667,479

- 1-year price change: +14.8%

- 5-year price change: +37.7%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#3. Lake Quivira

- Typical home value: $820,771

- 1-year price change: +17.7%

- 5-year price change: +33.6%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#2. Mission Woods

- Typical home value: $843,466

- 1-year price change: +13.5%

- 5-year price change: +30.8%

- Metro area: Kansas City

Stacker

#1. Mission Hills

- Typical home value: $1,337,823

- 1-year price change: +13.8%

- 5-year price change: +31.1%

- Metro area: Kansas City