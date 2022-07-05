Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $3,992,250 which is 1,180% higher than the state average of $311,832.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Georgia

#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell: 22

#2. Brunswick: 2

#2. Savannah: 2

#4. Athens-Clarke County: 1

#4. Jefferson: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Buford

- Typical home value: $466,085

- 1-year price change: +34.8%

- 5-year price change: +82.6%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#29. Canton

- Typical home value: $468,466

- 1-year price change: +31.5%

- 5-year price change: +77.5%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#28. Hoschton

- Typical home value: $470,216

- 1-year price change: +29.4%

- 5-year price change: +66.5%

- Metro area: Jefferson

#27. Lakemont

- Typical home value: $479,028

- 1-year price change: +18.5%

- 5-year price change: +47.4%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#26. Isle of Hope

- Typical home value: $481,919

- 1-year price change: +27.0%

- 5-year price change: +55.1%

- Metro area: Savannah

#25. Peachtree City

- Typical home value: $490,272

- 1-year price change: +24.1%

- 5-year price change: +49.6%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#24. Brooks

- Typical home value: $500,387

- 1-year price change: +23.7%

- 5-year price change: +57.5%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#23. Mountain Park

- Typical home value: $507,371

- 1-year price change: +25.7%

- 5-year price change: +76.9%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#22. Woolsey

- Typical home value: $516,348

- 1-year price change: +25.4%

- 5-year price change: +57.7%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#21. Avondale Estates

- Typical home value: $536,830

- 1-year price change: +20.4%

- 5-year price change: +56.4%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#20. Peachtree Corners

- Typical home value: $537,081

- 1-year price change: +28.0%

- 5-year price change: +66.4%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#19. Bishop

- Typical home value: $544,146

- 1-year price change: +29.9%

- 5-year price change: +63.8%

- Metro area: Athens-Clarke County

#18. Vinings

- Typical home value: $552,890

- 1-year price change: +23.2%

- 5-year price change: +56.9%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#17. North Druid Hills

- Typical home value: $569,389

- 1-year price change: +17.5%

- 5-year price change: +41.0%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#16. Cumming

- Typical home value: $578,285

- 1-year price change: +36.2%

- 5-year price change: +76.6%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#15. Greensboro

- Typical home value: $582,021

- 1-year price change: +18.2%

- 5-year price change: +50.9%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#14. Suwanee

- Typical home value: $585,006

- 1-year price change: +34.9%

- 5-year price change: +71.8%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#13. Saint Simons Island

- Typical home value: $604,199

- 1-year price change: +30.8%

- 5-year price change: +54.7%

- Metro area: Brunswick

#12. Roswell

- Typical home value: $609,010

- 1-year price change: +26.0%

- 5-year price change: +55.3%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#11. Tybee Island

- Typical home value: $613,671

- 1-year price change: +35.1%

- 5-year price change: +56.0%

- Metro area: Savannah

#10. Marble Hill

- Typical home value: $621,248

- 1-year price change: +17.9%

- 5-year price change: +49.2%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#9. Dunwoody

- Typical home value: $642,299

- 1-year price change: +21.2%

- 5-year price change: +47.1%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#8. Alpharetta

- Typical home value: $645,915

- 1-year price change: +31.0%

- 5-year price change: +63.8%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#7. Johns Creek

- Typical home value: $649,564

- 1-year price change: +29.2%

- 5-year price change: +56.0%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#6. Sandy Springs

- Typical home value: $679,731

- 1-year price change: +22.0%

- 5-year price change: +48.5%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#5. Brookhaven

- Typical home value: $696,850

- 1-year price change: +16.4%

- 5-year price change: +40.5%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#4. Berkeley Lake

- Typical home value: $748,756

- 1-year price change: +29.0%

- 5-year price change: +63.3%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#3. Druid Hills

- Typical home value: $766,599

- 1-year price change: +13.5%

- 5-year price change: +34.8%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#2. Milton

- Typical home value: $857,779

- 1-year price change: +30.0%

- 5-year price change: +57.8%

- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#1. Sea Island

- Typical home value: $3,992,250

- 1-year price change: +38.0%

- 5-year price change: +65.0%

- Metro area: Brunswick