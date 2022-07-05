Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Konstantin L // Shutterstock
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $3,992,250 which is 1,180% higher than the state average of $311,832.
Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Georgia
#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell: 22
#2. Brunswick: 2
#2. Savannah: 2
#4. Athens-Clarke County: 1
#4. Jefferson: 1
Read on to see which cities made the list.
You may also like: Where people in Georgia are moving to most
Stacker
#30. Buford
- Typical home value: $466,085
- 1-year price change: +34.8%
- 5-year price change: +82.6%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#29. Canton
- Typical home value: $468,466
- 1-year price change: +31.5%
- 5-year price change: +77.5%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#28. Hoschton
- Typical home value: $470,216
- 1-year price change: +29.4%
- 5-year price change: +66.5%
- Metro area: Jefferson
Stacker
#27. Lakemont
- Typical home value: $479,028
- 1-year price change: +18.5%
- 5-year price change: +47.4%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
Stacker
#26. Isle of Hope
- Typical home value: $481,919
- 1-year price change: +27.0%
- 5-year price change: +55.1%
- Metro area: Savannah
Stacker
#25. Peachtree City
- Typical home value: $490,272
- 1-year price change: +24.1%
- 5-year price change: +49.6%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#24. Brooks
- Typical home value: $500,387
- 1-year price change: +23.7%
- 5-year price change: +57.5%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#23. Mountain Park
- Typical home value: $507,371
- 1-year price change: +25.7%
- 5-year price change: +76.9%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#22. Woolsey
- Typical home value: $516,348
- 1-year price change: +25.4%
- 5-year price change: +57.7%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#21. Avondale Estates
- Typical home value: $536,830
- 1-year price change: +20.4%
- 5-year price change: +56.4%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#20. Peachtree Corners
- Typical home value: $537,081
- 1-year price change: +28.0%
- 5-year price change: +66.4%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#19. Bishop
- Typical home value: $544,146
- 1-year price change: +29.9%
- 5-year price change: +63.8%
- Metro area: Athens-Clarke County
Stacker
#18. Vinings
- Typical home value: $552,890
- 1-year price change: +23.2%
- 5-year price change: +56.9%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#17. North Druid Hills
- Typical home value: $569,389
- 1-year price change: +17.5%
- 5-year price change: +41.0%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#16. Cumming
- Typical home value: $578,285
- 1-year price change: +36.2%
- 5-year price change: +76.6%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#15. Greensboro
- Typical home value: $582,021
- 1-year price change: +18.2%
- 5-year price change: +50.9%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
Stacker
#14. Suwanee
- Typical home value: $585,006
- 1-year price change: +34.9%
- 5-year price change: +71.8%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#13. Saint Simons Island
- Typical home value: $604,199
- 1-year price change: +30.8%
- 5-year price change: +54.7%
- Metro area: Brunswick
Stacker
#12. Roswell
- Typical home value: $609,010
- 1-year price change: +26.0%
- 5-year price change: +55.3%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#11. Tybee Island
- Typical home value: $613,671
- 1-year price change: +35.1%
- 5-year price change: +56.0%
- Metro area: Savannah
Stacker
#10. Marble Hill
- Typical home value: $621,248
- 1-year price change: +17.9%
- 5-year price change: +49.2%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#9. Dunwoody
- Typical home value: $642,299
- 1-year price change: +21.2%
- 5-year price change: +47.1%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#8. Alpharetta
- Typical home value: $645,915
- 1-year price change: +31.0%
- 5-year price change: +63.8%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#7. Johns Creek
- Typical home value: $649,564
- 1-year price change: +29.2%
- 5-year price change: +56.0%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#6. Sandy Springs
- Typical home value: $679,731
- 1-year price change: +22.0%
- 5-year price change: +48.5%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#5. Brookhaven
- Typical home value: $696,850
- 1-year price change: +16.4%
- 5-year price change: +40.5%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#4. Berkeley Lake
- Typical home value: $748,756
- 1-year price change: +29.0%
- 5-year price change: +63.3%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#3. Druid Hills
- Typical home value: $766,599
- 1-year price change: +13.5%
- 5-year price change: +34.8%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#2. Milton
- Typical home value: $857,779
- 1-year price change: +30.0%
- 5-year price change: +57.8%
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Stacker
#1. Sea Island
- Typical home value: $3,992,250
- 1-year price change: +38.0%
- 5-year price change: +65.0%
- Metro area: Brunswick
Comments / 0