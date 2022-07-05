ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fibc4_0g2yrLDc00
Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $3,992,250 which is 1,180% higher than the state average of $311,832.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Georgia
#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell: 22
#2. Brunswick: 2
#2. Savannah: 2
#4. Athens-Clarke County: 1
#4. Jefferson: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Where people in Georgia are moving to most

Stacker

#30. Buford

- Typical home value: $466,085
- 1-year price change: +34.8%
- 5-year price change: +82.6%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

Stacker

#29. Canton

- Typical home value: $468,466
- 1-year price change: +31.5%
- 5-year price change: +77.5%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWriq_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#28. Hoschton

- Typical home value: $470,216
- 1-year price change: +29.4%
- 5-year price change: +66.5%
- Metro area: Jefferson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPodP_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#27. Lakemont

- Typical home value: $479,028
- 1-year price change: +18.5%
- 5-year price change: +47.4%
- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#26. Isle of Hope

- Typical home value: $481,919
- 1-year price change: +27.0%
- 5-year price change: +55.1%
- Metro area: Savannah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RehTL_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#25. Peachtree City

- Typical home value: $490,272
- 1-year price change: +24.1%
- 5-year price change: +49.6%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmCWA_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#24. Brooks

- Typical home value: $500,387
- 1-year price change: +23.7%
- 5-year price change: +57.5%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0xMT_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#23. Mountain Park

- Typical home value: $507,371
- 1-year price change: +25.7%
- 5-year price change: +76.9%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NFYoD_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#22. Woolsey

- Typical home value: $516,348
- 1-year price change: +25.4%
- 5-year price change: +57.7%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Exeqz_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#21. Avondale Estates

- Typical home value: $536,830
- 1-year price change: +20.4%
- 5-year price change: +56.4%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIAGX_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#20. Peachtree Corners

- Typical home value: $537,081
- 1-year price change: +28.0%
- 5-year price change: +66.4%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFRkf_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#19. Bishop

- Typical home value: $544,146
- 1-year price change: +29.9%
- 5-year price change: +63.8%
- Metro area: Athens-Clarke County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48a6Eo_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#18. Vinings

- Typical home value: $552,890
- 1-year price change: +23.2%
- 5-year price change: +56.9%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFAe5_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#17. North Druid Hills

- Typical home value: $569,389
- 1-year price change: +17.5%
- 5-year price change: +41.0%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yd6r0_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#16. Cumming

- Typical home value: $578,285
- 1-year price change: +36.2%
- 5-year price change: +76.6%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWD1e_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#15. Greensboro

- Typical home value: $582,021
- 1-year price change: +18.2%
- 5-year price change: +50.9%
- Metro area: not in a metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVl7D_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#14. Suwanee

- Typical home value: $585,006
- 1-year price change: +34.9%
- 5-year price change: +71.8%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLbpO_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#13. Saint Simons Island

- Typical home value: $604,199
- 1-year price change: +30.8%
- 5-year price change: +54.7%
- Metro area: Brunswick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xn4Gs_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#12. Roswell

- Typical home value: $609,010
- 1-year price change: +26.0%
- 5-year price change: +55.3%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7Jsr_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#11. Tybee Island

- Typical home value: $613,671
- 1-year price change: +35.1%
- 5-year price change: +56.0%
- Metro area: Savannah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k30Vr_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#10. Marble Hill

- Typical home value: $621,248
- 1-year price change: +17.9%
- 5-year price change: +49.2%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

Stacker

#9. Dunwoody

- Typical home value: $642,299
- 1-year price change: +21.2%
- 5-year price change: +47.1%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

Stacker

#8. Alpharetta

- Typical home value: $645,915
- 1-year price change: +31.0%
- 5-year price change: +63.8%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fz3lU_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#7. Johns Creek

- Typical home value: $649,564
- 1-year price change: +29.2%
- 5-year price change: +56.0%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

Stacker

#6. Sandy Springs

- Typical home value: $679,731
- 1-year price change: +22.0%
- 5-year price change: +48.5%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9bPx_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#5. Brookhaven

- Typical home value: $696,850
- 1-year price change: +16.4%
- 5-year price change: +40.5%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLg4J_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#4. Berkeley Lake

- Typical home value: $748,756
- 1-year price change: +29.0%
- 5-year price change: +63.3%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDuVq_0g2yrLDc00
Stacker

#3. Druid Hills

- Typical home value: $766,599
- 1-year price change: +13.5%
- 5-year price change: +34.8%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

Stacker

#2. Milton

- Typical home value: $857,779
- 1-year price change: +30.0%
- 5-year price change: +57.8%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

Stacker

#1. Sea Island

- Typical home value: $3,992,250
- 1-year price change: +38.0%
- 5-year price change: +65.0%
- Metro area: Brunswick

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Lake Lanier drowning victim identified

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has identified a Lake Lanier drowning victim: Frantz Scutt was 48 years old, from Gainesville. He was pulled from the Lake over the holiday weekend and died after being taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. From WSB TV…. A man drowned in Lake Lanier...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy