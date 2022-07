scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,568,391 which is 494% higher than the state average of $263,835.

All 30 cities on the list are in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Clarendon Hills

- Typical home value: $558,629

- 1-year price change: +9.0%

- 5-year price change: +14.8%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#29. La Grange

- Typical home value: $572,274

- 1-year price change: +11.2%

- 5-year price change: +17.9%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#28. Lincolnshire

- Typical home value: $594,607

- 1-year price change: +16.4%

- 5-year price change: +17.4%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#27. Hawthorn Woods

- Typical home value: $607,179

- 1-year price change: +17.2%

- 5-year price change: +18.2%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#26. Glenview

- Typical home value: $607,909

- 1-year price change: +10.6%

- 5-year price change: +13.7%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#25. Northbrook

- Typical home value: $621,206

- 1-year price change: +11.8%

- 5-year price change: +13.1%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#24. Deer Park

- Typical home value: $631,086

- 1-year price change: +15.2%

- 5-year price change: +20.2%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#23. Highland Park

- Typical home value: $643,452

- 1-year price change: +17.2%

- 5-year price change: +21.8%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#22. Wayne

- Typical home value: $669,681

- 1-year price change: +20.8%

- 5-year price change: +27.3%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#21. Western Springs

- Typical home value: $671,825

- 1-year price change: +9.2%

- 5-year price change: +14.8%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#20. Inverness

- Typical home value: $673,417

- 1-year price change: +11.2%

- 5-year price change: +9.0%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#19. Kildeer

- Typical home value: $713,083

- 1-year price change: +17.1%

- 5-year price change: +15.3%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#18. North Barrington

- Typical home value: $718,411

- 1-year price change: +15.4%

- 5-year price change: +15.4%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#17. River Forest

- Typical home value: $721,031

- 1-year price change: +10.9%

- 5-year price change: +13.7%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#16. Burr Ridge

- Typical home value: $726,196

- 1-year price change: +11.0%

- 5-year price change: +12.1%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#15. Mettawa

- Typical home value: $738,143

- 1-year price change: +17.7%

- 5-year price change: +19.6%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#14. Long Grove

- Typical home value: $747,961

- 1-year price change: +17.8%

- 5-year price change: +17.1%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#13. Oak Brook

- Typical home value: $748,167

- 1-year price change: +9.3%

- 5-year price change: +13.4%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#12. Riverwoods

- Typical home value: $780,301

- 1-year price change: +16.4%

- 5-year price change: +13.0%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#11. Northfield

- Typical home value: $792,354

- 1-year price change: +12.7%

- 5-year price change: +14.5%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#10. Wilmette

- Typical home value: $850,215

- 1-year price change: +12.2%

- 5-year price change: +15.2%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#9. Barrington Hills

- Typical home value: $860,355

- 1-year price change: +12.1%

- 5-year price change: +11.7%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#8. South Barrington

- Typical home value: $929,598

- 1-year price change: +12.6%

- 5-year price change: +14.6%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#7. Lake Forest

- Typical home value: $956,182

- 1-year price change: +15.5%

- 5-year price change: +14.6%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#6. Bannockburn

- Typical home value: $966,285

- 1-year price change: +17.6%

- 5-year price change: +14.4%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#5. Golf

- Typical home value: $985,883

- 1-year price change: +18.0%

- 5-year price change: +15.7%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#4. Hinsdale

- Typical home value: $1,007,776

- 1-year price change: +5.3%

- 5-year price change: +4.5%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#3. Glencoe

- Typical home value: $1,345,263

- 1-year price change: +16.0%

- 5-year price change: +22.5%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#2. Winnetka

- Typical home value: $1,442,370

- 1-year price change: +10.5%

- 5-year price change: +14.2%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#1. Kenilworth

- Typical home value: $1,568,391

- 1-year price change: +10.8%

- 5-year price change: +14.6%

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin