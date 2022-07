Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Idaho

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Idaho using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,192,056 which is 152% higher than the state average of $472,979.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Idaho

#1. Coeur d'Alene: 8

#1. Sandpoint: 8

#3. Boise City: 4

#3. Hailey: 4

#3. Jackson: 4

#6. Idaho Falls: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Cataldo

- Typical home value: $575,440

- 1-year price change: +19.8%

- 5-year price change: +126.9%

- Metro area: Coeur d'Alene

#29. East Hope

- Typical home value: $577,168

- 1-year price change: +17.4%

- 5-year price change: +47.1%

- Metro area: Sandpoint

#28. Driggs

- Typical home value: $577,823

- 1-year price change: +24.8%

- 5-year price change: +111.0%

- Metro area: Jackson

#27. Nordman

- Typical home value: $578,497

- 1-year price change: +16.9%

- 5-year price change: +55.9%

- Metro area: Sandpoint

#26. Sweet

- Typical home value: $581,439

- 1-year price change: +25.2%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Boise City

#25. Tetonia

- Typical home value: $584,451

- 1-year price change: +23.4%

- 5-year price change: +113.8%

- Metro area: Jackson

#24. Cocolalla

- Typical home value: $596,479

- 1-year price change: +21.1%

- 5-year price change: +81.5%

- Metro area: Sandpoint

#23. Felt

- Typical home value: $598,593

- 1-year price change: +24.5%

- 5-year price change: +115.9%

- Metro area: Jackson

#22. Bellevue

- Typical home value: $599,265

- 1-year price change: +17.7%

- 5-year price change: +91.6%

- Metro area: Hailey

#21. Melba

- Typical home value: $601,458

- 1-year price change: +22.7%

- 5-year price change: +144.7%

- Metro area: Boise City

#20. Coeur d'Alene

- Typical home value: $603,097

- 1-year price change: +25.5%

- 5-year price change: +123.5%

- Metro area: Coeur d'Alene

#19. Laclede

- Typical home value: $618,159

- 1-year price change: +15.0%

- 5-year price change: +70.1%

- Metro area: Sandpoint

#18. Swan Valley

- Typical home value: $620,960

- 1-year price change: +33.2%

- 5-year price change: +105.2%

- Metro area: Idaho Falls

#17. Hayden

- Typical home value: $622,915

- 1-year price change: +22.8%

- 5-year price change: +113.1%

- Metro area: Coeur d'Alene

#16. Victor

- Typical home value: $635,293

- 1-year price change: +22.2%

- 5-year price change: +97.1%

- Metro area: Jackson

#15. McCall

- Typical home value: $643,904

- 1-year price change: +20.4%

- 5-year price change: +82.3%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#14. Star

- Typical home value: $647,713

- 1-year price change: +16.2%

- 5-year price change: +119.1%

- Metro area: Boise City

#13. Dover

- Typical home value: $664,883

- 1-year price change: +18.6%

- 5-year price change: +70.6%

- Metro area: Sandpoint

#12. Sagle

- Typical home value: $668,565

- 1-year price change: +18.4%

- 5-year price change: +78.4%

- Metro area: Sandpoint

#11. Hope

- Typical home value: $713,390

- 1-year price change: +17.8%

- 5-year price change: +48.0%

- Metro area: Sandpoint

#10. Athol

- Typical home value: $719,495

- 1-year price change: +20.5%

- 5-year price change: +126.8%

- Metro area: Coeur d'Alene

#9. Hailey

- Typical home value: $750,216

- 1-year price change: +18.8%

- 5-year price change: +87.1%

- Metro area: Hailey

#8. Dalton Gardens

- Typical home value: $865,176

- 1-year price change: +25.8%

- 5-year price change: +121.2%

- Metro area: Coeur d'Alene

#7. Eagle

- Typical home value: $908,942

- 1-year price change: +16.4%

- 5-year price change: +119.6%

- Metro area: Boise City

#6. Worley

- Typical home value: $916,931

- 1-year price change: +34.9%

- 5-year price change: +111.1%

- Metro area: Coeur d'Alene

#5. Coolin

- Typical home value: $932,848

- 1-year price change: +16.1%

- 5-year price change: +69.5%

- Metro area: Sandpoint

#4. Harrison

- Typical home value: $968,252

- 1-year price change: +29.8%

- 5-year price change: +112.5%

- Metro area: Coeur d'Alene

#3. Hayden Lake

- Typical home value: $1,069,655

- 1-year price change: +35.2%

- 5-year price change: +120.3%

- Metro area: Coeur d'Alene

#2. Sun Valley

- Typical home value: $1,117,267

- 1-year price change: +17.4%

- 5-year price change: +83.1%

- Metro area: Hailey

#1. Ketchum

- Typical home value: $1,192,056

- 1-year price change: +18.5%

- 5-year price change: +82.4%

- Metro area: Hailey