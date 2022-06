Mercedes-Benz is quickly filling out its portfolio of electric vehicles and not every entry is at the top end. The latest arrival is the EQB based on the GLB-Class compact crossover. It starts sales this summer priced at $55,550, including a $1,050 destination charge. Mercedes also has an EQA based on the GLA-Class, though this model isn't available in the U.S. just yet.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO